Willamina calls artists

The 28th annual Willamina Coastal Hills Art Tour call to artists is in full swing until July 31. All professional artists, and alumni artists and crafters from the West Valley are invited to participate in the art tour.

The art tour is scheduled for Nov. 8 and 9.

All art must be original work of the artist and be for sale. Entry fees vary depending on individual and group participation. Details and guidelines are in the application and prospectus, available at Willamina City Hall, Willamina Library, Sheridan City Hall, and Sheridan Library.

The art tour is sponsored by the Willamina Business Group/Economic Improvement District.

For more information: Ginny Wymore, 503-435-9180, or Cris Darr, 503-876-3843.

Sheriff to speak at museum

The Polk County History Museum will host Sheriff Mark Garton at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Garton will speak about how the role of sheriff came to be in Polk County and how it has evolved over the years. He also will discuss jails and how they were used in the past compared to today.

Early jails were not well-equipped, and because of that, many people escaped from jails. Garton will highlight several of the successful escapes that happened at Polk County Jail in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

The program is free to members, $4 for seniors; $5 for adults.

For more information: polkcountyhistoricalsociety.org, or call 503-623-6251.