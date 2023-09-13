Wednesday, Sept. 13

7 a.m. - Monmouth Library Board meeting, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.

8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center

9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas

9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center

9:30 a.m. - Independence Municipal Court, City Hall, 555 South Main St.

10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center

10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center

10 a.m. - Family Storytime on the Library Lawn, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.

10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime, 175 Monmouth St.

11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center

1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center

1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center

2 p.m. - Dallas Local Landmarks Advisory Commission meeting, City Hall, 187 SE Court St.

3 p.m. - Kids Build It After School: Legos, Duplos, and More!, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.

3 p.m. - Dallas Cemetery meeting, cemetery office

5:30 p.m. - Heritage Museum Advisory Board meeting, Heritage Museum, 281 S 2nd St.

6 p.m. - Monmouth Parks & Recreation Board meeting, Monmouth Public Works, 401 Hogan Road

6:30 p.m. - Dallas General Fund Roadshow, Oakdale Elementary School (Multi-purpose room), 1375 SW Maple St.

Thursday, Sept. 14

8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center

9 a.m. - Trip to Oktoberfest, Monmouth Senior Center

10:30 a.m. - Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5

10:30 a.m. - Low Impact Exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center

11 a.m. - Walking Club, Monmouth Senior Center

12 p.m. - Bridge, Dallas Area Senior Center

3 p.m. - Thursday West Salem Market, 1260 Edgewater St. NW

5:30 p.m. - Thursday Pinball Tournaments, West Valley Taphouse, 957 Main St., Dallas

6:30 p.m. - Connecting Loose Threads, Monmouth Senior Center

6:30 p.m. - Independence Days Commission meeting, City Hall, 555 South Main St.

6:30 p.m. - Polk County Republican Central Committee meeting, Dallas High School library, 1250 SE Holman Road

7 p.m. - Karaoke Night, Golden Hop Saloon, 133 C St., Independence

Friday, Sept. 15

8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center

9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center

10 a.m. - Brunk Farmstead hourly tours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Polk County Historical Society members free, non-members $5, seniors $4, students $1, 5705 Salem Dallas Highway NW

10 a.m. - Writers Workshop, Monmouth Senior Center

1 p.m. - Bingo, Monmouth Senior Center

10 a.m. – Six handed Pinochle/Listening Ear, Dallas Area Senior Center

4 p.m. - Kids Dance Party, Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.

6 p.m. - Live Music: Rocknroll Cowboys, Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence

6 p.m. - Adult Paint Night, sign in person only at the library, Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.

6:30 p.m. - Acoustic Music Jam, Guthrie Park, 4320 Kings Valley Highway S.

8 p.m. - Live Music: Randy Nicholson, Golden Hop Saloon, 133 C St., Independence

Saturday, Sept. 16

9 a.m. - Independence Farmers Market, Umpqua Bank Parking Lot, 302 S. Main St.

10 a.m. - Brunk Farmstead hourly tours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Polk County Historical Society members free, non-members $5, seniors $4, students $1, 5705 Salem Dallas Highway NW

2 p.m. - Ring of Fire Eclipse with Richard Berry, Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.

6 p.m. - Live Music: A Stranger Mix, Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence

8 p.m. - Live Music - Blood on the Plow, Golden Hop Saloon, 133 C St., Independence

Sunday, Sept. 17

2 p.m. - Live Music: Mitch Lies, Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence

Monday, Sept. 18

Table games all day - Dallas Area Senior Center

8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center

9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center

10 a.m. - Beginning ASL Class, Monmouth Senior Center

11 a.m. - Card Making with Jen, Monmouth Senior Center

12 p.m. - Duplicate Bridge/Canasta, Dallas Area Senior Center

1 p.m. - Tai Chi w/Cheryl, Monmouth Senior Center

4 p.m. - Youth Coding League, Independence Library, 175 Monmouth St.

5:30 p.m. - Historic Preservation Commission meeting, Independence City Hall, 555 South Main St.

6:30 p.m. - WVNH Orchestra, Monmouth Senior Center

7 p.m. - Dallas City Council meeting, City Hall, 187 SE Court St.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center

9 a.m. - Volunteer needed at the Delbert Hunter Arboretum, 631 SW Park St., Dallas

9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners Work Session, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 950 Main St., Dallas

9 a.m. - Wii Bowling, Monmouth Senior Center

10:30 a.m., - Low Impact Exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center

10:30 a.m. - Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5, Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.

10:30 a.m. - Family Storytime, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.

11 a.m. - Walking Club, Monmouth Senior Center

11 a.m. - Alzheimer’s Support Group, Dallas Area Senior Center

12 p.m. - Pinochle/Ponytail, Monmouth Senior Center

1 p.m. - Bunco/Needle Arts Craft Group, Dallas Area Senior Center

4 p.m. - Dallas Public Library Board meeting, 950 Main St.

4 p.m. - Mystery Book Club, “Game of Mirrors,” by Andrea Camillerim, Independence Public Library, 175 Monmouth St.

6:30 p.m. - Monmouth City Council meeting, Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S Warren St.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center

9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas

9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center

9:30 a.m. - Independence Municipal Court, City Hall, 555 South Main St.

10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center

10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center

10 a.m. - Family Storytime on the Library Lawn, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.

10:30 a.m. - Little Bitty Storytime, for babies and very-young toddlers, Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.

10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime, 175 Monmouth St.

11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center

1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center

4 p.m. - Teen Advisory Board meeting, Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.

4 p.m. - Teen Games, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S

5:30 p.m. - Dallas Park Advisory Board & Tree Advisory Board meeting, 187 SE Court Street

6 p.m. - Bingo, Rickreall Grange, 280 N. Pacific Highway, doors open at 5 p.m.

7 p.m. - Monmouth Planning Commission meeting, City Hall, 151 Main St. W