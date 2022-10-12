Allen, Phillips
Danae Rose Allen, of Sherwood, Oregon, and Andrew Alan Phillips, Independence, were married Saturday, Oct. 8 at at Champoeg State Park in St. Paul, Oregon.
Allen is a professional organizer and leasing agent, born in Portland and grew up in Mexico before settling in the Willamette Valley in 2005. He is a funeral director and manager at Farnstrom Mortuary in Independence. He met Phillips through a mutual friend.
They plan to honeymoon near Mt. Hood, and reside in Independence.
