Wednesday, June 28
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
11:30 a.m. - Summer Reading Event Nathalia - Bilingual Music for Families, Dallas City Park’s Siebert Fredrickson Memorial Shelter (SW Allgood St.)
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
3 p.m. - Henrik Bothe, Library Circus, Riverview Park, Independence
5 p.m. - MINET Board of Directors meeting, 401 N Hogan Road, Monmouth, or virtually www.minetfiber.com/news
6 p.m. - Open Mic Night, Brew Coffee & Tap, 211 S. Main St., Independence
Thursday, June 29
10:30 a.m. - Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
10:30 a.m. - Low Impact Exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
12 p.m. - Dallas Library Book Discussion, Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.
12 p.m. - Bridge, Dallas Area Senior Center
3 p.m. - Thursday West Salem Market, 1260 Edgewater St. NW
3 p.m. - Kid’s Container Gardening, Independence Public Library, 175 Monmouth St.
5:30 p.m. - Thursday Pinball Tournaments, West Valley Taphouse, 957 Main St., Dallas
7 p.m. - Travel author Adam Sawyer discusses Grieving and Healing in the Outdoors of Oregon, Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.
Friday, June 30
10 a.m. - Brunk Farmstead hourly tours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Polk County Historical Society members free, non-members $5, seniors $4, students $1, 5705 Salem Dallas Highway NW
10 a.m. – Six handed Pinochle/Listening Ear, Dallas Area Senior Center
3 p.m. - Dallas Cemetery Board meeting, cemetery office, 2065 SW Fairview Ave.
6 p.m. - Live Music: Roundhouse, Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence
6:30 p.m. - Acoustic Music Jam, Guthrie Park, 4320 Kings Valley Highway S.
8 p.m. - Live Music: Jake and the Hill People, Golden Hop Saloon, 133 C St., Independence
Saturday, July 1
8:30 a.m. - Friends of the Senior Center Pancake Breakfast, Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S Warren St.
9 a.m. - Independence Farmers Market, Umpqua Bank Parking Lot, 302 S. Main St.
10 a.m. - Brunk Farmstead hourly tours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Polk County Historical Society members free, non-members $5, seniors $4, students $1, 5705 Salem Dallas Highway NW
12 p.m. - Gather Food Park Grand Opening, 995 Main St., Dallas
6 p.m. - Live Music: Hucklebuck Highway, Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence
8 p.m. - Live Music: Zach Abbe, Golden Hop Saloon, 133 C St., Independence
Sunday, July 2
8 a.m. - Independence Day Celebration, Riverview Park, Independence
9 a.m. - Rickreall Grange Farmers Market/Sale, 280 N. Pacific Highway
11 a.m. - Monmouth 4th of July Festival, Main St. Park
Monday, July 3
Table games all day - Dallas Area Senior Center
8 a.m. - Independence Day Celebration, Riverview Park, Independence
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Monmouth 4th of July Festival, Main St. Park
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Beginning ASL Class, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Duplicate Bridge/Canasta, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Live Music: Roundhouse, Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence
Tuesday, July 4
7 a.m. - Willamina Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration
9 a.m. - Monmouth 4th of July Festival, Main St. Park
Wednesday, July 5
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
9:30 a.m. - Independence Municipal Court, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime, 175 Monmouth St.
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
5:30 p.m. - Dallas Urban Renewal District Advisory Committee meeting, City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
6 p.m. Bingo, Rickreall Grange, 280 N. Pacific Highway, doors open at 5 p.m.
6:30 p.m. - Monmouth Music in the Park: Ben Rice Band, Main Street Park, 120 Main St. E.
