For Barbara Freeman, her hands tell stories about her former life as a math teacher, and about her current life as a writer.

“These hands enabled teenagers to believe they could do math, to believe that they were smart, that they, in fact, could do anything,” said Freeman, who taught at Sprague High School. “That didn’t work with all kids, but it happened enough to be absolutely rewarding.”

What Freeman finds rewarding today is to give voices to wild women from the past.

“My books are on women of the 18th century who didn’t behave well,” she said.

One of her subjects is Emilie du Chatelet, a Parisian, who was a talented physicist when intelligent women were not appreciated.

“Women were trained to play the piano and sing and entertain and be charming, not to do mathematics and physics,” she said. “As Emilie fortunately had a very supportive husband, she really did some significant stuff with physics.”

Nonetheless, the glass-ceiling-shattering scientist is best remembered today for what she did in the boudoir.

“Emilie was a French noblewoman. She was an important physicist. But reached her fame, not for being a physicist, but for being Voltaire’s mistress,” said Freeman. “Well, that’s a travesty because mainly she was a physicist. She was absolutely laughed at and derided. She just ignored them and went ahead with doing her thing.”

Freeman is one of many local seniors to have their hands photographed for the “With These Hands” exhibit. Models were encouraged to bring props to symbolize importance regarding their lives. Freeman used the same prompt, a compass, to honor her two distinct paths.

“There is a portrait done of du Chatelet where this tool was her prompt. She’s sitting there, posed (holding the compass),” she said. “So I thought I’ve had at least two lives, one of them as a math teacher, and one of them as a writer. The (compass) represents both lives.”

Which explains how an 18th century scientist is connected, though tenuously, to a 21st century writer whose hands are featured in a local photography exhibit.

Opening reception for “With These Hands” is 5:30-7:30 p.m., June 15, at the Monmouth Senior Community Center. It is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided.

The exhibit will feature framed black-and-white portraits of hands along with a brief description from each model that answers the phrase “With these hands …”

Philip Wright got his start in photography taking pictures of friends, graduating seniors and enticing scenery. Though he enjoyed what he was doing, he felt something was missing.

“What I really found is people are where it’s at,” he said. “All the other stuff is great. But there’s a certain satisfaction in capturing little moments that are otherwise going to be lost in time forever. And if you can have a connection with your subject in a way, say, that I don’t have with landscape photography, that authenticity comes through. That’s one of the things that I really pride myself with my work.”

Connections with his “With These Hands” models were strengthened by reassuring them that their hands were unique and, as such, told a unique story.

“One of the people that was there said ‘I’m not a hand model. I don’t know why anyone would want to see my hands’,” said Wright, before adding “My hands tell a story. My hands tell others that I’m a computer programmer by trade. A person that’s worked in a field or in construction, they have rough, calloused hands. Sunspots and wrinkles. And that’s also a story, in and of itself.”

One lady came in carrying hand-painted rocks, a hobby she started after her husband died.

“She needed something to occupy her mind. So that was her story, and she was proud of these rocks,” he said. “The work was amazing. To me, it symbolized her catharsis in becoming something new.”

Another lady came in with a quilt she had made.

The “quilt was impressive and wonderful,” said Wright. “But she also brought a framed picture of her family, with all her children and grandchildren. And I felt that was just as meaningful and just as important.”

Developing positive rapport was key in fostering the emotional tone Wright sought.

“I don’t want to pose you. I don’t want to make it artificial,” Wright told his models. “I want to have a few minutes of bonding with you, and have you do what’s comfortable for you. So I can capture that authentic person that you are.”

The exhibit provides Wright, the artist, a chance to show his flair.

“I tend to work dramatic. I like my work to be a little darker, with a lot of highlights and negative space. You can really see the shapes,” he said. “I love my black and whites. I’ve really gravitated back towards black and white as a medium rather than color. It can make so much more of an impact with the contrast in the shadow.”

This is Wright’s first exhibit and marks an important milestone.

“People are going to see this. People are going to see my work in a way that’s not casual,” he said. “There’s a lot of meaning behind (the exhibit). There’s a lot of pressure to get it right.”

Creating beautiful art isn’t the exhibit’s only objective. Some countries and cultures embrace the wisdom and contributions of their seniors. That’s not necessarily so in America.

“As a society, we don’t have that connection to our elders that we used to. There’s a lot of wisdom there that could be passed down,” said Wright. “And this chance to connect with them and really try and tell some of their stories in a meaningful way was absolutely key to this. That’s why I didn’t need to hear any more of the pitch. Take pictures of the hand and talk about what they’ve accomplished with them, that’s a no brainer for me.”

Barbara Cronin, center director, sees the exhibit as an opportunity.

‘What helps you get out of bed, put your feet on the floor in the morning, and gives you purpose is different than what gives me those same feelings,” said Cronin. “So, just seeing the things that bring people joy and meaning and purpose, and seeing people enthusiastic to be a part of this project to share those, is really cool to me.”

Listening to interactions between photographer and models provided Cronin with “I didn’t know that” moments.

“It’s been really a wonderful opportunity for me to get to know some of my participants here better,” said Cronin. “There have been people that have been coming here to the center for quite a long time, that I’ve known for quite a long time, that I just learned another facet of them through this project.”

The portraits are made even more unique by its point of emphasis.

“It’s almost more meaningful to the story because it is a pair of hands,” Cronin said. “Instead of a portrait of someone’s face, your hands are actually the tools at the end of your arms that help you accomplish these tasks, and accomplish these projects, and give to other people.”

Wright Photography, Focal Point Photography and Betty Sledge were singled out by Cronin for their support of the exhibit, which runs through summer.