Donated sand

Volunteer Bob Garrison grades newly delivered sand at the Polk County Fairgrounds main horse arena. Garrison was one of many volunteers who joined Polk County 4-H in making the arenas safer to riders and horses alike.

 By Lance Masterson

Community generosity resulted in the Polk County Fairgrounds horse arenas getting new top layers of sand.

Polk County 4-H spearheaded the effort that ultimately needed 500 tons of sand, an estimated 25 truck deliveries, other equipment, fuel and more than 150 volunteer hours, a total that doesn’t include the drivers’ and administrators’ time.

