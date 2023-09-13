Cmty briefs

Bambinos 15th annual auction Oct. 1

Bambinos' 15th annual auction is Oct. 1, at the Salem Convention Center. Social hour will begin at 4:30 p.m. and dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m.

To register online go to Bambinosoregon.org.

Heritage Museum exhibit runs through Sept. 23

The Independence Heritage Museum’s current exhibit “Oregon: 150 Years of Statehood; 150 Million Years in the Making” runs through Sept. 23. The Heritage Museum invites you to explore how Oregon’s landscape was assembled during the past 150 million years — and to celebrate those who learned to read the landscape before and during Oregon’s 150 years of statehood.

Independence Library celebrates anniversary Sept. 27

Celebrate the Independence Library’s 20th Anniversary at its “new” location at 175 Monmouth St., and 115 years’ service to the community, on Sept. 27 from 4-6 p.m. There will be refreshments and door prizes for all ages.

Christmas Town volunteer interest meeting scheduled

Christmas Town, Oregon hosts a volunteer interest meeting Sept. 27 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the West Valley Taphouse, 957 Main St., Dallas. Come hear about Christmas Town Festivities and how you can help make them happen.

New Horizons Willamette Valley Orchestra resumes rehearsals

The New Horizons Willamette Valley Orchestra is resuming their weekly rehearsals after a summer break. The orchestra rehearses at 6:30 p.m. Mondays through May at the Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S. Warren Ave. This September begins the 10th year of the orchestra’s weekly rehearsals and free community concerts. Organized in September of 2014, the orchestra has grown from about a half dozen players to more than 25 players today. The New Horizons Willamette Valley Orchestra welcomes players on all musical levels. There are no auditions or try-outs for this orchestra. Players range from beginners to accomplished musicians. Everyone is welcome.

For more information, Paul Doellinger at (503) 838-4884.

Library hosts Space Talk with author Richard Berry

Join the Dallas Library staff for Space Talk: Ring of Fire Eclipse with Richard Berry at 2 p.m. Sept. 16 at 950 Main St. Berry has built telescopes, photographed stars and galaxies, and written about astronomical imaging. Berry was the editor of ASTRONOMY magazine 1976-1991. His first book “Build Your Own Telescope” is a still-in-print classic in the do-it-yourself genre. Among amateur astronomers, he is best known for his 700-page tome “The Handbook of Astronomical Image Processing” and its accompanying AIP4Winimage-processing software. Berry is an AAVSO Board Officer and a member of the Night Sky 45 Astronomy Club in Salem.

Gidean Freudman performs to silent movies

The Dallas Public Library presents Gidean Freudman performing to “Sherlock Jr.,” starring Buster Keaton, at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Dallas Cinema, 166 SE Miller St. The performance is free.

Old Guard Riders host meeting for vets

The Old Guard Riders ‘F’ Troop PNW hosts a Mid Willamette Valley Stand Down information meeting for veterans from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 13 at 685 Court St NE, Salem.

Businesses invited to sign up for welcome event

The Welcome to Monmouth-Independence Celebration is Sept. 19. If you would like more details on how your business can participate with a table at this event, email the Monmouth Independence Chamber of Commerce at micc@micc-or.org. The deadline to sign up is Sept. 10.

Performx Physical Therapy plans grand opening Sept. 23

Performx Physical Therapy is having a Grand Opening Party on Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at their clinic, located inside Anytime Fitness, 1369 Monmouth St., in Independence. There will be snacks, drinks and staff will be offering free, 15-minute movement physicals. Anytime Fitness also has a series of fun events lined up as well. For more information, call (541) 644-4884 or go to performxpt.com.

Contest seeks articles by animal project participants

Agri-Times Northwest presents the Fair Experience Writing Contest. The contest is open to all 4H, FFA and Grange members who attended a fair to show an animal project. Write an article about your experience raising, training, showing, and/or selling your project. How has showing 4H/FFA/Grange affected your life? What has it taught you? Email your article and photos to editor@agritimesnw.com. The deadline is Sept. 30. Prizes will be awarded for first place ($100), second ($50) and third ($25).

All Veterans to the PACT Act Claims event Sept. 28

The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Tribal Veterans Service Office invites all Veterans to the PACT Act Claims Event on Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Community Center, 9615 Grand Ronde Rd. Grand Ronde, OR 97347. Lunch will be provided.

