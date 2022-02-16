Itemizer-Observer
When seniors Kristina Barnes and Tessa Rosenan tell friends about the latest production Western Oregon University’s Department of Theater and Dance is performing, they usually end up saying, “No, not that one.”
“I feel, people hear about ‘The Theory of Relativity’ and say, ‘You mean the one about Stephan Hawkings?’ No, that’s ‘The Theory of Everything,’” Rosenan explained.
“It is about science, though,” Barnes added.
Rosenan said the musical “The Theory of Relativity” explores “connecting with one another and even how small interactions with people affect the paths of our lives.”
The musical tells the stories of actual high school and college students interviewed by writer Brian Hill, then transcribed to music by Neil Bartram. With no central plot, Barnes said audience members will find much to relate to within each character’s story.
“Certain audience members are going to relate. The LGBT community is going to relate. Anyone who feels lonely in college will relate. Anybody who’s experience of family trauma will relate. Anybody in broken friendships. It’s kind of everything that anyone can deal with at any moment. Because these are real stories,” Barnes said.
Between 90-95% of the stories are told through song, the rest in monologs that tie them together. Director Michael Daniels said this “song cycle” format differs from a traditional musical told through mostly song, such as “Sweeny Todd,” is the later has a really clear plot.
“This is more song cycle. All the songs circle around a major idea that doesn’t get all tied together until the end with a spoken monolog,” Daniels said.
He added the challenge when there isn’t a traditional plot is “to keep the energy up, the interest up so the audience stays with you. Luckily the music is really good, so it’s easy to stay engaged.”
Rosenan added “The Theory of Relativity” is an especially good draw for an audience during a pandemic.
“Another thing that draws people to this, especially during COVID when we’re trying to heal as a community, this show is about appreciating connections you have with other people and finding the significance in that,” Rosenan said. “Something that everyone can learn from and apply more to their lives especially when things feel really divided.”
With a cast of 18, “The Theory of Relativity” has a brisk run time of just 80 minutes with no intermissions. Daniels said one reasons the show was chosen is they had no idea what conditions would be as the pandemic lingered.
“So, this could be done with just a piano and chairs on stage. Or it can have a set. Or an intricate set. We chose it, in part because it’s short, flexible, and can accommodate a good number of people,” Daniels said. “Because of omicron, we had three weeks where someone was out every rehearsal. This kind of song cycle that doesn’t rely on really strong (central) characters to run the plot, works really well for us.”
In their last year in the program, Barnes and Rosenan are excited to be able to bring any production to a live audience, especially one this memorable.
“Come see it. It’s a fun show. We’re working really hard on it. We don’t have to wear masks on stage. Actually, we get to show our faces to audiences. Last time got to do this two years ago, ‘Urine Town.’ We’re excited to perform this in front of crowd and act again,” Barnes said.
Performances:
“The Theory of Relativity”
Music by Neil Bartram
Book by Brian Hill
Directed by Michael Phillips
Music Direction by James Reddan
Feb. 24-26 and March 2-5 at 7:30 p.m.
And Feb. 27 at 2 p.m.
Rice Auditorium, 345 Monmouth Ave., Monmouth
Tickets: $14 general, $8 for students, $10 for senior citizens, $10 for WOU faculty and staff, WOU students are free with ID
Purchase tickets at www.tix.com/ticket-sales/wou-arts/6790.
