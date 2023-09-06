Wednesday, Sept. 6
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
9:30 a.m. - Independence Municipal Court, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Family Storytime on the Library Lawn, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.
10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime, 175 Monmouth St.
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
5 p.m. - Bingo, Rickreall Grange, 280 N. Pacific Highway, doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6 p.m.
5:30 p.m. - Dallas Urban Renewal District Advisory Committee meeting, City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
6 p.m. - Open Mic Night, Brew Coffee & Tap House, 211 S. Main St., Independence
6 p.m. - Dallas General Fund Roadshow, Whitworth Elementary School, 1151 SE Miller Ave.
6:30 p.m. - Dallas Toastmasters Open House, 1175 SE Howe St.
7 p.m. - Monmouth Planning Commission meeting, Volunteer Hall, 144 South Warren St.
Thursday, Sept. 7
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m. - Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
10:30 a.m. - Low Impact Exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
11 a.m. - Walking Club, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Bridge, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Needle Craft, Monmouth Senior Center
3 p.m. - Thursday West Salem Market, 1260 Edgewater St. NW
5:30 p.m. - Thursday Pinball Tournaments, West Valley Taphouse, 957 Main St., Dallas
6 p.m. - Movie & Pizza Night: “80 for Brady,” Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.
6:30 p.m. - Connecting Loose Threads, Monmouth Senior Center
7 p.m. - Karaoke Night, Golden Hop Saloon, 133 C St., Independence
7 p.m. - Game Night, Rickreall Grange, 280 N. Pacific Highway,
Friday, Sept. 8
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Brunk Farmstead hourly tours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Polk County Historical Society members free, non-members $5, seniors $4, students $1, 5705 Salem Dallas Highway NW
10 a.m. - Writers Workshop, Monmouth Senior Center
1 p.m. - Bingo, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. – Six handed Pinochle/Listening Ear, Dallas Area Senior Center
6 p.m. - Live Music: Bret Lucich, Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence
6:30 p.m. - Acoustic Music Jam, Guthrie Park, 4320 Kings Valley Highway S.
8 p.m. - Live Music: Dave Upton, Golden Hop Saloon, 133 C St., Independence
Saturday, Sept.9
9 a.m. - Independence Farmers Market, Umpqua Bank Parking Lot, 302 S. Main St.
10 a.m. - Brunk Farmstead hourly tours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Polk County Historical Society members free, non-members $5, seniors $4, students $1, 5705 Salem Dallas Highway NW
6 p.m. - Live Music: Roundhouse, Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence
8 p.m. - Live Music - Molly Martinka, Golden Hop Saloon, 133 C St., Independence
Sunday, Sept. 10
2 p.m. - Live Music: Orvil Ivie, Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence
Monday, Sept. 11
Table games all day - Dallas Area Senior Center
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Beginning ASL Class, Monmouth Senior Center
11 a.m. - Card Making with Jen, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Duplicate Bridge/Canasta, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Tai Chi w/Cheryl, Monmouth Senior Center
6 p.m. - Dallas General Fund Roadshow, Dallas High School, 1250 SE Holman Road
6:30 p.m. - WVNH Orchestra, Monmouth Senior Center
7 p.m. - Independence Planning Commission meeting, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
Tuesday, Sept. 12
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Volunteer needed at the Delbert Hunter Arboretum, 631 SW Park St., Dallas
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners Work Session, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 950 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Wii Bowling, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m., - Low Impact Exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m. - Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5, Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.
10:30 a.m. - Family Storytime, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.
11 a.m. - Walking Club, Monmouth Senior Center
11 a.m. - Alzheimer’s Support Group, Dallas Area Senior Center
12 p.m. - Pinochle/Ponytail, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Storytime with Ms. Pam and Ms. Meredith, Tina Miller Youth Center, Willamina
1 p.m. - Bunco/Needle Arts Craft Group, Dallas Area Senior Center
6:30 p.m. - Independence City Council meeting, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
6:30 p.m. - Polk County Livestock Association Market Committee meeting, Meeting Room 1, Polk County Fairgrounds, 520 S. Pacific Highway West
7 p.m. - Dallas Planning Commission meeting, City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
7 a.m. - Monmouth Library Board meeting, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
9:30 a.m. - Independence Municipal Court, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Family Storytime on the Library Lawn, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.
10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime, 175 Monmouth St.
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
2 p.m. - Dallas Local Landmarks Advisory Commission meeting, City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
3 p.m. - Kids Build It After School: Legos, Duplos, and More!, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.
5:30 p.m. - Heritage Museum Advisory Board meeting, Heritage Museum, 281 S 2nd St.
6 p.m. - Monmouth Parks & Recreation Board meeting, Monmouth Public Works, 401 Hogan Road
