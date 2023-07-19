Benedetto Vineyards hosts Christmas Cheer BBQ fundraiser

Benedetto Vineyards and Dallas Christmas Cheer present their third Annual Christmas Cheer BBQ on July 22 from 3-6 pm. Spread some Christmas Cheer in July. Enjoy an afternoon of amazing barbecue food, fun games to win prizes, a silent auction and live music from Nathan Myers. Your ticket includes admission for one, your first glass of wine or beer, BBQ dinner and something sweet, a custom wine glass to keep, and of course a fun afternoon all while supporting our local Dallas Christmas Cheer.

For more information, contact Lisa at (971) 301-2807 or lisa@benedettovineyards.com.

Central Lions Cruise-In Aug. 19

The 12th Annual Central Lions Club Cruise-In is 9 a.m. Aug. 19 at the Riverview Park and Amphitheater in Independence. Gates open at 8 a.m. Car registration is $25. There will be a goodie bag and dash plaque for the first 100 registrations. A full breakfast for all visitors is $8 and free for car entrants. There will be a raffle, 50/50 drawing and trophies. For more information, email centrallionscruisin@gmail.com.

Monmouth hosts bike rodeo July 21

The Monmouth Bike Rodeo is 9 a.m. to noon July 21 at Madrona Park for ages 7-12. Learn some basic bike skills, maintenance and some ways to stay safe at this free program. Bring a bike and helmet along with a parent or guardian and join the fun. Northwest Hub will be joining to talk about how to care for your bike and Salem Health will be providing helmets. Parents/guardians must sign a permission form ahead of participation. The form is online at www.ci.monmouth.or.us/pview.aspx?id=55013&catid=554.

Skatepark grand opening is July 22

The MI Skatepark grand opening is July 22 at 11 a.m. at Monmouth Public Works, 401 Hogan Road.

While it has been open since June, the city wanted to have an official event with sponsors at the Monmouth Independence Chamber of Commerce and Punx in the Park. Punx will be giving demos and there will also be resource tables for anyone looking to connect with youth and family services. Free food will be available for youth.

The ribbon cutting will be at 11:30 am. Lunch will be served at noon. There will be guest speakers, free clothing closets, resource tables, music, skateboard demos and more.

Steakhouse celebrates its 24th anniversary

The Washington Street Steakhouse & Pub is celebrating 24 years in business in Dallas with a 24th Anniversary Luau. There will be Hawaiian food and Hawaiian drink specials all day. Start off the day with loco moco or prime rib and eggs for breakfast. Then return for all lunch and dinner specials (except prime rib) served in pineapple bowls with steamed rice, macaroni salad and Hawaiian roll. The main course includes Hawaiian chicken, coconut prawns, pineapple habanero pork ribs, and slow smoked prime rib. The Washington Street Steakhouse & Pub is located at 141 SW Washington St., in Dallas. For more information, go to https://washingtonststeakhouse.com.

Sign-ups open for annual Van Holstad Memorial Golf Tournament

Sign up now for the 18th Annual Central Wrestling Van Holstad Memorial 4-Person Scramble Golf Tournament Aug. 11 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is $40 per person and includes nine holes of golf, a hotdog dinner, door prizes and first, second and third-place mini-trophies. Sign up is first come, first served. For your preferred start time, RSVP Arnold Garcia at (503) 689-6743 or arnold.garcia@gmail.com.

Dallas Krazy Dayz to be held July 27-30

Krazy Dayz is Dallas’ summer bash! It’s a weekend street party taking up six city blocks of the downtown with daytime activities for everyone and live night-time concerts that will rock the courthouse square.

There will be food, outdoor shopping, displays, games, a sippery, music and simply a great atmosphere to relax and have fun!

Mark your calendars for July 27-30, and head on over to Dallas’ Krazy Dayz!

Dallas offers business bootcamp Aug. 4-5

Do you have a great product or service you want to bring to life? Sign up for the Business Bootcamp Aug. 4-5 sponsored by the city of Dallas, Dallas Downtown Association, Business Oregon and Reinventing Rural. During this two-day workshop, professionals will help you understand your business model, teach you how to market your business and gain customer awareness, dive into the building blocks needed for financial modeling, and help you build momentum with goal setting.

