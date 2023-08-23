Wednesday, Aug. 23
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
9:30 a.m. - Independence Municipal Court, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Family Storytime on the Library Lawn, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.
10:30 a.m. Independence Library Storytime, 175 Monmouth St.
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
12 p.m. - Prisms Gallery ASL Lunch Hour, informal gathering to practice American Sign Language, 215 Main St E, Monmouth
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
5 p.m. - MINET Board of Directors meeting, 401 N Hogan Rd, Monmouth, or online at www.minetfiber.com/news
6:30 p.m. - Monmouth Music in the Park: The Severin Sisters (Americana music), Main Street Park, 120 Main St. E.
Thursday, Aug. 24
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m. - Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
10:30 a.m. - Low Impact Exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
11 a.m. - Walking Club, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Bridge, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Needle Craft, Monmouth Senior Center
3 p.m. - Thursday West Salem Market, 1260 Edgewater St. NW
5:30 p.m. - Thursday Pinball Tournaments, West Valley Taphouse, 957 Main St., Dallas
6 p.m. - Family Game Night, Rickreall Grange, 280 N. Pacific Highway
6:30 p.m. - Connecting Loose Threads, Monmouth Senior Center
7 p.m. - Karaoke Night, Golden Hop Saloon, 133 C St., Independence
9:30 p.m. - Summer Series Movies in the Park: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Riverview Park, Independence
Friday, Aug. 25
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Brunk Farmstead hourly tours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Polk County Historical Society members free, non-members $5, seniors $4, students $1, 5705 Salem Dallas Highway NW
10 a.m. - Writers Workshop, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. – Six handed Pinochle/Listening Ear, Dallas Area Senior Center
11 a.m. - Farmer’s Market, Rickreall Grange, 280 N. Pacific Highway
6 p.m. - Live Music: Sal and the Salamanders, Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence
6:30 p.m. - Acoustic Music Jam, Guthrie Park, 4320 Kings Valley Highway S.
6:30 p.m. - Summer Series Concerts in the Park: Opener - Red Light Romeos, Headliner - Radical Revolution (80s music), Riverview Park, Independence
7 p.m. - Struts & Frets Theatre Company presents “The Winter’s Tale,” Eola Hills Wine Cellars, 501 S. Pacific Highway, general admission $22, reserved seats $32, bit.ly/3s4DNaK
Saturday, Aug. 26
9 a.m. - Grange Yard Sale fundraiser, Rickreall Grange, 280 N. Pacific Highway
9 a.m. - Independence Farmers Market, Umpqua Bank Parking Lot, 302 S. Main St.
10 a.m. - Brunk Farmstead hourly tours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Polk County Historical Society members free, non-members $5, seniors $4, students $1, 5705 Salem Dallas Highway NW
11 a.m. - West Salem’s Artisan Market, 1105 Edgewater St. NW, West Salem
11 a.m. - General Fund Roadshow, Dallas Aquatic Center, 1005 SE LaCreole Dr.
1 p.m. - Intro to Archery Workshop, Polk County Fair, 520 S. Pacific Highway
6 p.m. - Live Music: The Vindicators, Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence
7 p.m. - Live Music - Hannah Wood, Golden Hop Saloon, 133 C St., Independence
8 p.m. - Summer Movie Series: “Halloweentown,” Rotary Amphitheater, Dallas
10 p.m. - Night Sky Viewing Party, 9 a.m., Rickreall Grange, 280 N. Pacific Highway
Sunday, Aug. 27
9 a.m. - Grange Yard Sale fundraiser, Rickreall Grange, 280 N. Pacific Highway
1 p.m. - CelloBop, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.
2 p.m. - Live Music: Dylan Santiago, Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence
Monday, Aug. 28
Independence Library Board meeting has been canceled
Table games all day - Dallas Area Senior Center
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Beginning ASL Class, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Duplicate Bridge/Canasta, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Tai Chi w/Cheryl, Monmouth Senior Center
4 p.m. - Dallas Public Safety Committee meeting, City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
4 p.m. - Dallas Public Works Committee meeting, City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Dallas Pickleball Club free lessons, 1001 SE Barberry Ave., sign up at https://signup.com/go/oQhPFMc
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners Work Session, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 950 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Wii Bowling, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m., - Low Impact Exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m. - Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5, Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.
11 a.m. - Walking Club, Monmouth Senior Center
11 a.m. - Alzheimer’s Support Group, Dallas Area Senior Center
12 p.m. - Pinochle/Ponytail, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Storytime with Ms. Pam and Ms. Meredith, Tina Miller Youth Center, Willamina
1 p.m. - Bunco/Needle Arts Craft Group, Dallas Area Senior Center
6 p.m. - General Fund Roadshow Zoom meeting, https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88027896975, meeting ID: 880 2789 6975
Wednesday, Aug. 30
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
9:30 a.m. - Independence Municipal Court, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Family Storytime on the Library Lawn, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.
10:30 a.m. Independence Library Storytime, 175 Monmouth St.
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
4 p.m. - Dallas Teen Advisory Board meeting, Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.
6:30 p.m. - Monmouth Music in the Park: Coming Up Threes (Celtic folk), Main Street Park, 120 Main St. E.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.