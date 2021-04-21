Itemizer-Observer Report

DALLAS — Artist Vicki Brink, of Dallas, will be displaying her artwork at the Dallas Library through mid-May.

After working in a broad range of media, Brink now works almost entirely in pastel. She prefers the vibrancy and spontaneous, hands-on application of this powerful and direct medium.

She is a signature member of the Sierra Pastel Society and the Northwest Pastel Society. She has won awards in national, solo and group shows and her work can be found in both private and corporate collections.

Whether “en plein air” or in her studio, Brink uses light and color to make commonplace things magical.

“I seek to turn the mundane into extraordinary and move people to see the beauty in all things,” Brink said.

During her library show, she will be offering 20% off the price of the art on display. The Dallas Public Library, located at 950 Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. To learn more about Brink, go to www.vickibrink.com.