Conservatives invited to summer potluck

The community is invited to a Conservative Summer Potluck Aug. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at Wildman Farm, 2452 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas. Invite your friends and join this informal, relaxing event where you can mingle and get to know others with shared values. There will be good food and fun, music and a silent auction. Please bring a dish to share for the potluck. Donations will be accepted to cover expenses. For more information, email PCRW Secretary Carol Duranceau at carolduranceau@msn.com.

Monmouth Library presents CelloBop

The Monmouth Public Library presents CelloBop, featuring musician Gideon Freudmann, at 1 p.m. Aug. 27. Using the electric cello for improvisational music, Freudmann riffs on conventions and traditions of classical, blues, jazz, electronic, funk and folk. For more information, contact the Friends of the Monmouth Library www.facebook.com/MonmouthFOL.

Evangelical church hosts blood drive Aug. 28

The Evangelical Bible Church hosts a blood drive for the American Red Cross Aug. 28 from noon to 5 p.m. at 1175 SE Howe St. To schedule an appointment, go to RedCrossBlood.org and enter EvangelicalChurchDallas or call the church office at (503) 623-2331. Donors will receive, through the end of August, a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of your choice.

Polk County 4-H offers survey to expand programs

Polk County 4-H is looking to offer additional programming in communities across Polk County. They want feedback from the community to help tailor programming to the needs and interests of Polk County youth. Please consider taking this online survey at bit.ly/45A3qPm so 4-H staff can provide programming your family would like to participate in..

City of Monmouth looks to implement a rebrand

The city of Monmouth is requesting proposals from qualified marketing professionals to prepare and help implement a rebrand to the city and all of their individual departments.

The city of Monmouth would like to capture the vibrancy of the community and would like to compliment these efforts with a new logo, color palate, and organizational style guide for us to use to not only create future collateral but to also identify our brand identity to allow us to communicate consistently.

Key Dates:

• Responses due: Sept. 30

• Selection made: Fall of 2023.

Bambinos 15th annual auction to be held Oct. 1

Bambinos 15th annual auction will be held Oct. 1, at the Salem Convention Center. Social hour will begin at 4:30 p.m. and dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m.

To register online go to Bambinosoregon.org.

The Teen Advisory Board will meet Aug. 30

The Teen Advisory Board (TAB) will meet in the Dallas Public Library on Aug. 30, at 4 p.m. to discuss teen programming and activities at the library. Be a part of TAB by visiting the library or calling (503) 623-2633.

OSU Extension offers free archery classes

The Oregon State University Extension Service of Polk County presents free Intro to Archery classes, for ages 9-18, Aug. 26 from 1-3 p.m. at the Polk County Fairgrounds.

The class is ideal for individuals who are interested in the sport of archery. It serves as a perfect starting point for those who have not yet had the chance to experience archery. Register online at https://beav.es/TWb.

Special Olympics flight team seeks donations to attend competition

B2 Community Care will be returning to participate in the Special Olympics Oregon Plan Pull from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum in McMinnville. The team came in second place last year. Team costs are fundraiser/donation based. If you would like to donate to the teams, email B2communitycare@gmail.com to receive a link for donating.

Rock & Roll Comedy Show comes to Elks Lodge Sept. 9

Jack Willhite brings his Rock & Roll Comedy Show Sept. 9 to the Independence Elk Lodge #1950, 289 S. Main St. Independence. Willhite is like a cross between Weird Al Yankovic and a classic rock tribute band. Willhite’s Rock & Roll Comedy Show uses a half-ton of guitars, amps, lights & costumes to bring you twisted, high-energy, music parodies of your favorite rock acts from AC/DC, Bon Jovi, Cheap Trick & Stevie Ray Vaughan to ZZ Top, Prince, Styx, Ozzy & Guns N’ Roses. For more information, go to www.jackwillhite.com.

Businesses invited to sign up for welcome event

The Welcome to Monmouth-Independence Celebration is Sept. 19. If you would like more details on how your business can participate with a table at this event, email the Monmouth Independence Chamber of Commerce at micc@micc-or.org. The deadline to sign up is Sept. 10.

MINET hosts second annual luau Aug. 24

MINET will be having their second annual Luau on Aug. 24 from 4-6 p.m. in the MINET parking lot, 405 N Hogan Road, in Monmouth. Kona Ice will be there.

City of Dallas to conduct General Fund Roadshow meetings

The Dallas City Council is hitting the road and providing a presentation on the current state of general fund services (Police, Fire, EMS, Aquatic Center, Library, etc.), and presenting four options to the community on how to move forward with general fund services. The city council is looking for community feedback on which of the four options to pursue.

The city will hold two General Fund Roadshow meetings this next week, the first on Saturday, Aug. 26, 11 a.m. at the Dallas Aquatic Center, 1005 SE LaCreole Dr. Dallas, and a second meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 6 p.m., via Zoom meeting, https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88027896975 Meeting ID: 880 2789 6975.

If you are interested in holding a space for a presentation or attending a public presentation, please contact Kim Herring at 503.831.3502 or email kim.herring@dallasor.gov

WHAT IS THE ISSUE?

The City’s trajectory for the General Fund’s beginning fund balance is forecasted on a steep decline. The beginning fund balance is the best indicator of the health of the fund, as it represents the money available at the beginning of the fiscal year. As can be seen in the graph in the slideshow presentation linked below, the City’s General Fund is projected to begin fiscal year 2025-26 with a negative balance. This trajectory is caused by the following factors:

• Oregon Property Tax Measures 5 and 50

• Increased Demand for City Services

• Decreased industrial tax base in Dallas

• Deferred capital purchases, projects and maintenance needs

• Inflation

Immediate action is needed to sustain this fund.

American Red Cross to conduct blood drives in Polk County

The American Red Cross will be having a blood drive at Evangelical Bible Church, 1175 SE Howe Street, Dallas, on Monday, Aug 28, from noon to 5 p.m., The currently have 22 appointments remaining.

The Red Cross will also be conducting a blood drive on Wednesday, Aug. 30, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Independence Civic Center, 555 S. Main Street, Independence. There are currently 25 appointments remaining.

Performx Physical Therapy plans grand opening Sept. 23

Performx Physical Therapy is having a Grand Opening Party on Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at their clinic, located inside Anytime Fitness, 1369 Monmouth St., in Independence. There will be snacks, drinks and staff will be offering free, 15-minute movement physicals. Anytime Fitness also has a series of fun events lined up as well. For more information, call (541) 644-4884 or go to performxpt.com.