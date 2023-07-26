Wednesday, July 26

7 a.m. - Monmouth Library Board meeting, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols Street S.

8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center

9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas

9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center

9:30 a.m. - Independence Municipal Court, City Hall, 555 South Main St.

10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center

10 a.m. - Family Storytime on the Library Lawn, designed for toddlers and pre-kindergarten but all are welcome, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.

10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center

10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime, 175 Monmouth St.

11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center

1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center

2 p.m. - Summer Reading Event: Takohachi Japanese Drum & Dance Ensemble, Dallas Event Center, 939 Main St.

1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center

3 p.m. - Angel Ocasio, Riverview Park, 50 C St., Independence

5:30 p.m. - MINET Board of Directors meeting, in person at 401 N Hogan Road, Monmouth, or virtually, go to www.minetfiber.com/news for details

6:30 p.m. - Monmouth Music in the Park: River Divide (country/classic rock), Main Street Park, 120 Main St. E.

Thursday, July 27

9:30 a.m. – Dallas Cemetery District meeting, cemetery office, 2065 Fairview Ave.

10:30 a.m. - Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5

10:30 a.m. - Low Impact Exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center

12 p.m. - Bridge, Dallas Area Senior Center

12 p.m. - Dallas Economic Development Commission meeting, City Hall, 187 SE Court St.

1 p.m. - Third Thursday Book Club: “The Stationery Shop” by Marjan Kamali, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.

3 p.m. - Thursday West Salem Market, 1260 Edgewater St. NW

3 p.m. - Kid’s String Art, Independence Public Library, 175 Monmouth St

5:30 p.m. - Thursday Pinball Tournaments, West Valley Taphouse, 957 Main St., Dallas

5:30 p.m. - Interactive Teen Movie: “The Greatest Showman,” Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.

6 p.m. - Krazy Dayz, downtown Dallas

7 p.m. - Karaoke Night, Golden Hop Saloon, 133 C St., Independence

9:30 p.m. - Summer Series Movies in the Park: the original “Space Jam,” Riverview Park, Independence

Friday, July 28

9 a.m. - Bike Rodeo, Madrona Park, 1521 Madrona St. E., Monmouth

10 a.m. - Brunk Farmstead hourly tours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Polk County Historical Society members free, non-members $5, seniors $4, students $1, 5705 Salem Dallas Highway NW

11 a.m. - Farmer’s Market, Rickreall Grange, 280 N. Pacific Highway

10 a.m. – Six handed Pinochle/Listening Ear, Dallas Area Senior Center

2 p.m. - Family Movie Singalong: “Moana,” Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.

6 p.m. - Live Music: Sherri Lynn, Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence

6 p.m. - Krazy Dayz, downtown Dallas

6:30 p.m. - Acoustic Music Jam, Guthrie Park, 4320 Kings Valley Highway S.

6:30 p.m. - Summer Series Concerts in the Park: Opener - The Edge, Headliner - Taken by the Sky (Fleetwood Mac tribute band), Riverview Park, Independence

8 p.m. - Live Music: Dave Upton, Golden Hop Saloon, 133 C St., Independence

Saturday, July 29

Krazy Dayz, downtown Dallas, All Day

9 a.m. - Independence Farmers Market, Umpqua Bank Parking Lot, 302 S. Main St.

10 a.m. - Brunk Farmstead hourly tours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Polk County Historical Society members free, non-members $5, seniors $4, students $1, 5705 Salem Dallas Highway NW

6 p.m. - Live Music: Myrtle Brown and Executive Groove, Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence

8 p.m. - Live Music - Kevin Hansen, Golden Hop Saloon, 133 C St., Independence

Sunday, July 30

7 a.m. - Rotary Breakfast in the Park, Dallas City Park, 600 SW Allgood St.

8 a.m. - Art in the Park, Dallas City Park, 600 SW Allgood St.

10 a.m. - Car Show & Shine, 600 SW Allgood St.

2 p.m. - Live Music: Andrew Hussey, Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence

Monday, July 31

Table games all day - Dallas Area Senior Center

8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center

9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center

10 a.m. - Beginning ASL Class, Monmouth Senior Center

12 p.m. - Duplicate Bridge/Canasta, Dallas Area Senior Center

Tuesday, Aug. 1

8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center

9 a.m. - Dallas Pickleball Club free lessons, 1001 SE Barberry Ave.

9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners Work Session, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 950 Main St., Dallas

9 a.m. - Intro to Chair Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center

10 a.m. - Oregon Rocks! Take off on a geology adventure and explore our ever-changing planet Earth, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.

10:30 a.m., - Low Impact Exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center

10:30 a.m. - Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5, Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.

11 a.m. - Walking Club, Monmouth Senior Center

11 a.m. - Alzheimer’s Support Group, Dallas Area Senior Center

12 p.m. - Pinochle/Ponytail, Monmouth Senior Center

12 p.m. - Storytime with Ms. Pam and Ms. Meredith, Tina Miller Youth Center, Willamina

1 p.m. - Bunco/Needle Arts Craft Group, Dallas Area Senior Center

5 p.m. - Friends of the Dallas Public Library meeting, Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.

6 p.m. - National Night Out 2023, Faith Lutheran Church, 200 Monmouth-Independence Highway

6:30 p.m. Monmouth City Council Meeting, Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S Warren St.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

7 a.m. - Monmouth Library Board meeting, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols Street S.

8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center

9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas

9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center

9:30 a.m. - Independence Municipal Court, City Hall, 555 South Main St.

10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center

10 a.m. - Family Storytime on the Library Lawn, designed for toddlers and pre-kindergarten but all are welcome, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.

10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center

10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime, 175 Monmouth St.

11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center

11:30 a.m. - Summer Reading Event-Angel Ocasio Comedy and Music Show, Dallas City Park Seibert Fredrickson Memorial Shelter, SW Allgood St.

1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center

2 p.m. - Teens Create: Coded Key Chains, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols Street St.

1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center

4 p.m. - La Creole Node TAC - Open House, City Hall, 2f Council Chambers, 187 SE Court St.

5 p.m. Bingo! Rickreall Grange, 280 N. Pacific Highway, doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6 p.m.

6:30 p.m. - Monmouth Music in the Park: Mark Seymour and Friends (American/folk/rock blues), Main Street Park, 120 Main St. E.

7 p.m. - Monmouth Planning Commission Meeting, Volunteer Hall, 144 South Warren St.