City of Monmouth looks to implement a rebrand

The city of Monmouth is requesting proposals from qualified marketing professionals to prepare and help implement a rebrand to the city and all of their individual departments.

The city of Monmouth would like to capture the vibrancy of the community and would like to compliment these efforts with a new logo, color palate, and organizational style guide for us to use to not only create future collateral but to also identify our brand identity to allow us to communicate consistently.

Key Dates:

• Responses due: Sept. 30

• Selection made: Fall of 2023.

Bambinos 15th annual auction to be held Oct. 1

Bambinos 15th annual auction will be held Oct. 1, at the Salem Convention Center. Social hour will begin at 4:30 p.m. and dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m.

To register online go to Bambinosoregon.org.

The Teen Advisory Board will meet Aug. 30

The Teen Advisory Board (TAB) will meet in the Dallas Public Library on Aug. 30, at 4 p.m. to discuss teen programming and activities at the library. Be a part of TAB by visiting the library or calling (503) 623-2633.

Heritage Museum exhibit runs through Sept. 23

The Independence Heritage Museum’s current exhibit “Oregon: 150 Years of Statehood; 150 Million Years in the Making” runs through Sept. 23. The Heritage Museum invites you to explore these how Oregon’s landscape was assembled during the past 150 million years — and to celebrate those who learned to read the landscape before and during Oregon’s 150 years of statehood.

Focal Point Celebrates 40th anniversary

Focal Point Photography celebrates their 40th Anniversary on Sept. 9 with a fun community event. Focal Point will be hosting Dreamies Creamery in their parking lot, and giving away a scoop of ice cream to the first 50 people to stop by. There will also be raffle prizes, yard games, a big sale, and the kick off of a photo contest.

Focal Point Photography is located at 161 W. Ellendale Ave., in Dallas.

St. Thomas Episcopal Church celebrates 75 years

St. Thomas Episcopal Church is celebrating its 75th anniversary Sept. 9 from 1-3 p.m. Located at 1486 SW Levens St., in Dallas, the event features games, including croquet and cornhole, and refreshments including cake and ice cream. Come have a memorable time.

Special Olympics flight team seeks donations to attend competition

B2 Community Care will be returning to participate in the Special Olympics Oregon Plane Pull from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum in McMinnville. The team came in second place last year. Team costs are fundraiser/donation based. If you would like to donate to the teams, email B2communitycare@gmail.com to receive a link for donating.

Rock & Roll Comedy Show comes to Elks Lodge Sept. 9

Jack Willhite brings his Rock & Roll Comedy Show Sept. 9 to the Independence Elk Lodge #1950, 289 S. Main St. Independence. Willhite is like a cross between Weird Al Yankovic and a classic rock tribute band. Willhite’s Rock & Roll Comedy Show uses a half-ton of guitars, amps, lights & costumes to bring you twisted, high-energy, music parodies of your favorite rock acts from AC/DC, Bon Jovi, Cheap Trick & Stevie Ray Vaughan to ZZ Top, Prince, Styx, Ozzy & Guns N’ Roses. For more information, go to www.jackwillhite.com.

Businesses invited to sign up for welcome event

The Welcome to Monmouth-Independence Celebration is Sept. 19. If you would like more details on how your business can participate with a table at this event, email the Monmouth Independence Chamber of Comerce at micc@micc-or.org. The deadline to sign up is Sept. 10.

City of Dallas to conduct General Fund Roadshow meetings

The Dallas City Council is hitting the road and providing a presentation on the current state of general fund services (Police, Fire, EMS, Aquatic Center, Library, etc.), and presenting four options to the community on how to move forward with general fund services. The city council is looking for community feedback on which of the four options to pursue.

The city will hold two General Fund Roadshow meetings this next week, The two Road Show dates are 6 p.m. on Aug. 31 via Zoom https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83092351256, Meeting ID: 830 9235 1256, and 6 p.m. on Sept. 6 at Whitworth Elementary School, 1151 SE Miller Ave.

If you are interested in holding a space for a presentation or attending a public presentation, please contact Kim Herring at 503.831.3502 or email kim.herring@dallasor.gov

WHAT IS THE ISSUE?

The City’s trajectory for the General Fund’s beginning fund balance is forecasted on a steep decline. The beginning fund balance is the best indicator of the health of the fund, as it represents the money available at the beginning of the fiscal year. The City’s General Fund is projected to begin fiscal year 2025-26 with a negative balance. This trajectory is caused by the following factors:

• Oregon Property Tax Measures 5 and 50

• Increased Demand for City Services

• Decreased industrial tax base in Dallas

• Deferred capital purchases, projects and maintenance needs

• Inflation

Immediate action is needed to sustain this fund.

Performx Physical Therapy plans grand opening Sept. 23

Performx Physical Therapy is having a Grand Opening Party on Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at their clinic, located inside Anytime Fitness, 1369 Monmouth St., in Independence. There will be snacks, drinks and staff will be offering free, 15-minute movement physicals. Anytime Fitness also has a series of fun events lined up as well. For more information, call (541) 644-4884 or go to performxpt.com.

Contest seeks articles from animal project participants

Agri-Times Northwest presents the Fair Experience Writing Contest. The contest is open to all 4H, FFA and Grange members who attended a fair to show an animal project. Write an article about your experience raising, training, showing, and/or selling your project. How has showing 4H/FFA/Grange affected your life? What has it taught you? Email your article and photos to editor@agritimesnw.com. The deadline is Sept. 30. Prizes will be awarded for first place ($100), second ($50) and third ($25).

Summer Reading program ends Aug. 31

The Dallas Library’s Summer Reading 2023 program ends Aug. 31. Participants still have time to sign up and log their reading. Don’t forget to enter the raffles for your favorite prize. Sign up and log your reading at dallasoregon.beanstack.org or download Beanstack at your app store.

All Veterans to the PACT Act Claims event Sept. 28

The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Tribal Veterans Service Office invites all Veterans to the PACT Act Claims Event on Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Community Center, 9615 Grand Ronde Rd. Grand Ronde, OR 97347. Lunch will be provided.

Veterans Benefits Administration personnel, Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs personnel, the Tribal Veterans Service Officer, and VA examiners will be on hand to process benefits claims, conduct exams (in some scenarios), and help answer any questions you may have regarding VA compensation and pension benefits. Please bring copies of your DD-214 and/or any relevant documents needed for our claim. No appointment needed. Walk-in between 9 am and 4 p.m. For more information contact Ramona Quenelle, CTGR Tribal Veterans Service Officer at (503) 879-1484 or Terry Bentley, VA Office of the Tribal Government Relations at (541) 537-0213.