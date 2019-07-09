MONMOUTH/INDEPENDENCE – The 46th annual Fourth of July tennis tournament was a success.

Over 150 individuals signed up to play in the two-day event, located at the Central High School and Western Oregon University tennis courts.

“It was two really big days of tennis and fun for players and spectators,” said tournament organizer Patti Youngren. “People left appreciative of this year and excited and hopeful for next year.”

On the singles side, returner Stan Wilkerson of Albany defeated Miguel Moreno of Salem, 6-2, 6-2.

Albany’s Joseph Santos defeat Woodburn’s Efrain Lopez 6-2, 6-1.

In a three-set thriller, David Magnello of Salem battled against last year’s winner Ian Cavalier from Albany, and won, 6-0, 7-6, 9-6.

On the ladies side, Lisel Rutherford from Stayton won against Jill McBeth from CHS, 6-4, 6-1.

Reann Kelley rallied and won against Molly Scroggins from CHS, 6-0, 6-1.

On the doubles side, father/son team John and Carter Lovell defeated Alexis Bazan-Ayala and Alberto Ortega.

Albany's Justin Toews and Joseph Santos won against Salem ' s Andrew Paterson and Justin Celaya.

by Corvallis’ Joseph Santiago and Andrew Singharaj defeated brothers David and Michael Magnello, 7-5, 6-3.

The father-son trophy for this year went home with Rob and Griffin Fraser of Salem, who won against Matt and Noah Leichty, 6-0, 6-3.

For the ladies doubles, Renee McDougal and Claudia Hamilton of Corvallis defeated Alissa Khieu and Genna Pavlicek from Silverton.

In the battle for mother-daughter trophy, Trisha and Lisel Rutherford from Stayton fell to Paige and Jennifer Schmelling.