On Sept. 8, Village Missions kicked off a weekend of events celebrating 75 years of ministry. The Dallas Chamber of Commerce and other local leaders gathered to commemorate this milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“This is a celebration of God’s faithfulness through 75 years of ministry,” said Tim Griffiths, director of stewardship. “Hundreds of missionaries have served nearly 1,000 rural churches, and countless lives have been transformed by the gospel of Jesus Christ since 1948. Today we celebrate the lives that have been transformed, the missionary families who have faithfully served and the ministry partners who have made this possible.”
In 1948, Reverend Walter Duff launched Village Missions in cooperation with his sisters Helen Baugh, founder of Christian Women’s Clubs of America, and Evangeline McNeil, founder Cannon Beach Conference Center. Village Missions provides full-time pastoral leadership to small towns and rural communities throughout the United States.
In 1962, Rev. Duff and his wife, Edith, moved to Dallas to be near her family. The mission headquarters was first located on Westwood Drive and then moved to the family farm off Oak Villa Road just north of town. In 1990, Village Missions purchased and relocated to their current property on E. Ellendale Avenue.
Today, Village Missions has over 185 missionaries serving across the United States and Canada. To learn more about Village Missions, go to villagemissions.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.