Wednesday, July 19
7 a.m. - Monmouth Library Board meeting, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols Street S.
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
9:30 a.m. - Independence Municipal Court, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime, 175 Monmouth St.
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
11:30 a.m. - Kids Summer Reading Event-Comedy, Juggling, and Magic Performances with Alex Zerbe, Dallas City Park Seibert Fredrickson Memorial Shelter
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
3 p.m. - Polk County Master Gardeners present Kids Painted Rocks and Garden Labels, Independence Library, 175 Monmouth St.
4 p.m. - Dallas Teen Advisory Board meeting, Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.
6:30 p.m. - Monmouth Music in the Park: Resolectrics, Main Street Park, 120 Main St. E.
7 p.m. - Monmouth Planning Commission meeting canceled
Thursday, July 20
9:30 a.m. – Dallas Cemetery District meeting, cemetery office, 2065 Fairview Ave.
10:30 a.m. - Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
10:30 a.m. - Low Impact Exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
12 p.m. - Bridge, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Third Thursday Book Club: “The Stationery Shop” by Marjan Kamali, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.
3 p.m. - Thursday West Salem Market, 1260 Edgewater St. NW
3 p.m. - Danza Azteca, Riverview Park, 50 C St., Independence
5 p.m. - Rickreall Grange presents Bingo!, doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6 p.m., 280 N. Pacific Highway West
5:30 p.m. - Thursday Pinball Tournaments, West Valley Taphouse, 957 Main St., Dallas
6 p.m. - Independence Parks & Recreation Board meeting, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
6:30 p.m. - Monmouth Arts & Culture Commission meeting canceled
7 p.m. - Sounds of Summer Concert Series: Ty Curtis, Dallas Amphitheater
7 p.m. - Karaoke Night, Golden Hop Saloon, 133 C St., Independence
8 p.m. - Live Music - The Boondock Boys, Golden Hop Saloon, 133 C St., Independence
9:30 p.m. - Summer Series Movies in the Park: “Top Gun: Maverick,” Riverview Park, Independence
Friday, July 21
9 a.m. - Bike Rodeo, Madrona Park, 1521 Madrona St. E., Monmouth
10 a.m. - Brunk Farmstead hourly tours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Polk County Historical Society members free, non-members $5, seniors $4, students $1, 5705 Salem Dallas Highway NW
10 a.m. – Six handed Pinochle/Listening Ear, Dallas Area Senior Center
11 a.m. Farmers Market, Rickreall Grange, 280 N. Pacific Highway
2 p.m. - Summer Crafts for Kids and Teens, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.
3 p.m. - Teen & Adult Pop Tart Art, Independence Library, 175 Monmouth St.
6 p.m. - Live Music: Rock N Roll Cowboys, Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence
6:30 p.m. - Acoustic Music Jam, Guthrie Park, 4320 Kings Valley Highway S.
6:30 p.m. - Summer Series Concerts in the Park: Opener - The Big Red Band, Headliner - CJ Mickins Band, Rivers Edge Park, Independence
6:30 p.m. - Author and Illustrator Kerilynn Wilson, author of the new graphic novel “The Faint of Heart,” Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.
8 p.m. - Live Music: Ed Desmarteau, Golden Hop Saloon, 133 C St., Independence
Saturday, July 22
9 a.m. - Independence Farmers Market, Umpqua Bank Parking Lot, 302 S. Main St.
10 a.m. - Brunk Farmstead hourly tours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Polk County Historical Society members free, non-members $5, seniors $4, students $1, 5705 Salem Dallas Highway NW
2 p.m. - Space Talk with Donn Anderson, Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.
6 p.m. - Live Music: The Devil Car Motor Club, Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence
8 p.m. - Live Music - Muddy Creek, Golden Hop Saloon, 133 C St., Independence
10 p.m. - Rickreall Grange Night Viewing Party, 280 N. Pacific Highway West
Sunday, July 23
2 p.m. - Live Music: Kevin Hansen, Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence
Monday, July 24
Table games all day - Dallas Area Senior Center
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Beginning ASL Class, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Duplicate Bridge/Canasta, Dallas Area Senior Center
4 p.m. - Dallas Public Administration Committee meeting, City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
4 p.m. - Dallas Building and Grounds Committee meeting, City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
6 p.m. - Simply Joyful Cookies Christmas in July Cookie Class, $40 a person, register at https://checkout.eventcreate.com/christmasinjulybysimplyjoyfulcookies/select-buy
6:30 p.m. - Dallas General Fund Roadshow, Evangelical Bible Church, 1175 SE Howe St.
Independence Library Board meeting canceled
Tuesday, July 25
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners Work Session, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 950 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Intro to Chair Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Author Cat Winters Presents: Paper Cutout Animation, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S
10:30 a.m., - Low Impact Exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m. - Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5, Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.
11 a.m. - Walking Club, Monmouth Senior Center
11 a.m. - Alzheimer’s Support Group, Dallas Area Senior Center
12 p.m. - Pinochle/Ponytail, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Storytime with Ms. Pam and Ms. Meredith, Tina Miller Youth Center, Willamina
1 p.m. - Bunco/Needle Arts Craft Group, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Monmouth Senior Advisory Board meeting, 180 S Warren St.
4 p.m. - Kids Talent Tuesday, Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.
6 p.m. - Dallas Pickleball Club free lessons, 1001 SE Barberry Ave.
6 p.m. - Monmouth Historical Commission meeting, Monmouth Power & Light, 780 Ecols St. S.
6:30 p.m. - Independence City Council meeting, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
Wednesday, July 26
7 a.m. - Monmouth Library Board meeting, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols Street S.
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
9:30 a.m. - Independence Municipal Court, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Family Storytime on the Library Lawn, designed for toddlers and pre-kindergarten but all are welcome, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.
10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime, 175 Monmouth St.
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
2 p.m. - Summer Reading Event: Takohachi Japanese Drum & Dance Ensemble, Dallas Event Center, 939 Main St.
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
3 p.m. - Angel Ocasio, Riverview Park, 50 C St., Independence
5:30 p.m. - MINET Board of Directors meeting, in person at 401 N Hogan Road, Monmouth, or virtually, go to www.minetfiber.com/news for details
6:30 p.m. - Monmouth Music in the Park: River Divide (country/classic rock), Main Street Park, 120 Main St. E.
