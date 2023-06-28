Community generosity resulted in the Polk County Fairgrounds horse arenas getting new top layers of sand.
Polk County 4-H spearheaded the effort that ultimately needed 500 tons of sand, an estimated 25 truck deliveries, other equipment, fuel and more than 150 volunteer hours, a total that doesn’t include the drivers’ and administrators’ time.
“A lot of these guys, especially the dump truck drivers, they’re donating the trucks and the fuel for everything we’re doing, and that’s pretty expensive,” said Bob Garrison.
Garrison and two other volunteers, his wife Michelle and Will Latham, were at the main arena to greet the first of their many truckloads of sand. Their job was to spread the sand evenly and then grade the surface.
“It’s just what we do for the kids,” said Garrison, when asked why he signed on to help. “It’s really important. It makes for a safe arena for the kids to be able to do events with their horses and not have oopsies.”
Garrison added he has volunteered with 4-H for five years. He’s also a former long-time volunteer for the Oregon High School Equestrian Team.
Andrea Hunter, 4-H program coordinator, was also at the arenas.
“What we don’t want to have is big giant pockets” in the top layer, she said of the soil being replaced. “Because the horses then can pull their ligaments, they can trip, and that’s the issue we have with this soil because it gets too hard packed, and it’s too hard on the joints, and we don’t want it too soft. It’s a lot of engineering that goes into what seems really simple. It’s not just dumping sand on the ground.”
Last year, horses were slipping and someone got hurt. Improvement was needed to ensure safer conditions for horses and equestrians alike. Some 30 years have passed since the top layer last received such a significant upgrade.
“We’ve got to flip over the (topsoil) that’s currently there, which is sand from the mid 1990s, and a bunch of dirt,” added Hunter. “Flip it over; turn it in. Just to make a really good quality footing to help the horses so they don’t trip.”
Community members got the ball rolling by making their concerns about the arenas known.
“It started with folks coming to me and asking, well, we need a better arena. So I started talking to people,” said Hunter.
So did 4-H members, who developed and then gave a presentation requesting the sand.
“Knife River was generous to donate 500 tons of sand,” added Hunter. “Absolutely spectacular donation.”
Enough sand was donated to top the practice arena as well. Another major upgrade to the arenas is coming later this year.
“We live in the middle of the Willamette Valley. We have tons of mud. As everybody knows, the sand is going to help with that drainage,” Hunter said. “Following summer, we’re going to put in drain lines as well. And these drain lines will basically make this arena, with the sand, not be flooded for most of the year. So that it can be used longer, and be a more utilized community space.”
Steven Pederson will oversee the drain project.
Volunteer 4-H members are continuing their efforts to clean the horse stalls that are on loan from Yamhill County.
“We’re ‘borrowing’ the stalls. Borrowing, being a loose term,” said Hunter. “They’ll live here until Yamhill County wants them back.”
These stalls are being cleaned, pressure washed and sanded.
“They were built in the 70s and they need a lot of love to make them good,” said Hunter.
She added the stalls are needed because the program has grown so much that there weren’t enough stalls to match the demand.
None of these improvements could have been made if not for the help of others.
“Polk County 4-H is so grateful to the community for helping to make this project a reality,” said Hunter.
