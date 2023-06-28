Polk County Republicans to meet July 13

The Polk County Republicans will meet at 6:30 p.m. July 13 in the Dallas High School library. Guest speaker Jeff Kubler, Former CD 5 Chair and president of Action Solutions and executive director of Rethink!GOP, will talk about building a stronger, smarter and United Republican future.

Salinas staff providing casework help in Independence June 29

Staff members for U.S. House Representative Andrea Salinas (OR-06) will host mobile casework hours in Independence on June 29.

“Whether you need assistance with Veterans Affairs issues or with a passport renewal, my office is here to help,” said Salinas. “Navigating federal agencies can be a difficult, if not insurmountable task for members of our community. That’s why I’m thrilled to offer mobile casework hours to residents of Oregon’s Sixth District in need of support.”

Salinas’ team of caseworkers will be located at Independence City Hall (555 S Main St.) in the Ash Creek Conference Room. Mobile casework hours are from noon to 2 p.m. A Spanish speaking caseworker will be available.

This session will be the first of several held throughout Oregon’s Sixth District.

HART Horsepower Classic Car Show returns July 8

The third annual HART (Horses Adaptive Riding & Therapy) Classic Car Show is July 8 at 8 a.m. at the West Hills Stables, 3065 Orchard Heights Road, West Salem. Bring your car and join in on the competition. Last year there were 90 beautiful cars. Spectators are free. Russ Stromeyer will DJ for the show and the special guest for the day will be Miss Oregon 2022, Sophia Takla. Lunch items, root beer floats and popcorn will be for sale, as well as raffle drawings. HART will give demonstrations of adaptive riding at 10, a.m.. and 11 a.m. and noon.

Pickleball tournament returns July 14-16

The third annual Dallas Pickleball Tournament, sponsored by Shane Denning and the Dallas Pickleball Club, is July 14-16 at the pickleball courts, 1001 Barberry Ave., and the Rotary tennis courts. Men’s doubles are July 14, mixed doubles are July 15 and women’s doubles are July 16. Matches start at 8:30 a.m. each day. For more information, go to www.pickleballbrackets.com or www.dallaspickleballclub.net.

Benedetto Vineyards hosts Christmas Cheer BBQ fundraiser

Benedetto Vineyards and Dallas Christmas Cheer present their third Annual Christmas Cheer BBQ on July 22 from 3-6 pm. Spread some Christmas Cheer in July. Enjoy an afternoon of amazing barbecue food, fun games to win prizes, a silent auction and live music from Nathan Myers. Your ticket includes admission for one, your first glass of wine or beer, BBQ dinner and something sweet, a custom wine glass to keep, and of course a fun afternoon all while supporting our local Dallas Christmas Cheer.

For more information, contact Lisa at (971) 301-2807 or lisa@benedettovineyards.com.

Blue Dolphin swim team hosts Parents Night Out

Blue Dolphin swim team hosts Parents Night Out from 7-9 p.m. June 30. To help parents to get a night to themselves, drop the kids off at the Dallas Aquatic Center for their own night of fun. Children ages 3-6 are $20, and will be accompanied, and ages 7 and older, are $15, and will be supervised, the whole night. Spots are limited. To sign up, email Coach Marissa at m.olsen.bdst@gmail.com.

Traveling exhibition ‘Fire and Freedom’ comes to Heritage Museum

The exhibit “Fire and Freedom: Food and Enslavement in Early America,” will be on exhibit at Heritage Museum, in Independence, now through July 15. The traveling exhibition explores ways in which meals can tell us about how power is exchanged between and among different people, races, genders and classes. The museum is located at 281 S. 2nd St.

Pentacle Theatre presents ‘Exit Laughing’

The Pentacle Theatre presents their next production, “Exit Laughing” now through July 1 at the theatre located at 324 52nd Ave. NW, Salem, OR.

The Story: When the biggest highlight in your life for the past 30 years is your weekly bridge night out with “the girls,” what do you do when one of your foursome inconveniently dies? If you’re Connie, Leona and Millie, three Southern ladies from Birmingham, you “borrow” your friend’s ashes from the funeral home on bridge night, so she doesn’t have to spend her last evening alone in the funeral home. And that simple act of enduring friendship leads to the wildest, most exciting night of your lives, including a police raid, a stripper and a whole new way of looking at all the fun you can have when you’re truly living.

With a plot like that, it’s no wonder “Exit Laughing” is an AACT NewPlayFest award-winning show.

“Exit Laughing” is suitable for teens and adults who can handle its mature comedy.

Buy e-tickets online at tickets.penatacletheatre.org or call 503-485-4300.

· Tiered ticket prices range from $17 to $37.

· Tickets are also available at the theater box office 45 minutes before each performance.

Master Gardeners present Summer in the Garden classes

The OSU Master Gardeners present free Summer in the Garden series of free classes at Inspiration Garden, 799 F. St. in Independence. The schedule is:

Jul 15 - Managing Garden Pests, 10-11:30 a.m.

Jul 18 - Preserving Herbs Demo, 6-7 p.m.

Aug 9 - Fermentation Fun Demo, 6-7 p.m.

Aug 19 - Composting with Worms, 10-11:30 a.m.

Aug 22 - Plant Identification Tour and Talk, 6-7 p.m.

Sign-ups open for annual Van Holdstadt Memorial Golf Tournament

Sign up now for the 18th Annual Central Wrestling Van Holstadt Memorial 4-Person Scramble Golf Tournament Aug. 11 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is $40 per person and includes nine holes of golf, a hotdog dinner, door prizes and first, second and third-place mini-trophies. Sign up is first come, first served. For your preferred start time, RSVP Arnold Garcia at (503) 689-6743 or arnold.garcia@gmail.com.

Dallas Krazy Dayz to be held July 27-30

Krazy Dayz is Dallas’ summer bash! It’s a weekend street party taking up six city blocks of the downtown with daytime activities for everyone and live night-time concerts that will rock the courthouse square.

There will be food, outdoor shopping, displays, games, a sippery, music and simply a great atmosphere to relax and have fun!

Mark your calendars for July 27-30, and head on over to Dallas’ Krazy Dayz!

Dallas offers business bootcamp Aug. 4-5

Do you have a great product or service you want to bring to life? Sign up for the Business Bootcamp Aug. 4-5 sponsored by the city of Dallas, Dallas Downtown Association, Business Oregon and Reinventing Rural. During this two-day workshop, professionals will help you understand your business model, teach you how to market your business and gain customer awareness, dive into the building blocks needed for financial modeling, and help you build momentum with goal setting.

Interested in signing up? Cost is just $25. Seats are limited, register online at https://bit.ly/bootcamp-dallas before it’s too late. The classes are from 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Dallas Event Center, 939 Main St.

Road Runners host 4th of July mini marathon

The Willamette Valley Road Runners present a 4th of July Mini Marathon at 11:30 a.m. The 2.6-mile walk/run is mostly downhill and one way along the route of the Monmouth Independence 4th of July Parade. The course starts at the Monmouth City Park area near the construction of the new Monmouth City Hall and ends at the Independence Library. The elevation drop from start to finish is 47 feet.

Entry fees for ages 10 and up are $25 until July 3 and $30 day of day race. Ages 9 and under are $10 until June 30. Register at Anytime Fitness at 1369 Monmouth St., in Independence until July 3 or at Monmouth Fitness Club 165 Main St. W., in Monmouth the day of the race. All finishers will receive a medal and sponsor giftbag. Overall winners and age group winners will be announced online following the event.