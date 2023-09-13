Village Missions

Village Missions hosts a ribbon cutting Sept. 8 celebrating 75 years of service to country churches.

 Photo contributed

On Sept. 8, Village Missions kicked off a weekend of events celebrating 75 years of ministry. The Dallas Chamber of Commerce and other local leaders gathered to commemorate this milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“This is a celebration of God’s faithfulness through 75 years of ministry,” said Tim Griffiths, director of stewardship. “Hundreds of missionaries have served nearly 1,000 rural churches, and countless lives have been transformed by the gospel of Jesus Christ since 1948. Today we celebrate the lives that have been transformed, the missionary families who have faithfully served and the ministry partners who have made this possible.”

