Mariana Acosta, of West Salem, joined six other Eastern Mennonite University engineering students this summer with Engineers in Action, contributing to bridge building projects that increased access and safety for rural communities in West Virginia and Bolivia.
Engineers in Action is a nonprofit organization with a mission to “support development of sustainable systems and infrastructure with underserved communities, local expertise, and global partners.”
EMU’s students work with EIA staff and peers on the projects. Teams are located at more than 35 universities across the country and the world. EIA has built more than 100 footbridges in 12 countries, helping connect “nearly 150,000 previously isolated people to essential resources.”
“Such collaborative projects are unique opportunities to apply principles of engineering and science learned in the classroom, with strong components of teamwork, project management, communication skills, and intercultural competence,” said Professor Esther Tian, director of EMU’s engineering program.
“The Engineers in Action organization meshes perfectly with our goals to graduate engineers with a global mindset who want to serve with their skills and be leaders for positive change,” she said. “Students on our Bridge Team are engaging actively with our commitments to sustainability, peacebuilding and social justice. It’s a win for everyone.”
Acosta affirms that as well.
“I learned how to apply engineering and design principles to a very real-life project. I also learned how to live with a team full-time and manage team dynamics,” said Acosta, a West Salem High School graduate. “But probably the most meaningful part of the experience was learning to live in a community so different from my community back home. Jatun Pampa grew to have a special place in my heart.”
For someone who just a year ago was having difficulty imagining herself as an engineer in the field, Acosta’s time in Bolivia helped her see a future in her chosen field after graduation.
The Bridge Team is currently studying bridge design and preparing to help build a bridge in West Virginia next summer.
A leader among faith-based, liberal arts universities since 1917, Eastern Mennonite University (EMU) emphasizes peacebuilding, sustainability, service to others and social justice to students of diverse religious and cultural backgrounds. EMU educates undergraduate, graduate, professional and seminary students to serve and lead in a global context from the main campus in Harrisonburg, Virginia; the site in Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and online. The EMU experience challenges students to pursue their life calling through scholarly inquiry, artistic creation, guided practice and life-changing cross-cultural encounter.
