Wednesday, June 28

11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center

11:30 a.m. - Summer Reading Event Nathalia - Bilingual Music for Families, Dallas City Park’s Siebert Fredrickson Memorial Shelter (SW Allgood St.)

1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center

1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center

3 p.m. - Henrik Bothe, Library Circus, Riverview Park, Independence

5 p.m. - MINET Board of Directors meeting, 401 N Hogan Road, Monmouth, or virtually www.minetfiber.com/news

6 p.m. - Open Mic Night, Brew Coffee & Tap, 211 S. Main St., Independence

Thursday, June 29

10:30 a.m. - Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5

10:30 a.m. - Low Impact Exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center

12 p.m. - Dallas Library Book Discussion, Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.

12 p.m. - Bridge, Dallas Area Senior Center

3 p.m. - Thursday West Salem Market, 1260 Edgewater St. NW

3 p.m. - Kid’s Container Gardening, Independence Public Library, 175 Monmouth St.

5:30 p.m. - Thursday Pinball Tournaments, West Valley Taphouse, 957 Main St., Dallas

7 p.m. - Travel author Adam Sawyer discusses Grieving and Healing in the Outdoors of Oregon, Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.

Friday, June 30

10 a.m. - Brunk Farmstead hourly tours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Polk County Historical Society members free, non-members $5, seniors $4, students $1, 5705 Salem Dallas Highway NW

10 a.m. – Six handed Pinochle/Listening Ear, Dallas Area Senior Center

3 p.m. - Dallas Cemetery Board meeting, cemetery office, 2065 SW Fairview Ave.

6 p.m. - Live Music: Roundhouse, Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence

6:30 p.m. - Acoustic Music Jam, Guthrie Park, 4320 Kings Valley Highway S.

8 p.m. - Live Music: Jake and the Hill People, Golden Hop Saloon, 133 C St., Independence

Saturday, July 1

8:30 a.m. - Friends of the Senior Center Pancake Breakfast, Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S Warren St.

9 a.m. - Independence Farmers Market, Umpqua Bank Parking Lot, 302 S. Main St.

10 a.m. - Brunk Farmstead hourly tours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Polk County Historical Society members free, non-members $5, seniors $4, students $1, 5705 Salem Dallas Highway NW

12 p.m. - Gather Food Park Grand Opening, 995 Main St., Dallas

6 p.m. - Live Music: Hucklebuck Highway, Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence

8 p.m. - Live Music: Zach Abbe, Golden Hop Saloon, 133 C St., Independence

Sunday, July 2

8 a.m. - Independence Day Celebration, Riverview Park, Independence

9 a.m. - Rickreall Grange Farmers Market/Sale, 280 N. Pacific Highway

11 a.m. - Monmouth 4th of July Festival, Main St. Park

Monday, July 3

Table games all day - Dallas Area Senior Center

8 a.m. - Independence Day Celebration, Riverview Park, Independence

8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center

9 a.m. - Monmouth 4th of July Festival, Main St. Park

9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center

10 a.m. - Beginning ASL Class, Monmouth Senior Center

12 p.m. - Duplicate Bridge/Canasta, Dallas Area Senior Center

1 p.m. - Live Music: Roundhouse, Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence

Tuesday, July 4

7 a.m. - Willamina Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration

9 a.m. - Monmouth 4th of July Festival, Main St. Park

Wednesday, July 5

8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center

9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas

9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center

9:30 a.m. - Independence Municipal Court, City Hall, 555 South Main St.

10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center

10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center

10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime, 175 Monmouth St.

11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center

1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center

1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center

5:30 p.m. - Dallas Urban Renewal District Advisory Committee meeting, City Hall, 187 SE Court St.

6 p.m. Bingo, Rickreall Grange, 280 N. Pacific Highway, doors open at 5 p.m.

6:30 p.m. - Monmouth Music in the Park: Ben Rice Band, Main Street Park, 120 Main St. E.