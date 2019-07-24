Apple Box ready for Act III

MONMOUTH — The second act of Apple Box Children’s Theater ended with this month’s production of “Beowulf,” and the retirement of its directors.

“It is sort of fitting,” said Rob Harriman, director. “The story of Beowulf is, he fights a monster and then he fights that monster’s mother and then 50 years pass. Then a dragon comes out and terrorizes, and at that point, Beowulf is just sort of like, ‘I’m done,’ but he’s called on to push it forward one more time. That feels fitting for Barbara and I. OK, we can muster it for one last push. We can make this happen and then we’re done.”

Rob and Barbara Harriman ran Apple Box for nine years.

“This is the end of Act II of Apple Box Children’s Theater,” Rob said. “Act I was when Bob Page did it back in the ’80s. He’s the one that started Apple Box back in the ’80s and then it went fallow for a while. Barbara and I kind of brought it back to life.”

Barbara Harriman said their daughter has one more year in the children’s theater, and their son is going into his senior year of high school.

“We want to be free for our son’s senior year,” she said.

They both have enjoyed their time with the theater.

“It’s really interesting how there’s so many creatives out there that don’t really have an outlet,” Barbara said. “What theater does for kids — they’re role-playing all the time. They love dressing in costumes and love playing with props. The confidence they gain being up on a stage role-playing is amazing. It also helps them with their literacy.”

Rob said the interlacing of all the different theater programs in town is gratifying.

“These benches and tables are from Central, as are all of our goblets and glasses that we’re going to be using,” he said, pointing to the props on the set of their production of “Beowulf.” “The platform that the benches are on is from (Arts Integrated Ministry). They’ve loaned us a lot of their stuff, and we’ve loaned them a lot of our stuff. The theater community here is just so supportive.”

Rob said the WOU theater department “has been above reproach.”

“And we’re a pain in their necks, because we need to use the stage right up until they need to start building their set,” he said.

Apple Box uses the same outdoor stage the Valley Theater Company uses each summer.

Maren Anderson, who has been involved as a writer and as a parent of young actors in the productions, is interested in helping to keep Apple Box going.

“Another parent and I are talking to (Western Oregon University) about ways the university can support ABC,” Anderson said. “The people we’ve talked to are very excited to bring our little community theater under the WOU umbrella as a way to increase WOU’s service to the community.”

Nothing was “pinned down” as of this writing.

“I’m optimistic that we will have an ABC play next year by hook or by crook, with or without WOU,” Anderson said.

She said they are hoping to pay a director and a producer, the roles Rob and Barbara filled.

It would be a few thousand dollars each, each summer, on top of their usual budget, she said.

For that, they need grant money.

“Even if WOU brings us under its wing, we’ll need to find funding,” Anderson said. “So, if anyone has some grant money they want to give to adorable kids doing summer theater, send them our way.”

Rob said it’s a big undertaking.

“There’s a lot of organization, which I don’t do,” he said. “And a lot of working with kids, which Barb doesn’t do. Between the two of us we’ve made it work for nine years.”

Whoever takes over won’t have to start from scratch.

“We have a whole storage unit full of props and costumes,” Rob said. “We take a collection at the end of every show, so we’ve got a little savings account with some money in it. All of that will stay with Apple Box.”

Barbara said they could do nothing without their volunteers.

“I’m a main force, but the relationship (Rob) has with the kids is very unique and special,” Barbara said.

The program is a tremendous asset to the community, Rob said.

“You can get 40 families out here. Hundreds of people show up for these plays. People bring their chairs and their snacks and their families,” Rob said. “It’s incredibly rewarding when all is said and done.”

Still, the Harrimans are ready to pass the torch.

“(We want to) make it as easy a transition as we can and keep doing a lot of what we’re doing, and gradually ease the next person into it,” Rob said.

For more information, appleboxtheater@gmail.com.