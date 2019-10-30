November

Polk County Extension 56th Holiday Fair

RICKREALL — Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1 - 2, at the Polk County Fair Grounds, 520 S. Pacific Highway (Hwy 99). Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission and parking are free.

Some of the items to be offered are wooden toys, stuffed animals, handmade dolls and clothes, tole painting, dried and fresh flower/arrangements, ceramics, greeting cards, dough art, Christmas wreaths & ornaments, sewing & crocheting, emu products, beaded jewelry, bird houses, photography and wholesale scrap-booking supplies.

Proceeds of the event are used to support the Polk County 4-H program. Short order foods will be served in the dining room.

Winter Wonderland Holiday Bazaar

RICKREALL — The Winter Wonderland Holiday Bazaar will be Nov. 1 - 3 at Rickreall Grange, 280 Main St. (Hwy 99W). Hours: Fri and Sat 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sun, 9a.m. to 3 p.m.

The model train show is Saturday, upstairs.

Free admission; lots of exciting gifts, pies, cakes, breads, cookies and candies for sale.

Contact 503-623-8289 to reserve a table.

16th annual Independence Airpark Arts & Craft Fair

INDEPENDENCE — Nov. 2 - 3 at 744 Stearman St. Hours are Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Features quality crafts and gifts. For more information, Amber Krummel 503-838-4246.

Holiday bazaar at Eola Hills Wine Cellar

RICKREALL — Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Eola Hills Wine Cellars, 501 S. Pacific Hwy 99.

Join The Homestead Rustics & Whimsies at a holiday bazaar. Shop multiple vendors and enjoy a glass of Eola Hills wine while you shop for everyone on your Christmas list.

There will be a pop up workshop where you can make your very own sign or serving tray at the event.

Historic Gentle House Annual Holiday Bazaar

MONMOUTH — Nov. 6 - 9 at Historic Gentle House, 855 Monmouth Ave. N. on the Western Oregon University campus. Hours are: Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Boutique style bazaar with holiday and home décor, gifts, food, and so much more. For more information: Amanda Davis, 503-606-2070.

Polk County Service Club

INDEPENDENCE — Saturday and Sunday Nov. 23 - 24 at 340 S. Third St. Hours are Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dallas Senior Center

DALLAS — Santa Claus is coming to town and will be at the Holiday Bazaar at the Dallas Senior Center, 955 SE Jefferson on Nov. 22 - 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

He will be posing for free pictures with adults and children on both days.

Free admission, free coffee, free door prizes. Silent auction and lots of great gifts for sale.

Salt Creek Church Christmas Bazaar with a Country Store Feel

DALLAS — Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Salt Creek Baptist Church, 15075 Salt Creek Rd.

Features local artisan handcrafts, baked goods, kitchen treasures, one-of-a-kind baby gifts, seasonal crafts, cards, home decor and more. Food available: Sit down (morning only) cinnamon rolls. This is a great opportunity to start (or finish) your Chritmas shopping, or just come to visit and enjoy a hot cup of coffee and a cinnamon roll. Soup luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; other food items available.

Pedee Annual Craft Fair

PEDEE — Saturday, Nov. 9 at Pedee’s Women’s Clubhouse and Pedee Fire Station, 12491 Kings Valley Highway. Hours at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free. This fun event features more than 50 varieties of homemade pie and 30 kinds of homemade soup, plus candies like Grandma used to make — because Grandma did make them.

There will be more than 25 artisans selling handcrafted gifts as well. This yearly fundraiser helps to sponsor supplies to make quilts for children in CASA and for veterans. the winning ticket for the patriotic raffle quilt, which funds care packages for deployed service personnel, will also be drawn.

Handmade Crafts by Phyllis and Rose

WEST SALEM — Nov. 15 - 16, 820 Clarmount St. NW. Hours are Friday noon to 4 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Beautiful handmade crafts which include crayon carriers, children’s fabric books, towels and aprons, to name a few. More information, please call Phyllis 503-363-1996.

Greenway Mobile Home Park Annual Craft and Bake Sale

DALLAS — Saturday, Nov. 16, in park clubhouse at 450 SE LaCreole Drive. (Park map posted at entrance). Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Features crafts, baked goods, soup and roll $3. Raffle tickets for $1. Vendor tables available for $15. For more information: Charlotte Huff, 503-623-4891.

2018 Polk County Craft Festival

RICKREALL — Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29 - 30, at Polk County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 520 S. Pacific Highway (99W), in the main building and Building B. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free: donations gladly accepted. Food available onsite. For more information: 503-623-3048.

Beal Christmas Tree Farm Annual Holiday Craft and Gift Sale

DALLAS — Every Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 30 through Dec. 22, at Beal Christmas Tree Farm, 700 Oak Villa Rd. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Features: crafts, gifts, Christmas cards, jewelry, holiday decorations, and ornaments starting at $1. Warm beverages and treats also will available for purchase. Fresh Christmas trees, wreaths, holly, and mistletoe. For more information, see Beal Christmas Tree Farm on Facebook.

Farm Worker Holiday Wreaths Sales

POLK COUNTY — Order holiday wreaths through Friday, Nov. 29 for Polk and Marion County pickup Saturday, Dec. 7. The handcrafted wreaths measure 25 inches in diameter and are made of noble fir, holly, pine cones and a red bow. Cost is $35. Wreaths are made by and will benefit the local farm worker women’s cooperative Mujeres Luchadoras Progresistas for family income and leadership development. To order or for more information: Ed Brandt, Farm Worker Ministry Northwest, call or text in English or Spanish 503-917-1326 or email edgarbrandt@q.com.

MaMere’s Merry Market

MONMOUTH — Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 212 Knox St. N. Do some holiday shopping, tour MaMere’s Guest House and get in the holiday spirit while supporting local vendors sharing their handmade goods. First 25 visitors will get a special holiday treat from Simply Sweet Bake Shop.

December

Monmouth Senior Center

MONMOUTH – Saturday, