Wednesday, Aug. 23

8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center

9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas

9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center

9:30 a.m. - Independence Municipal Court, City Hall, 555 South Main St.

10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center

10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center

10 a.m. - Family Storytime on the Library Lawn, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.

10:30 a.m. Independence Library Storytime, 175 Monmouth St.

11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center

12 p.m. - Prisms Gallery ASL Lunch Hour, informal gathering to practice American Sign Language, 215 Main St E, Monmouth

1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center

1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center

5 p.m. - MINET Board of Directors meeting, 401 N Hogan Rd, Monmouth, or online at www.minetfiber.com/news

6:30 p.m. - Monmouth Music in the Park: The Severin Sisters (Americana music), Main Street Park, 120 Main St. E.

Thursday, Aug. 24

8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center

10:30 a.m. - Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5

10:30 a.m. - Low Impact Exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center

11 a.m. - Walking Club, Monmouth Senior Center

12 p.m. - Bridge, Dallas Area Senior Center

1 p.m. - Needle Craft, Monmouth Senior Center

3 p.m. - Thursday West Salem Market, 1260 Edgewater St. NW

5:30 p.m. - Thursday Pinball Tournaments, West Valley Taphouse, 957 Main St., Dallas

6 p.m. - Family Game Night, Rickreall Grange, 280 N. Pacific Highway

6:30 p.m. - Connecting Loose Threads, Monmouth Senior Center

7 p.m. - Karaoke Night, Golden Hop Saloon, 133 C St., Independence

9:30 p.m. - Summer Series Movies in the Park: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Riverview Park, Independence

Friday, Aug. 25

8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center

9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center

10 a.m. - Brunk Farmstead hourly tours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Polk County Historical Society members free, non-members $5, seniors $4, students $1, 5705 Salem Dallas Highway NW

10 a.m. - Writers Workshop, Monmouth Senior Center

10 a.m. – Six handed Pinochle/Listening Ear, Dallas Area Senior Center

11 a.m. - Farmer’s Market, Rickreall Grange, 280 N. Pacific Highway

6 p.m. - Live Music: Sal and the Salamanders, Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence

6:30 p.m. - Acoustic Music Jam, Guthrie Park, 4320 Kings Valley Highway S.

6:30 p.m. - Summer Series Concerts in the Park: Opener - Red Light Romeos, Headliner - Radical Revolution (80s music), Riverview Park, Independence

7 p.m. - Struts & Frets Theatre Company presents “The Winter’s Tale,” Eola Hills Wine Cellars, 501 S. Pacific Highway, general admission $22, reserved seats $32, bit.ly/3s4DNaK

Saturday, Aug. 26

9 a.m. - Grange Yard Sale fundraiser, Rickreall Grange, 280 N. Pacific Highway

9 a.m. - Independence Farmers Market, Umpqua Bank Parking Lot, 302 S. Main St.

10 a.m. - Brunk Farmstead hourly tours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Polk County Historical Society members free, non-members $5, seniors $4, students $1, 5705 Salem Dallas Highway NW

11 a.m. - West Salem’s Artisan Market, 1105 Edgewater St. NW, West Salem

11 a.m. - General Fund Roadshow, Dallas Aquatic Center, 1005 SE LaCreole Dr.

1 p.m. - Intro to Archery Workshop, Polk County Fair, 520 S. Pacific Highway

6 p.m. - Live Music: The Vindicators, Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence

7 p.m. - Live Music - Hannah Wood, Golden Hop Saloon, 133 C St., Independence

8 p.m. - Summer Movie Series: “Halloweentown,” Rotary Amphitheater, Dallas

10 p.m. - Night Sky Viewing Party, 9 a.m., Rickreall Grange, 280 N. Pacific Highway

Sunday, Aug. 27

9 a.m. - Grange Yard Sale fundraiser, Rickreall Grange, 280 N. Pacific Highway

1 p.m. - CelloBop, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.

2 p.m. - Live Music: Dylan Santiago, Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence

Monday, Aug. 28

Independence Library Board meeting has been canceled

Table games all day - Dallas Area Senior Center

8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center

9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center

10 a.m. - Beginning ASL Class, Monmouth Senior Center

12 p.m. - Duplicate Bridge/Canasta, Dallas Area Senior Center

1 p.m. - Tai Chi w/Cheryl, Monmouth Senior Center

4 p.m. - Dallas Public Safety Committee meeting, City Hall, 187 SE Court St.

4 p.m. - Dallas Public Works Committee meeting, City Hall, 187 SE Court St.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center

9 a.m. - Dallas Pickleball Club free lessons, 1001 SE Barberry Ave., sign up at https://signup.com/go/oQhPFMc

9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners Work Session, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 950 Main St., Dallas

9 a.m. - Wii Bowling, Monmouth Senior Center

10:30 a.m., - Low Impact Exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center

10:30 a.m. - Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5, Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.

11 a.m. - Walking Club, Monmouth Senior Center

11 a.m. - Alzheimer’s Support Group, Dallas Area Senior Center

12 p.m. - Pinochle/Ponytail, Monmouth Senior Center

12 p.m. - Storytime with Ms. Pam and Ms. Meredith, Tina Miller Youth Center, Willamina

1 p.m. - Bunco/Needle Arts Craft Group, Dallas Area Senior Center

6 p.m. - General Fund Roadshow Zoom meeting, https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88027896975, meeting ID: 880 2789 6975

Wednesday, Aug. 30

8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center

9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas

9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center

9:30 a.m. - Independence Municipal Court, City Hall, 555 South Main St.

10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center

10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center

10 a.m. - Family Storytime on the Library Lawn, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.

10:30 a.m. Independence Library Storytime, 175 Monmouth St.

11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center

1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center

1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center

4 p.m. - Dallas Teen Advisory Board meeting, Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.

6:30 p.m. - Monmouth Music in the Park: Coming Up Threes (Celtic folk), Main Street Park, 120 Main St. E.