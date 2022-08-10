Over the weekend, Falls City celebrated its annual Pride event. The event was initially started when Bread Board owners Keith Zinn and John Volkmann got together with Lori Sickles and Laura Britton from Boondocks and organized the first event, which later the city of Falls City sanctioned, making it an official city celebration explained mayor TJ Bailey.
“The city is in full support of this, but the last couple of years, the city had to take a little bit of a break due to Covid. We had a small gathering last year, so this is the first Pride, since we had Covid,” Bailey said.
With the whole list of festivities, such as vendors, duck races, and even a drag queen bingo at Boondocks, one event that took place was life-changing for Rebecca Pratt Morris and Laura Morris Pratt. The couple was married on the bridge behind City Hall.
Tara Townley of Dallas organized the wedding.
Chelsea Teal officiated the wedding, wearing a rainbow tutu and eyeshadow to match.
“We gather on this beautiful day to celebrate love at an event that welcomes all people and definitions of love,” Teal said, as Rebecca and Laura held hands, looking into each other’s eyes, smiling.
The ceremony lasted about seven minutes, but that seven minutes would be the first seven minutes of Rebecca and Laura’s long life together.
“Rebecca, from this day forward, do you take the person whose hand you hold to be your spouse? Do you promise to live, play, and laugh together? To work by their side and dream in their eyes, to fill their heart and feed their soul. Always seek out the best in them and for them. To love them with all your heart until the end of your days?” Teal asked.
Teal then asked the same of Laura.
After the vows, Teal described the significance of the wedding ring.
“Wedding rings are a symbol of multiple meanings; a wedding ring is made in the shape of a circle because it has no beginning or end and is a symbol of eternal love. It is made of precious metals as it symbolizes that love is the most precious element in your life together.” Teal explained. “It is worn on the fourth finger of the left hand because the vein in this figure leads directly to your heart.”
After Teal described the significance of the wedding rings, she then asked the couple to exchange their rings.
“I give you this ring as a symbol of our love representing our today and our tomorrow,” Laura said, repeating after Teal as she placed the ring on Rebecca’s finger.
Then Teal turned to Rebecca, and they repeated the vow as Rebecca slipped her ring onto Laura’s left fourth finger.
“I had the pleasure of officiating the first Pride wedding here at Falls City,” said Teal shortly after the wedding.
This was after Townley contacted her after seeing a post for someone else.
“Tara saw my post for doing a wedding for someone else and asked, ‘do you do a wedding as an event thing?’ and I said ‘yes,’” Teal said. “Then Tara asked, ‘would you be interested in doing a wedding or offering a wedding at Falls City Pride?’ and I said ‘absolutely.’ It was a short time period. We saw a lot more people who were interested than were able to attend. But we are hopeful of doing it next year.”
The wedding of Rebecca and Laura was witnessed by their friend Faith Gandy. The newly married couple did not want to make a comment except that they were thrilled they got married at the Pride event and will have to get used to sharing a last name.
