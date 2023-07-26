Central Lions Cruise-In Aug. 19

The 12th Annual Central Lions Club Cruise-In is 9 a.m. Aug. 19 at the Riverview Park and Amphitheater in Independence. Gates open at 8 a.m. Car registration is $25. There will be a goodie bag and dash plaque for the first 100 registrations. A full breakfast for all visitors is $8 and free for car entrants. There will be a raffle, 50/50 drawing and trophies. For more information, email centrallionscruisin@gmail.com.

Weekday Bible marks 80th anniversary at Krazy Dayz

Weekday Bible will host an 80th Anniversary celebration immediately following the Krazy Dayz parade on Saturday, July 29th at their Krazy Dayz booth.

Enter poems for Polk County Fair July 13

Are you a Polk County resident between the ages of 13 and 113? If so, enter the Poetry Contest at this year’s Polk County Fair. There’s approximately 50 different categories you can enter, and there’s even some cash prizes available! Bring your entry to the fairgrounds office July 26 from noon to 8 p.m. For more information, go to www.co.polk.or.us/fair under the 2023 Fair Exhibitor Book Tab.

Dallas Arts Association gears up for Art in the Park

Grab your family and friends and head down to Dallas City Park on Sunday, July 30 for the annual Art in the Park. The event is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is no entry fee to the event. This year’s event features four bands, more than 50 home craft vendors, food trucks and a children’s craft area including face painting and jewelry making.

All the vendors design and create their own unique products. This is a great time to celebrate Christmas in July and start some early shopping. The music starts at 9 a.m. with the local musician Greg Tackett leading off the day. The Majestyx take the stage at 10 am followed by Schown Slade and the Vindicators.

For more information visit the Dallas Arts Association Facebook page www.facebook.com/DallasArtinthePark.

Polk County 4-H/FFA Youth Livestock Auction is Aug. 12

The Polk County Livestock Association presents the 2023 Youth Market Auction returns Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. at the Polk County Fairgrounds, 520 S. Pacific Highway West.

The Polk County 4-H/FFA Youth Livestock Auction showcases local 4-H and FFA livestock exhibitors and their market projects. The auction provides a marketing venue for their project which is the culmination of 4-H or FFA member’s current learning experience. Local businesses, organizations and individuals are invited to participate in the powerful learning experience. While projects sell for a premium price, this compensates members for higher small-scale costs and allows members enough profit to invest in future projects or educational endeavors.

Sign-ups open for annual Van Holstad Memorial Golf Tournament

Sign up now for the 18th Annual Central Wrestling Van Holstad Memorial 4-Person Scramble Golf Tournament Aug. 11 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is $40 per person and includes nine holes of golf, a hotdog dinner, door prizes and first, second and third-place mini-trophies. Sign up is first come, first served. For your preferred start time, RSVP Arnold Garcia at (503) 689-6743 or arnold.garcia@gmail.com.

Dallas Krazy Dayz to be held July 27-30

Krazy Dayz is Dallas’ summer bash! It’s a weekend street party taking up six city blocks of the downtown with daytime activities for everyone and live night-time concerts that will rock the courthouse square.

There will be food, outdoor shopping, displays, games, a sippery, music and simply a great atmosphere to relax and have fun!

Mark your calendars for July 27-30, and head on over to Dallas’ Krazy Dayz!

Dallas offers business bootcamp Aug. 4-5

Do you have a great product or service you want to bring to life? Sign up for the Business Bootcamp Aug. 4-5 sponsored by the city of Dallas, Dallas Downtown Association, Business Oregon and Reinventing Rural. During this two-day workshop, professionals will help you understand your business model, teach you how to market your business and gain customer awareness, dive into the building blocks needed for financial modeling, and help you build momentum with goal setting.

Interested in signing up? Cost is just $25. Seats are limited, register online at https://bit.ly/bootcamp-dallas before it’s too late. The classes are from 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Dallas Event Center, 939 Main St.

Heritage Museum hosts traveling Oregon geology exhibit

The Independence Heritage Museum presents Oregon: 150 Years of Statehood - 150 Million Years in the Making from now through Sept. 28. Explore how geology crafted Oregon landscape and natural resources in this visiting exhibit from the Oregon Historical Society. Learn how Oregon’s landscapes were formed 150 million years, and celebrate those who learned to read the landscape before and during Oregon’s 150 years of statehood. The Independence Heritage Museum, located at 281 S. 2nd St., in Independence, is open Tuesday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To learn more, go to www.oreheritage.org..

Sign up now for PCL charity golf tournament

Sign up now for Partnerships in Community Living, Inc.’s annual Christmas in August - Golf for PCL Fundraiser, is Aug. 4 at 8:30 a.m. at Santiam Golf Course. All proceeds to this event will go towards PCL’s Holiday Fund, which helps purchase holiday gifts and experiences for the people we support, who otherwise might not receive them. You can learn more and buy tickets at https://event.auctria.com/41fa6800-78df-4f01-b0e9-40e95127680f/aa6cd270-8751-11e9-a741-3fcfcb35cbb0.

Dallas hosts La Creole Node Master Plan open house Aug. 2

The city of Dallas is hosting an open house for the La Creole Node Master Plan Aug. 2, from 4-6 p.m. at City Hall, 187 SE Court St. This event aims to engage the community and provide insights into the La Creole Node Master Plan, a development initiative that will shape the future of the city.

The La Creole Node Master Plan is a comprehensive blueprint that outlines the vision for sustainable growth and development within the La Creole Node in northeast Dallas. It encompasses a range of aspects, including land use, transportation, infrastructure, and community amenities. This Open House event offers an excellent opportunity for residents, businesses, and stakeholders to learn more about the plan’s key components and provide valuable feedback.

For more information about the La Creole Node Master Plan and to stay connected with the project, please visit the La Creole Node Master Plan Hub at https://la-creole-node-master-plan-gtpdr.hub.arcgis.com or contact the City of Dallas Economic & Community Development Department at (503) 831-3571.

Applications available for culinary, wine studies scholarship

The Dallas Community Foundation is accepting applications for the Stuart Olson Memorial Culinary and Wine Studies Scholarship. Applicants must be either current or past graduates of Dallas High School or current Dallas residents committed to enroll in a post-secondary program of study in culinary arts or wine studies.

Applications are available through the Dallas Community Foundation by emailing mia@dallascommunityfoundation.com or calling (503) 798-7847.

The application deadline is Aug 15.

Monmouth, Independence police host National Night Out party

The Monmouth and Independence Police Departments invite you to National Night Out on Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 200 Monmouth-Independence Highway, in Monmouth. Come enjoy a barbecue with your local first responders. Food, drinks and games are all provided.

Sheridan, Willamina host city-wide garage sales

The Sheridan and Willamina City-Wide Garage Sales are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 28 and 29. Garage sale maps will be available July 27 at participating garage sales or at the Sheridan and Willamina City Hall. For more information, go to www.cityofsheridanor.com or www.willaminaoregon.com.

Summer Movie Bash returns Aug. 5 to Dallas

The Dallas Downtown Association presents the End of Summer Movie Bash! Enjoy free movies Saturday nights Aug. 5-26 at the Rotary Amphitheater, located at the corner of Jefferson and Academy streets. This year’s theme is Movies Made in Oregon.

The schedule is:

- Aug. 5: “The Goonies”

- Aug. 12: “Promise”

- Aug. 19: “Kindergarten Cop”

- Aug. 26: “Halloweentown”