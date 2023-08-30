Wednesday, Aug. 30

8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center

9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas

9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center

9:30 a.m. - Independence Municipal Court, City Hall, 555 South Main St.

10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center

10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center

10 a.m. - Family Storytime on the Library Lawn, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.

10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime, 175 Monmouth St.

11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center

1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center

1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center

4 p.m. - Dallas Teen Advisory Board meeting, Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.

6:30 p.m. - Monmouth Music in the Park: Coming Up Threes (Celtic folk), Main Street Park, 120 Main St. E.

Thursday, Aug. 31

8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center

10:30 a.m. - Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5

10:30 a.m. - Low Impact Exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center

11 a.m. - Walking Club, Monmouth Senior Center

12 p.m. - Bridge, Dallas Area Senior Center

1 p.m. - Needle Craft, Monmouth Senior Center

3 p.m. - Thursday West Salem Market, 1260 Edgewater St. NW

5:30 p.m. - Thursday Pinball Tournaments, West Valley Taphouse, 957 Main St., Dallas

6 p.m. - Dallas General Fund Roadshow Zoom meeting, https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83092351256, Meeting ID: 830 9235 1256

6:30 p.m. - Connecting Loose Threads, Monmouth Senior Center

7 p.m. - Karaoke Night, Golden Hop Saloon, 133 C St., Independence

Friday, Sept. 1

8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center

9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center

10 a.m. - Brunk Farmstead hourly tours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Polk County Historical Society members free, non-members $5, seniors $4, students $1, 5705 Salem Dallas Highway NW

10 a.m. - Writers Workshop, Monmouth Senior Center

10 a.m. – Six handed Pinochle/Listening Ear, Dallas Area Senior Center

6 p.m. - Live Music: Susan Rey Trio, Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence

6:30 p.m. - Acoustic Music Jam, Guthrie Park, 4320 Kings Valley Highway S.

Saturday, Sept.2

8:30 a.m. - Friends of the Senior Center Pancake Breakfast, Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S Warren St.

9 a.m. - Fall Sale, Rickreall Grange, 280 N. Pacific Highway

9 a.m. - Independence Farmers Market, Umpqua Bank Parking Lot, 302 S. Main St.

10 a.m. - Brunk Farmstead hourly tours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Polk County Historical Society members free, non-members $5, seniors $4, students $1, 5705 Salem Dallas Highway NW

11 a.m. - West Salem’s Artisan Market, 1105 Edgewater St. NW, West Salem

6 p.m. - Live Music: Hucklebuck Highway, Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence

8 p.m. - Live Music - Leland Hallahan, Golden Hop Saloon, 133 C St., Independence

Sunday, Sept. 3

9 a.m. - Fall Sale, Rickreall Grange, 280 N. Pacific Highway

9 a.m. - Polk Flea Market, Main Building and Building C, early admission at 6 a.m. $5, regular admission $1, 520 S. Pacific Highway West

2 p.m. - Live Music: Orvil Ivie, Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence

Monday, Sept. 4

Public libraries are closed for Labor Day holiday

Table games all day - Dallas Area Senior Center

8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center

9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center

10 a.m. - Beginning ASL Class, Monmouth Senior Center

12 p.m. - Duplicate Bridge/Canasta, Dallas Area Senior Center

1 p.m. - Tai Chi w/Cheryl, Monmouth Senior Center

Tuesday, Sept. 5

8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center

9 a.m. - Volunteer needed at the Delbert Hunter Arboretum, 631 SW Park St., Dallas

9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners Work Session, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 950 Main St., Dallas

9 a.m. - Wii Bowling, Monmouth Senior Center

10:30 a.m., - Low Impact Exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center

10:30 a.m. - Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5, Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.

11 a.m. - Walking Club, Monmouth Senior Center

11 a.m. - Alzheimer’s Support Group, Dallas Area Senior Center

12 p.m. - Pinochle/Ponytail, Monmouth Senior Center

12 p.m. - Storytime with Ms. Pam and Ms. Meredith, Tina Miller Youth Center, Willamina

1 p.m. - Bunco/Needle Arts Craft Group, Dallas Area Senior Center

5 p.m. - Friends of the Dallas Public Library meeting, 950 Main St.

6 p.m. - Dallas City Council Work Session/Meeting, City Hall, 187 SE Court St.

6:30 p.m. - Monmouth City Council meeting, Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S Warren St.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center

9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas

9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center

9:30 a.m. - Independence Municipal Court, City Hall, 555 South Main St.

10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center

10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center

10 a.m. - Family Storytime on the Library Lawn, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.

10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime, 175 Monmouth St.

11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center

1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center

1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center

5:30 p.m. - Dallas Urban Renewal District Advisory Committee meeting, City Hall, 187 SE Court St.

6 p.m. - Dallas General Fund Roadshow, Whitworth Elementary School, 1151 SE Miller Ave.

7 p.m. - Monmouth Planning Commission meeting, Volunteer Hall, 144 South Warren St.