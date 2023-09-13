Wednesday, Sept. 13
7 a.m. - Monmouth Library Board meeting, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
9:30 a.m. - Independence Municipal Court, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Family Storytime on the Library Lawn, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.
10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime, 175 Monmouth St.
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
2 p.m. - Dallas Local Landmarks Advisory Commission meeting, City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
3 p.m. - Kids Build It After School: Legos, Duplos, and More!, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.
3 p.m. - Dallas Cemetery meeting, cemetery office
5:30 p.m. - Heritage Museum Advisory Board meeting, Heritage Museum, 281 S 2nd St.
6 p.m. - Monmouth Parks & Recreation Board meeting, Monmouth Public Works, 401 Hogan Road
6:30 p.m. - Dallas General Fund Roadshow, Oakdale Elementary School (Multi-purpose room), 1375 SW Maple St.
Thursday, Sept. 14
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Trip to Oktoberfest, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m. - Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
10:30 a.m. - Low Impact Exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
11 a.m. - Walking Club, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Bridge, Dallas Area Senior Center
3 p.m. - Thursday West Salem Market, 1260 Edgewater St. NW
5:30 p.m. - Thursday Pinball Tournaments, West Valley Taphouse, 957 Main St., Dallas
6:30 p.m. - Connecting Loose Threads, Monmouth Senior Center
6:30 p.m. - Independence Days Commission meeting, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
6:30 p.m. - Polk County Republican Central Committee meeting, Dallas High School library, 1250 SE Holman Road
7 p.m. - Karaoke Night, Golden Hop Saloon, 133 C St., Independence
Friday, Sept. 15
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Brunk Farmstead hourly tours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Polk County Historical Society members free, non-members $5, seniors $4, students $1, 5705 Salem Dallas Highway NW
10 a.m. - Writers Workshop, Monmouth Senior Center
1 p.m. - Bingo, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. – Six handed Pinochle/Listening Ear, Dallas Area Senior Center
4 p.m. - Kids Dance Party, Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.
6 p.m. - Live Music: Rocknroll Cowboys, Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence
6 p.m. - Adult Paint Night, sign in person only at the library, Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.
6:30 p.m. - Acoustic Music Jam, Guthrie Park, 4320 Kings Valley Highway S.
8 p.m. - Live Music: Randy Nicholson, Golden Hop Saloon, 133 C St., Independence
Saturday, Sept. 16
9 a.m. - Independence Farmers Market, Umpqua Bank Parking Lot, 302 S. Main St.
10 a.m. - Brunk Farmstead hourly tours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Polk County Historical Society members free, non-members $5, seniors $4, students $1, 5705 Salem Dallas Highway NW
2 p.m. - Ring of Fire Eclipse with Richard Berry, Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.
6 p.m. - Live Music: A Stranger Mix, Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence
8 p.m. - Live Music - Blood on the Plow, Golden Hop Saloon, 133 C St., Independence
Sunday, Sept. 17
2 p.m. - Live Music: Mitch Lies, Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence
Monday, Sept. 18
Table games all day - Dallas Area Senior Center
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Beginning ASL Class, Monmouth Senior Center
11 a.m. - Card Making with Jen, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Duplicate Bridge/Canasta, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Tai Chi w/Cheryl, Monmouth Senior Center
4 p.m. - Youth Coding League, Independence Library, 175 Monmouth St.
5:30 p.m. - Historic Preservation Commission meeting, Independence City Hall, 555 South Main St.
6:30 p.m. - WVNH Orchestra, Monmouth Senior Center
7 p.m. - Dallas City Council meeting, City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
Tuesday, Sept. 19
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Volunteer needed at the Delbert Hunter Arboretum, 631 SW Park St., Dallas
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners Work Session, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 950 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Wii Bowling, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m., - Low Impact Exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m. - Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5, Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.
10:30 a.m. - Family Storytime, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.
11 a.m. - Walking Club, Monmouth Senior Center
11 a.m. - Alzheimer’s Support Group, Dallas Area Senior Center
12 p.m. - Pinochle/Ponytail, Monmouth Senior Center
1 p.m. - Bunco/Needle Arts Craft Group, Dallas Area Senior Center
4 p.m. - Dallas Public Library Board meeting, 950 Main St.
4 p.m. - Mystery Book Club, “Game of Mirrors,” by Andrea Camillerim, Independence Public Library, 175 Monmouth St.
6:30 p.m. - Monmouth City Council meeting, Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S Warren St.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
9:30 a.m. - Independence Municipal Court, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Family Storytime on the Library Lawn, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.
10:30 a.m. - Little Bitty Storytime, for babies and very-young toddlers, Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.
10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime, 175 Monmouth St.
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
4 p.m. - Teen Advisory Board meeting, Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.
4 p.m. - Teen Games, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S
5:30 p.m. - Dallas Park Advisory Board & Tree Advisory Board meeting, 187 SE Court Street
6 p.m. - Bingo, Rickreall Grange, 280 N. Pacific Highway, doors open at 5 p.m.
7 p.m. - Monmouth Planning Commission meeting, City Hall, 151 Main St. W
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.