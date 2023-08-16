Central Lions Cruise-In Aug. 19

The 12th Annual Central Lions Club Cruise-In is 9 a.m. Aug. 19 at the Riverview Park and Amphitheater in Independence. Gates open at 8 a.m. Car registration is $25. There will be a goodie bag and dash plaque for the first 100 registrations. A full breakfast for all visitors is $8 and free for car entrants. There will be a raffle, 50/50 drawing and trophies. For more information, email centrallionscruisin@gmail.com.

Independence hosts Community Fiesta Aug. 18-20

The M/I Community Fiesta comes to Riverview Park in Independence Aug. 18-20. Festivities kick off Friday music in the park featuring two huge acts - Son De Cuba at 6 p.m. and La Super Sonora at 8 p.m. Saturday is the Lion’s Club car show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., followed by lots of music, food and entertainment until 10 p.m. Sunday starts with church at 11:30 a.m., then Ballet Folklorico, music and more food.

Dallas seeks 150th anniversary planners

The city of Dallas is turning 150 in February 2024, and the administration wants to celebrate, Dallas-style.

The city is forming a team of fun, energetic party planners (or wannabes) to create the greatest birthday bash the city of Dallas has seen in it’s 150 year history. Sign up now to join the team by completing the application form below and returning it to recorder@dallasor.gov. The next volunteer meeting is Aug. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at New Morning Bakery, 788 Main St.

Please contact Kim Herring at kim.herring@dallasor.gov for future meeting dates, times and locations.

Conservatives invited to summer potluck

The community is invited to a Conservative Summer Potluck Aug. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at Wildman Farm, 2452 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas. Invite your friends and join this informal, relaxing event where you can mingle and get to know others with shared values. There will be good food and fun, music and a silent auction. Please bring a dish to share for the potluck. Donations will be accepted to cover expenses. For more information, email PCRW Secretary Carol Duranceau at carolduranceau@msn.com.

Dallas Library Presents the Cooper Hollow Jazztet

The Dallas Public Library presents the Cooper Hollow Jazztet performing a free jazz concert at the Dallas Event Center (939 Main St.) on Friday, Aug. 18, at 7 p.m. The Cooper Hollow Jazztet includes Fred Berman on woodwinds, Mark Bielman on basses, Brian Bucolo on drums, David Clausnitzer on trumpet and flugelhorn, and David Feinberg on piano. Although individual members have played a wide variety of music with many ensembles through the years, their focus has always been on jazz, especially as a quintet. A quintet enables the group to play most of the jazz styles and arrangements from the 1940s through the present day. These include, among others, music by Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Clifford Brown, Horace Silver, Art Blakey, Miles Davis, and Wayne Shorter, as well as original tunes by band members. This free program is hosted by the Dallas Public Library. The Dallas Event Center will provide wine, beer, and cider for those wishing to purchase drinks during the show. You can contact the library for further information at 503-623-2633 or check facebook.com/dallaslibraryoregon.

OSU Extension offers free archery classes

The Oregon State University Extension Service of Polk County presents free Intro to Archery classes, for ages 9-18, Aug. 26 from 1-3 p.m. at the Polk County Fairgrounds.

The class is ideal for individuals who are interested in the sport of archery. It serves as a perfect starting point for those who have not yet had the chance to experience archery. Register online at https://beav.es/TWb.

Book club to read “The Lager Queen of Minnesota”

Join the Third Thursday Book Club for a reading of “The Lager Queen of Minnesota” by J. Ryan Stradal at 1 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S. It is a novel of family, Midwestern values, hard work, fate and the secrets of making a world-class beer, from the the bestselling author of “Kitchen of the Great Midwest.” For more information, contact Carrie Kasperick at (503) 838-1932 or ckasperick@ci.monmouth.or.us.

Monmouth Library hosts fermentation class

The Oregon State University Extension Service/Polk County presents the class “Fermentation” at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S. Jared Hibbard-Swanson, OSU’s Food Security and Safety Program Manager, will cover the basics of pickling vegetables using natural fermentation. Master Food Preserves will be on-hand to help with questions. For more information, call (503) 838-1932.

Eola Hills Wine Cellars hosts “The Winter’s Tale”

The Struts & Frets Theatre Company presents Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale,” Aug. 16-19 at Eola Hills Wine Cellars, 501 S. Pacific Highway, in Rickreall. General admission is $22. Reserved seats are $32. Purchase tickets online at bit.ly/3s4DNaK. The house opens at 6 p.m. Please arrive early to buy drinks and maybe a snack or two, put an order in for intermission and select your seat. The Aug. 16 performance is ASL interpreted. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/strutsandfretstheatrecompany.

Tractor Supply hosts farmers market Aug. 17

The Monmouth Tractor Supply store will host a Farmers’ Market Aug. 17 from 1-6 p.m. featuring locally-grown, fresh produce, as well as other seasonal products.

“This is a great opportunity for members of our community to support local farmers while also getting to enjoy deliciously fresh food,” said Kurt Galpin, manager of the Monmouth store. “As a company, we believe in fostering community relationships while supporting the rural lifestyle, and this event allows us to do just that.”

Shoppers can stop in for local produce, canned goods, homemade crafts and food truck, all produced by neighbors in the Monmouth area.

This event is open to the public and will take place at 1553 Monmouth Independence Hwy. For more information, contact the Monmouth Tractor Supply at (503) 751-1740.

Special Olympics flight team seeks donations to attend competition

B2 Community Care will be returning to participate in the Special Olympics Oregon Plan Pull from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum in McMinnville. The team came in second place last year. Team Costs are fundraiser/donation based. If you would like to donate to the teams, email B2communitycare@gmail.com to receive a link for donating.

Rail History of Oregon comes to Polk County Museum

The Polk County Museum presents The Rail History of Oregon Aug. 19 at 1 p.m. The unmistakable whistle and the plume of smoke meant changes for Polk County towns. Darrell Jabin, Oregon’s Traveling Historian, will give an informative and entertaining presentation on Oregon’s rail history. The museum is located on the south end of the Polk County Fairgrounds, 520 S. Pacific Highway W.

Free youth archery classes

The Polk County 4-H Archery Program teaches youth archery skills and shooting sport safety through the lens of positive youth development.

Currently most of the participants bring their own equipment. The program does have a few extra bows and sets of arrows for participants who don’t have their own equipment, but the need far outpaces what we currently have available. The goal of receiving this mini grant would be to expand the program capacity. We want to provide opportunities for our youth who cannot afford their own equipment to be able to participate and benefit from the program without having to worry about a financial barrier. With these funds, the Polk County 4-H Program would purchase additional bows, arrows, and targets. The bows and arrows will be used to support youth enrolled in the program who cannot afford their own equipment and be used for “stand alone” classes where youth outside of the program can get involved and benefit from archery offerings.

MINET hosts second annual luau Aug. 24

MINET will be having their second annual Luau on Aug. 24 from 4-6 p.m. in the MINET parking lot, 405 N Hogan Road, in Monmouth. Kona Ice will be there.