A listing of upcoming events taking place in Polk County that are open to the public. To submit an event for calendar consideration, please send it at least two weeks before the actual event date to Itemizer-Observer via email (ionews@polkio.com). To advertise your business event here, email iosales@polkio.com.

WEDNESDAY, June 12

Respite care — 1 to 3 p.m., 182 SW Academy St., Suite 216, Dallas. Free child care for parents who need time to run errands, pay bills, etc. Free. Open for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years. 503-877-8473 to reserve space. Diapers are provided.

Willamette Valley Food Assistance Program Food Bank — 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., 888 Monmouth Cutoff Road, Building E, Dallas. Weekly distribution for eligible community members. 503-831-5634.

St. Thomas Episcopal Church lecture series — 7 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Levens Street. A 36-lecture series on the Reformations — the Lutheran, Calvinist, Anglican and Catholic reformations.

Free Blood Pressure Check Clinic — 2 to 3 p.m., Salem Health West Valley (surgery admitting area), 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. 503-623-7323

Monmouth Senior Center Music Jam — 6:30 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S. Warren St., Monmouth. Open to the public; musicians of all types welcome. 503-838-5678.

Dallas American Legion Post No. 20 — 7 p.m., Academy Building, Room 108, 182 SW Academy St., Dallas. 503-831-3971.

Pickleball — 9 a.m. to noon, Roger Jordan Community Park. Meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon. www.dallaspickleballclub.net. Free lessons Weds. 9 a.m.

Al-Anon — 6:30 p.m., 320 SE Fir Villa Road. 503-370-7363.

THURSDAY, June 13

Homework, hot dogs and hoops — 5:30 to 7 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Bring your homework and get the help you need, then eat and play ball. Free for middle and high school students.

Independence Downtown Association — 8 a.m. A meeting of business people regarding the vitality of Independence and its downtown area. 503-580-8525.

Monmouth-Independence Rotary Club — Noon, First Baptist Church, 1505 Monmouth St., Independence. Visiting Rotarians, guests and prospective Rotarians are welcome to these luncheon meetings. Free. 503-838-4884.

Mom and Me — Salem Health West Valley, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas (enter through emergency door on Clay Street). Breastfeeding support group. Free. 503-831-5593.

James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., Dallas United Methodist Church, 565 SE LaCreole Drive, Dallas. Free; everyone welcome. 503-623-8429.

Young Professionals Networking — 5:30 to 7: p.m. After-hours social event for Polk County young professionals, aged 21-45. MacLarin Jones, 509-859-3779.

FRIDAY, June 14

Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club Meeting — 9:45 to 11 a.m. Church of Christ, 127 Heffley St. N., Monmouth. First meeting is free. 503-930-7936.

A.A. Meeting, Altered Attitudes group — Noon, 565 LaCreole Drive, Dallas. 503-930-7936.

The Arc of Polk County Dance and Karaoke Night — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Academy Building, 182 SW Academy St., Dallas. For adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Admission: $4 (staffers and family admitted free). Snacks available for purchase. 541-223-3261.

Guthrie Park Acoustic Music Jam Session — 6:30 to 10 p.m., Guthrie Park Community Center, 4320 Kings Valley Highway, Dallas. $1 donation requested. 503-623-0809.

SATURDAY, June 15

The Original Independence Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Umpqua Bank parking lot, 302 S. Main St., Independence. 503-881-9950.

Independence Riverview Market — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Riverview Park and Amphitheater, 50 C St., Independence. 503-910-8193.

SUNDAY, June 16

Dallas Wingdingers RC Flying Club Indoor Fly — 1 to 3 p.m., Whitworth Elementary School gym, 1151 SE Miller Ave., Dallas. 503-623-7288.

MONDAY, June 17

Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon — 11:30 a.m., Dallas Retirement Village Lodge, Cascade Commons room. Cost: $15 for members; $20 for nonmembers. 503-623-2564.

Indoor Play Park — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 879 SW Levens. Large play area for children and conversation time for parents. Open to all. 503-623-3397.

Central Lions Club — Noon, Independence Elks Lodge 1950 Dining Room, 289 S. Main St., Independence. 503-606-2150.

Polk County Battle Buddies support group — 6 to 8 p.m., Veterans Services Office, 240 SW Washington St. Dallas. Support group for Polk County veterans. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Free. 503-480-6254.

Willamette Valley New Horizons Orchestra — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth. Local orchestra for beginning through intermediate musicians. Meets every Monday. Players of all levels welcome. $25 monthly fee to cover expenses. 503-838-4884.

TUESDAY, June 18

Family Building Blocks Dallas play group — 10 a.m., Academy Building, 182 SW Academy St., Dallas. Suite 210. Play group for children and families. Activities and snacks provided. Free. RSVP, 971-600-8454.

James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., United Methodist Church located at 242 N Main St., Falls City. Free; everyone welcome. 503-623-8429.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) Club — 6 to 7 p.m. weigh-in, 7 to 8 p.m. meeting, First Christian Church basement, 1079 SE Jefferson St., Dallas. Meetings offer programs and activities aimed at losing weight. Open to anyone. First meeting is free.

Dallas Wingdingers RC Flying Club — 7 p.m., Whitworth Elementary School library, 1151 SE Miller Ave., Dallas. 503-623-7288.

Polk County Coin Club — 7 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-362-9123.

Overeaters Anonymous — Noon to 1 p.m., Salem Health West Valley, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. Support group meets in the quiet room/chapel immediately inside the emergency entrance on Clay Street. Dee Ann White, 971-718-6444.

Dallas Rotary — Noon, Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St., Dallas. Lunch and speaker. Public is welcome.

Toastmasters — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Evangelical Bible Church, 1175 SE Howe St., Dallas. Learn how to effectively speak in public and increase your leadership skills.

Dallas Arboretum work day — 9 a.m. to noon, Delbert Hunter Arboretum, Dallas City Park. Coffee and snack provided to volunteers who help pull weeds, plant and maintain trails. 503-623-4845.

Al-Anon — 7 p.m., 1486 SE Levens, Dallas. 503-370-7363.