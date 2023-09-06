Dallas Library hosts author Jerry Sutherland

The Dallas Library hosts author Jerry Sutherland at 2 p.m. Sept. 9 to talk about his latest book “Bayocean: Atlantis of Oregon.” His book will be available for purchase and signing. This free event is made possible with funding from the Polk County Cultural Coalition. For more information, contact the Dallas Public Library at (503) 623-2633 or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/dallaslibraryoregon.

City of Monmouth looks to rebrand

The City of Monmouth is requesting proposals from qualified marketing professionals to prepare and help implement a rebrand to the city and all of its individual departments.

The City of Monmouth would like to capture the vibrancy of the community and would like to compliment these efforts with a new logo, color palette, and organizational style guide to be used not only to create future collateral but to also identify its brand identity to allow for consistent communication.

Project goals are to modernize the community logo and identify with community input, create a city style guide and to create multi-departmental templates.

Proposals will be reviewed and evaluated by a panel consisting of City of Monmouth staff where each will recommend their top three choices. The RFP with the highest ranking will be chosen.

Budget for this project is $10,000.

RFPs are available now. Responses are due Sept. 30. Final selection will be announced in the fall, with rollout expected in mid 2024.

Contact Sabra Jewell, communication coordinator for the City of Monmouth, at 770-401-4342 or email her at Sjewell@ci.monmouth.or.us

Bambinos 15th annual auction Oct. 1

Bambinos 15th annual auction will be held Oct. 1, at the Salem Convention Center. Social hour will begin at 4:30 p.m. and dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m.

To register online go to Bambinosoregon.org.

Heritage Museum exhibit runs through Sept. 23

The Independence Heritage Museum’s current exhibit “Oregon: 150 Years of Statehood; 150 Million Years in the Making” runs through Sept. 23. The Heritage Museum invites you to explore how Oregon’s landscape was assembled during the past 150 million years — and to celebrate those who learned to read the landscape before and during Oregon’s 150 years of statehood.

Focal Point celebrates 40th anniversary

Focal Point Photography celebrates their 40th anniversary on Sept. 9 with a fun community event. Focal Point will be hosting Dreamies Creamery in their parking lot, and giving away a scoop of ice cream to the first 50 people to stop by. There will also be raffle prizes, yard games, a big sale, and the kick off of a photo contest.

Focal Point Photography is located at 161 W. Ellendale Ave., in Dallas.

St. Thomas Episcopal Church celebrates 75 years

St. Thomas Episcopal Church is celebrating its 75th anniversary Sept. 9 from 1-3 p.m. Located at 1486 SW Levens St., in Dallas, the event features games, including croquet and cornhole, and refreshments including cake and ice cream. Come have a memorable time.

Independence Library celebrates anniversary Sept. 27

Celebrate the Independence Library’s 20th Anniversary at its “new” location at 175 Monmouth St., and 115 years’ service to the community, on Sept. 27 from 4-6 p.m. There will be refreshments and door prizes for all ages.

Christmas Town volunteer interest meeting scheduled

Christmas Town, Oregon hosts a volunteer interest meeting Sept. 27 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the West Valley Taphouse, 957 Main St., Dallas. Come hear about Christmas Town Festivities and how you can help make them happen.

Special Olympics flight team seeks donations to attend competition

B2 Community Care will be returning to participate in the Special Olympics Oregon Plane Pull from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum in McMinnville. The team came in second place last year. Team costs are fundraiser/donation based. If you would like to donate to the teams, email B2communitycare@gmail.com to receive a link for donating.

Rock & Roll Comedy Show comes to Elks Lodge Sept. 9

Jack Willhite brings his Rock & Roll Comedy Show Sept. 9 to the Independence Elks Lodge #1950, 289 S. Main St. Independence. Willhite is like a cross between Weird Al Yankovic and a classic rock tribute band. Willhite’s Rock & Roll Comedy Show uses a half-ton of guitars, amps, lights & costumes to bring you twisted, high-energy, music parodies of your favorite rock acts from AC/DC, Bon Jovi, Cheap Trick & Stevie Ray Vaughan to ZZ Top, Prince, Styx, Ozzy & Guns N’ Roses. For more information, go to www.jackwillhite.com.

Businesses invited to sign up for welcome event

The Welcome to Monmouth-Independence Celebration is Sept. 19. If you would like more details on how your business can participate with a table at this event, email the Monmouth Independence Chamber of Commerce at micc@micc-or.org. The deadline to sign up is Sept. 10.

