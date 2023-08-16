Wednesday, Aug. 16
7 a.m. - Monmouth Library Board meeting, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols Street S.
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
9:30 a.m. - Independence Municipal Court, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime, 175 Monmouth St.
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
12 p.m. - Prisms Gallery ASL Lunch Hour, informal gathering to practice American Sign Language, 215 Main St E, Monmouth
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
3 p.m. - Super Hero reading party, Independence Public Library, 175 Monmouth St.
5 p.m. - Independence Days Commission meeting, Civic Center - Council Chambers, 555 South Main St.
5 p.m. - Bingo, Rickreall Grange, 280 N. Pacific Highway, doors open at 5 p.m., play starts at 6 p.m.
6:30 p.m. - Monmouth Music in the Park: Soul Vaccination (soul/funk), Main Street Park, 120 Main St. E.
7 p.m. - Monmouth Planning Commission meeting, City Hall, 151 Main St. W.
7 p.m. - Struts & Frets Theatre Company presents “The Winter’s Tale,” Eola Hills Wine Cellars, 501 S. Pacific Highway, general admission $22, reserved seats $32, bit.ly/3s4DNaK
Thursday, Aug. 17
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m. - Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
10:30 a.m. - Low Impact Exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
11 a.m. - Walking Club, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Bridge, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Needle Craft, Monmouth Senior Center
1 p.m. - Third Thursday Book Club: “The Lager Queen of Minnesota” by J. Ryan Stradal, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.
3 p.m. - Thursday West Salem Market, 1260 Edgewater St. NW
5 p.m. - Live Music: Robert Meade (Beatles), Benedetto’s Vineyard, 14020 Orchard Knob Road, Dallas
5:30 p.m. - Thursday Pinball Tournaments, West Valley Taphouse, 957 Main St., Dallas
6 p.m. - Independence Parks & Recreation Board meeting, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
6:30 p.m. - Connecting Loose Threads, Monmouth Senior Center
6:30 p.m. - Monmouth Arts & Culture Commission meeting, Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S. Warren St.
7 p.m. - Karaoke Night, Golden Hop Saloon, 133 C St., Independence
7 p.m. - Struts & Frets Theatre Company presents “The Winter’s Tale,” Eola Hills Wine Cellars, 501 S. Pacific Highway, general admission $22, reserved seats $32, bit.ly/3s4DNaK
9:30 p.m. - Summer Series Movies in the Park: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” Riverview Park, Independence
Friday, Aug. 18
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Grange Yard Sale fundraiser, Rickreall Grange, 280 N. Pacific Highway
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Brunk Farmstead hourly tours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Polk County Historical Society members free, non-members $5, seniors $4, students $1, 5705 Salem Dallas Highway NW
10 a.m. - Writers Workshop, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. – Six handed Pinochle/Listening Ear, Dallas Area Senior Center
11 a.m. - Farmer’s Market, Rickreall Grange, 280 N. Pacific Highway
6 p.m. - Live Music: RocknRoll Cowboys, Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence
6:30 p.m. - Acoustic Music Jam, Guthrie Park, 4320 Kings Valley Highway S.
6:30 p.m. - Summer Series Concerts in the Park: Opener - Son de Cuba, Headliner - La Sonora Dinamita (cumbia music), Riverview Park, Independence
7 p.m. - Live Music: - xxx, Dry Town Tap Station, 180 Main St. Monmouth
7 p.m. - Struts & Frets Theatre Company presents “The Winter’s Tale,” Eola Hills Wine Cellars, 501 S. Pacific Highway, general admission $22, reserved seats $32, bit.ly/3s4DNaK
7 p.m. - Live Music: Cooper Hollow Jazztet, Dallas Event Center, 939 Main St., free
Saturday, Aug. 19
9 a.m. - Grange Yard Sale fundraiser, Rickreall Grange, 280 N. Pacific Highway
9 a.m. - Independence Farmers Market, Umpqua Bank Parking Lot, 302 S. Main St.
10 a.m. - Brunk Farmstead hourly tours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Polk County Historical Society members free, non-members $5, seniors $4, students $1, 5705 Salem Dallas Highway NW
11 a.m. - West Salem’s Artisan Market, 1105 Edgewater St. NW, West Salem
5 p.m. - Hot August Night Concert: Featuring Storm (with Feelin’ That Way), BeckenRidge Vineyard, 300 Reuben Boise Road, Dallas, $10 entry
6 p.m. - Live Music: Billy & The Rockets, Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence
6 p.m. - Live Music: The Big Red Band, Benedetto’s Vineyard, 14020 Orchard Knob Road, Dallas
7 p.m. - Live Music - Old Crow, Golden Hop Saloon, 133 C St., Independence
7 p.m. - Struts & Frets Theatre Company presents “The Winter’s Tale,” Eola Hills Wine Cellars, 501 S. Pacific Highway, general admission $22, reserved seats $32, bit.ly/3s4DNaK
8 p.m. - Summer Movie Series: “Kindergarten Cop,” Rotary Amphitheater, Dallas
Sunday, Aug. 20
9 a.m. - Grange Yard Sale fundraiser, Rickreall Grange, 280 N. Pacific Highway
2 p.m. - Live Music: Sig Paulson, Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence
2 p.m. - Live Music: Fionnghal Celtic Band, Benedetto’s Vineyard, 14020 Orchard Knob Road, Dallas
4 p.m. - Beginner Collage Class with Melissa Rivers, $55, At The Corner Gallery, 1105 Edgewater St. NW,, West Salem
Monday, Aug. 21
Table games all day - Dallas Area Senior Center
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Beginning ASL Class, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Duplicate Bridge/Canasta, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Tai Chi w/Cheryl, Monmouth Senior Center
5:30 p.m. - Independence Historic Preservation Commission meeting, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
7 p.m. - Dallas City Council meeting, City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
Tuesday, Aug. 22
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners Work Session, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 950 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Wii Bowling, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Penny’s Puppets, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S
10:30 a.m., - Low Impact Exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m. - Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5, Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.
11 a.m. - Walking Club, Monmouth Senior Center
11 a.m. - Alzheimer’s Support Group, Dallas Area Senior Center
12 p.m. - Pinochle/Ponytail, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Storytime with Ms. Pam and Ms. Meredith, Tina Miller Youth Center, Willamina
1 p.m. - Bunco/Needle Arts Craft Group, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Monmouth Senior Advisory Board meeting, Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S. Warren St.
5:30 p.m. - Dallas Pickleball Club free lessons, 1001 SE Barberry Ave., sign up at https://signup.com/go/oQhPFMc
6 p.m. - Monmouth Historic Commission meeting, Monmouth Power & Light, 780 Ecols St. S.
6:30 p.m. - Fermentology class, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.
6:30 p.m. - Independence City Council meeting, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
Wednesday, Aug. 23
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
9:30 a.m. - Independence Municipal Court, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Family Storytime on the Library Lawn, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.
10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime, 175 Monmouth St.
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
12 p.m. - Prisms Gallery ASL Lunch Hour, informal gathering to practice American Sign Language, 215 Main St E, Monmouth
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
5 p.m. - MINET Board of Directors meeting, 401 N Hogan Rd, Monmouth, or online at www.minetfiber.com/news
6:30 p.m. - Monmouth Music in the Park: The Severin Sisters (Americana music), Main Street Park, 120 Main St. E.
