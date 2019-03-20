Watershed examines stream temps

The Luckiamute Watershed Council will host a stream temperature monitoring discussion at the Monmouth Public Library from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Learn why it important to keep tabs on the temperature of local streams and how the data can help the council plan project activities.

Caleb Price, LWC’s monitoring coordinator, will present the highlights of the council’s latest project findings and answer questions about stream temperature in the watershed.

Wagon Wheel doll show returns Saturday

The 37th annual doll show and sale, sponsored by the Wagon Wheel Dollar’s Doll Club, will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Polk County Fairgrounds, general admission.

Doors open at 9 a.m. for early birds wanting to get a jump on the 100 vendors, featuring dolls of all kinds in addition to doll related items.

There will be antique, vintage, modern, fashion, collectible, and miniatures available.

Prices are $8 for early admission; $5 for general. Kids 10 and younger are free.

Proceeds benefit community groups, the Humane Society, Union Gospel Mission, Women’s Crisis Center, and Marion-Polk Food Share.

For more information: 503-581-1206.

Author Alexander to visit Dallas

The Dallas library will host a visit mystery author by Ellie Alexander (AKA Kate Dyer-Seeley) at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Alexander will discuss her new book, “Live and Let Pie,” the ninth in her Bakeshop Mystery Series.

The Bakeshop Mysteries are set in the southern Oregon town of Ashland, and they all include a delicious recipe or two. Alexander is a Pacific Northwest native who spends ample time testing a multitude of pastry and other recipes in her home kitchen or at one of the many famed coffeehouses nearby. When she’s not coated in flour, or hard at work on the next book in one of her mystery series, you’ll find her outside exploring hiking trails and trying to burn off calories consumed in the name of research. Her Sloan Krause Mysteries are set in the Bavarian paradise of Leavenworth, Washington. Alexander also writes the Pacific Northwest Mystery Series and Rose City Mysteries as Kate Dyer-Seeley. Come and hear about her books and life and maybe sample a few free treats. A selection of her books will be available for purchase and signing by the author. This free event is made possible, in part, by funding from the Polk County Cultural Coalition and the Friends of the Dallas Library.

For more information: 503-623-2633.

Spring break fun at Indy library

The Independence Public Library will host activities during spring break, including “bad” art paint fun at 3 p.m. on Tuesday and Indy Works at 3 p.m. on March 27.

At Indy Works, families can meet the Independence public works staff and explore the equipment that keeps the city moving.

The Gate breaks ground on youth facilities

The Gate Community Youth Center will host a ground breaking at noon on Thursday at the center, 1505 Monmouth St., Independence.

Construction of the 11,000-squre-foot center will start later this spring, with anticipated completion in early 2020. Everyone is invited.

Make nature crafts at the Slough

The Luckiamute Watershed Council will host Family Arts and Crafts Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Baskett Slough National Wildlife Refuge, 10995 Highway 22, Dallas.

Make nature arts and crafts projects and learn about your watershed, habitats found at the refuge, and local wildlife.

For more information: 541-757-7236.