Performx Physical Therapy plans grand opening Sept. 23

Performx Physical Therapy is having a Grand Opening Party on Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at their clinic, located inside Anytime Fitness, 1369 Monmouth St., in Independence. There will be snacks, drinks and staff will be offering free, 15-minute movement physicals. Anytime Fitness also has a series of fun events lined up as well. For more information, call (541) 644-4884 or go to performxpt.com.

Contest seeks articles by animal project participants

Agri-Times Northwest presents the Fair Experience Writing Contest. The contest is open to all 4H, FFA and Grange members who attended a fair to show an animal project. Write an article about your experience raising, training, showing, and/or selling your project. How has showing 4H/FFA/Grange affected your life? What has it taught you? Email your article and photos to editor@agritimesnw.com. The deadline is Sept. 30. Prizes will be awarded for first place ($100), second ($50) and third ($25).

All Veterans invited to the PACT Act Claims event Sept. 28

The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Tribal Veterans Service Office invites all Veterans to the PACT Act Claims Event on Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Community Center, 9615 Grand Ronde Rd. Grand Ronde, OR 97347. Lunch will be provided.

Veterans Benefits Administration personnel, Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs personnel, the Tribal Veterans Service Officer, and VA examiners will be on hand to process benefits claims, conduct exams (in some scenarios), and help answer any questions you may have regarding VA compensation and pension benefits. Please bring copies of your DD-214 and/or any relevant documents needed for our claim. No appointment needed. Walk-in between 9 am and 4 p.m. For more information contact Ramona Quenelle, CTGR Tribal Veterans Service Officer at (503) 879-1484 or Terry Bentley, VA Office of the Tribal Government Relations at (541) 537-0213.

River Gallery hosts reception for new Interbeing Group Show

River Gallery hosts a reception for Interbeing Group Show on Sept. 9 from 2-5 p.m. This is a traveling art exhibit involving five abstract artists formed during COVID. The exhibit runs through Oct. 1 at River Gallery, 184 S. Main St., Independence.

New Horizons Willamette Valley Orchestra resumes rehearsals Sept. 11

The New Horizons Willamette Valley Orchestra resumes weekly rehearsals at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S. Warren Ave. This September begins the 10th year of the orchestra’s weekly rehearsals and occasional concerts. The orchestra has grown from six players its first year in 2014 to over 25 today. The New Horizons Willamette Valley Orchestra is their local “community orchestra.” It welcomes players on all musical levels. There are no auditions or try-outs for this orchestra. Players range from beginners to accomplished musicians. Everyone is welcome. Rehearsals are Mondays at 6:30 p.m. through May. For more information, contact Paul Doellinger at (503) 838-4884.

Hop & Heritage Festival returns Sept. 16

The Independence Hop & Heritage Festival, presented by Independence Downtown Association, is Sept. 16 from noon to 8 p.m. The modern festival that launched in 2001 returns to its original street fair and family-friendly entertainment format. Two blocks of C Street in downtown Independence will be closed. Activities, displays, vendors and music will be featured.

Polk County Museum presents Wagons to the Willamette Sept. 16

The Polk County Museum presents Wagons to the Willamette, an exhibit about Levi Scott and the southern route to Oregon, on Sept. 16, 1-3 p.m. The museum is located at 670 S. Pacific Highway, in Rickreall.

MICC hosts insurance forum for businesses

The Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Sparklet Designs to bring together local businesses and a panel of insurance professionals on Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St.

MICC hosts welcome event for new WOU students

The Welcome to Monmouth-Independence celebration is Sept. 19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Main Street Park Amphitheater. Join the Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce to welcome incoming WOU students to the community. The event typically hosts 500 students and is a great way to introduce them to local businesses. Registration for businesses, restaurant or organization is $45. To register, contact the MICC at (503) 838-42689 or micc@micc-or.org.

Liberty House hosts free luncheon

Liberty House’s Champions for Children free Luncheon is Sept. 21, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Salem Convention Center. For more info go to bit.ly/3Ekh7pP. To learn more, go to https://libertyhousecenter.org/donate.

Monmouth Library hosts master gardener class Sept. 23

The Monmouth Public Library hosts Garden Chats, presented by the OSU Extension Polk County Master Gardener Program at 168 Ecols St. S. The next class, Put Your Garden to Bed, is Sept. 23 at 2 p.m. Learn about how to protect plants in cooler months, tool maintenance, and record keeping. To learn more, contact the library at ckasperick@ci.monmouth.or.us or (503) 751-0182,

Old Guard Riders host information meeting for vets

The Old Guard Riders ‘F’ Troop PNW hosts a Mid Willamette Valley Stand Down information meeting for veterans from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 13 at 685 Court St NE, Salem.