Building Bridges

EMU engineering major Mariana Acosta spent six weeks in Bolivia as part of an Engineers in Action team helping to build a bridge in an isolated community.

 Photo contributed

Mariana Acosta, of West Salem, joined six other Eastern Mennonite University engineering students this summer with Engineers in Action, contributing to bridge building projects that increased access and safety for rural communities in West Virginia and Bolivia.

Engineers in Action is a nonprofit organization with a mission to “support development of sustainable systems and infrastructure with underserved communities, local expertise, and global partners.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.