DALLAS — In recent years, Santa has arrived in Dallas courtesy of the Dallas Fire Department, and sometimes with an escort of motorcycles.

But in Dallas Christmas past, Santa would fly in — no, not with his reindeer — but with Joe Card, who built the Card Airpark in north Dallas, at the controls of a small airplane.

“One big thing that was here in town was that our father would fly Santa Claus in from the North Pole. The plane would have this big sign on it, saying ‘North Pole Special,’” said Dallas resident Diane Weaver, Card’s daughter.

Weaver and her sister Bette Jo Lawson remember the annual fly-in.

“He would fly back and land in our field, and there would just be lots and lots of kids waiting there,” Weaver said. “Then the fire truck, the old fire truck, it would come and pick him up, and he would climb on to the back of it, and drive down Main Street. The kids would just be lining the street, and he had bags of candy and he would throw candy out at all the kids.”

The flight actually was much shorter and warmer than the sign on the plane suggests. Card would pick up Santa in Salt Creek and fly him into the airpark. From there, Santa would make his way downtown to Dallas City Hall and take his place on the steps out front.

“They would all come, who had been downtown gathering the candy, and sit on his lap and tell him what they wanted for Christmas,” Weaver said.

The Dallas Area Visitors Center will host a holiday-themed Dallas History & Mystery tour for those interested in finding out more about the history of Christmas in Dallas, and perhaps hear — or witness — a scary ghost story.

The special edition tour, Ghosts of Christmas Past, adds a new stop to the paranormal tours that took place throughout October. The old JC Penney’s building, now the Dallas Event Center, at 939 Main St., is now included.

DAVC Executive Director Shelly Jones said the other stops are Dallas Cinema, Dallas Antique Mall, the old Gail Hotel, the Carnegie Library, Latitude One and the Polk County Courthouse.

“We will actually investigate inside Dallas Event Center and above Latitude One, and have photos with ghost Santa,” Jones said.

The Ghost of Christmas Past tour guides are Tim King of Salem Ghost Tours and medium Rhia Funke, known as Rhia Tortilla. Tours begin at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Polk County Courthouse, 850 Main St.

Tickets are $20 for this special holiday rendition paranormal tour, and may be purchased at the visitors center office, 988 SE Jefferson St., or call 503-837-1999.