Veterans Benefits Administration personnel, Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs personnel, the Tribal Veterans Service Officer, and VA examiners will be on hand to process benefits claims, conduct exams (in some scenarios), and help answer any questions you may have regarding VA compensation and pension benefits. Please bring copies of your DD-214 and/or any relevant documents needed for our claim. No appointment needed. Walk-in between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. For more information contact Ramona Quenelle, CTGR Tribal Veterans Service Officer at (503) 879-1484 or Terry Bentley, VA Office of the Tribal Government Relations at (541) 537-0213.

Hop & Heritage Festival is Sept. 16

The Independence Hop & Heritage Festival, presented by Independence Downtown Association, is Sept. 16 from noon to 8 p.m. The modern festival that launched in 2001 returns to its original street fair and family-friendly entertainment format. Two blocks of C Street in downtown Independence will be closed. Activities, displays, vendors and music will be featured.

Polk County Museum presents Wagons to the Willamette Sept. 16

The Polk County Museum presents Wagons to the Willamette, an exhibit about Levi Scott and the southern route to Oregon, on Sept. 16, 1-3 p.m. The museum is located at 670 S. Pacific Highway, in Rickreall.

MICC hosts insurance forum for businesses

The Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Sparklet Designs to bring together local businesses and a panel of insurance professionals on Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St.

MICC hosts welcome event for new WOU students

The Welcome to Monmouth-Independence celebration is Sept. 19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Main Street Park Amphitheater. Join the Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce to welcome incoming WOU students to the community. The event typically hosts 500 students and is a great way to introduce them to local businesses. Registration for businesses, restaurant or organization is $45. To register, contact the MICC at (503) 838-42689 or micc@micc-or.org.

Liberty House hosts free luncheon

Liberty House’s Champions for Children free Luncheon is Sept. 21, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Salem Convention Center. For more info go to bit.ly/3Ekh7pP. To learn more, go to https://libertyhousecenter.org/donate.

Monmouth Library hosts master gardener class Sept. 23

The Monmouth Public Library hosts Garden Chats, presented by the OSU Extension Polk County Master Gardener Program at 168 Ecols St. S. The next class, Put Your Garden to Bed, is Sept. 23 at 2 p.m. Learn about how to protect plants in cooler months, tool maintenance, and record keeping. To learn more, contact the library at ckasperick@ci.monmouth.or.us or (503) 751-0182,

Dallas offers lifeguard classes

The city of Dallas is offering Lifeguard Classes at Dallas Aquatic Center. This is a class to designed to train students with the necessary skills to be a professional lifeguard. Participants upon finishing the class will be certified by the American Red Cross in Lifeguarding, CPA, AED and first aid. A portion of the class be completed online.

The class is open to applicants ages 15 and older with the ability to swim 300 yards (six laps) of freestyle and breaststroke. They also must complete a 10-minute brick retrieval, and two minutes of treading water with no hands. The prerequisites must be completed during a pre-course test that can be scheduled between 4-5 p.m. any day of the week.

Once signed up, the lifeguard classes are 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sept. 16-17 and 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 23-24. The $150 cost of the course will be waived if the graduates go on to work for the city at the Dallas Aquatic Center.

To register, call (503) 623-9715.

Garden Club meets Sept. 25

The Dallas Garden Club meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Evangelical Bible Church at 1175 Howe Street. The speaker and presentation that evening will be Tim McDaniel from Native Seeds of Oregon.

Rotary Club seeks sponsors for charity golf tournament

Dallas Rotary club hosts its second annual golf tournament at Cross Creek Golf Course on Sept. 29. The Rotary Club is seeking players and sponsors by Sept. 19. This fundraising event helps fund projects benefiting our community. Please go to dallasarearotaryclub.square.site to sign-up today.

Dallas Arts Association hosts casting call for live radio show

Want to have some fun and get involved in a community event? Join the Dallas Arts Association in performing a live radio show in December. There is a informational meeting including a listening session and table read for “Holiday Affair,” a 1950s style radio show, Sept. 17, from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Dallas Event Center, 939 Main St. Individuals will read from scripts in front of a live audience in the old radio show style format, featuring an announcer, script readers, stage musicians, and sound effects.

For more information contact the Dallas Arts Association at dallasartsassociation@gmail.com.