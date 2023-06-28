A Dallas man was arrested June 22 after a month-long investigation into allegations of sex crimes.

According to the Dallas Police Department, a detective began an investigation into the sexual abuse of a 7-year-old juvenile. On May 31, detectives served a search warrant at the suspect’s residence, on Southeast Miller Avenue.

It was also learned a daycare was reportedly being run out of the home. The appropriate agencies were contacted regarding this, as were the parents of the children. During the warrant service, an electronic tablet was seized and was forensically analyzed with assistance from a Polk County Sheriff’s Office detective.

On June 22, a Polk County grand jury indicted the suspect, William McDonald, on charges of incest, three counts of sodomy in the first degree and three counts of sex abuse in the first degree. A warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest.

On the evening of June 22, McDonald was arrested by Dallas officers without incident, and lodged at the Polk County Jail. The following day, he was arraigned on the above charges. Bail was set at $500,000. The case is being prosecuted by the Polk County DA’s Office.

“This case highlights the need for interagency communication and cooperation, and the sharing of resources, in order to fully and efficiently investigate crimes,” the DPD said in a press release. “Unfortunately, this case is one of multiple juvenile and adult sex offenses currently being investigated by Dallas PD officers and detectives. We are thankful for our agency and community partners and laud the victims for their bravery and willingness to help ensure justice and protect other potential victims.”

If you have additional information regarding this case, please contact Detective Jordan Schrock at (503) 831-3516.

The Dallas Police Department was assisted in this investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, DHS-Child Welfare (including OTIS), the Polk County DA’s Office and Liberty House Children’s Advocacy Center.