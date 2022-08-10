Pride wedding

Chelsea Teal officiated the wedding of Rebecca Pratt Morris and Laura Morris Pratt Aug 6 on the bridge behind City Hall.

 Photo by Derek Bratton

Itemizer-Observer

Over the weekend, Falls City celebrated its annual Pride event. The event was initially started when Bread Board owners Keith Zinn and John Volkmann got together with Lori Sickles and Laura Britton from Boondocks and organized the first event, which later the city of Falls City sanctioned, making it an official city celebration explained mayor TJ Bailey.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.