The Polk County Board of Commissioners and staff honored Doug Akin with its Star Recognition Award Aug. 8.

Akin is the supervisor of the crisis program at Polk County Behavioral Health. Jennifer Lief, along with Noelle Carroll’s support, nominated Akin for extraordinary commitment to his job and county as a whole.

“However, this nomination isn’t due to his role as a supervisor but for his incredible compassion and dedication in directly serving individuals in crisis,” Lief’s nomination read. “Doug’s skills were noticed when he was recently selected to participate in the two-day Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans and their Families. Doug is one of the only individuals in the state who is a veteran and a postvention lead. Meaning, not only does he have the capacity to provide postvention suicide services to individuals in Polk County, he has the unique ability and skill set to support individuals struggling with a family member’s suicide when that family member has served in the military.”

Lief said Akin regularly provides prevention, intervention and postvention crisis services to individuals in need. Some of the work he regularly does in the county is to help those impacted by suicide completions deal with the trauma and grief and reduce the individual or group’s emotional, mental, physical and behavioral reactions to such a crisis. Sometimes his postvention work is at local schools and communities where he is part of a team who tries help the community return to a pre-crisis level of functioning after a tragic event. He helps the community and schools process what has happened, encourages the expression of difficult emotions, and help individuals (students and staff) understand the impact of the event.

“Doug has the exceptional ability to work with the families of individuals who have unfortunately completed suicide,” Lief said. “He assesses, adapts to and understands the unique needs of each situation and within each family. Doug is easily able to work with grandparents, parents, children, siblings and other family members or support individuals.”

At Polk County Behavioral Health, Akin regularly notifies staff and support to those who are struggling when clients have passed away. He, at times, provides death notifications in the jail or community as needed. These notifications are done in a timely, private and compassionate way.

“Sometimes it may be difficult for others to remember, but Doug and other responders who do the work he does are not immune to emotional challenges and stress after a suicide,” she said.

In addition to providing counseling and support, Akin often supports families in removing barriers such as obtaining funding for a burial, obtaining free lodging in a beautiful place so the family didn’t have to return to their home right away, locating other support individuals or services needed, providing ongoing counseling for some individuals, and meeting youth at their school to support them as they return.

“Doug has made a difference in our county. He is an extremely valued community member for his tireless work in Polk County. Doug’s skills, knowledge, compassion, willingness to help others, and his dedication to Polk County community members make him an excellent candidate to receive the STAR Award,” Lief concluded.