Interested in signing up? Cost is just $25. Seats are limited, register online at https://bit.ly/bootcamp-dallas before it’s too late. The classes are from 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Dallas Event Center, 939 Main St.

Heritage Museum hosts traveling Oregon geology exhibit

The Independence Heritage Museum presents Oregon: 150 Years of Statehood - 150 Million Years in the Making from now through Sept. 28. Explore how geology crafted Oregon landscape and natural resources in this visiting exhibit from the Oregon Historical Society. Learn how Oregon’s landscapes were formed 150 million years, and celebrate those who learned to read the landscape before and during Oregon’s 150 years of statehood. The Independence Heritage Museum, located at 281 S. 2nd St., in Independence, is open Tuesday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To learn more, go to www.oreheritage.org.

Apply to host National Night Out block party by July 21

The deadline to apply to host a National Night Out block party in Dallas is quickly approaching. While the event is Aug. 1 from 5:30-8 p.m., the hosts will be required to submit a Block Party Permit through the city of Dallas at least 10 days prior to your event. Block Party Permits must be submitted by July 21 at 5 p.m. to meet this cutoff.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. Neighborhoods host block parties, cookouts and various other community events with visits from emergency personnel.

If you are interested in hosting a National Night Out Block Party in your neighborhood, email Communications Specialist Alyson Roberson at alyson.roberson@dallasor.gov or fill out the online registration form. For more information, go to www.dallasor.gov/police/page/national-night-out.

The city of Dallas and those involved promise to do their best to visit as many National Night Out parties as possible, depending on available staffing that day.

Sign up now for PCL charity golf tournament

Sign up now for Partnerships in Community Living, Inc.’s annual Christmas in August - Golf for PCL Fundraiser, is Aug. 4 at 8:30 a.m. at Santiam Golf Course. All proceeds to this event will go towards PCL’s Holiday Fund, which helps purchase holiday gifts and experiences for the people we support, who otherwise might not receive them. You can learn more and buy tickets at https://event.auctria.com/41fa6800-78df-4f01-b0e9-40e95127680f/aa6cd270-8751-11e9-a741-3fcfcb35cbb0.

Dallas hosts La Creole Node Master Plan open house

The city of Dallas is hosting an open house for the La Creole Node Master Plan Aug. 2, from 4-6 p.m. at City Hall, 187 SE Court St. This event aims to engage the community and provide insights into the La Creole Node Master Plan, a development initiative that will shape the future of the city.

The La Creole Node Master Plan is a comprehensive blueprint that outlines the vision for sustainable growth and development within the La Creole Node in northeast Dallas. It encompasses a range of aspects, including land use, transportation, infrastructure, and community amenities. This Open House event offers an excellent opportunity for residents, businesses, and stakeholders to learn more about the plan’s key components and provide valuable feedback.

For more information about the La Creole Node Master Plan and to stay connected with the project, please visit the La Creole Node Master Plan Hub at https://la-creole-node-master-plan-gtpdr.hub.arcgis.com or contact the City of Dallas Economic & Community Development Department at (503) 831-3571.

Applications available for culinary, wine studies scholarship

The Dallas Community Foundation is accepting applications for the Stuart Olson Memorial Culinary and Wine Studies Scholarship. Applicants must be either current or past graduates of Dallas High School or current Dallas residents committed to enroll in a post-secondary program of study in culinary arts or wine studies.

Applications are available through the Dallas Community Foundation by emailing mia@dallascommunityfoundation.com or calling (503) 798-7847.

The application deadline is Aug 15.

Monmouth Library hosts Author Cat Winters’ animation demonstration

Author Cat Winters presents Paper Cutout Animation, at 10 a.m. July 25 at the Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S. Using her picture book, “Cut! How Lotte Reiniger and a Pair of Scissors Revolutionized Animation,” Winters will introduce animator and inventor Reiniger and show how to create silhouettes and stop-motion animation.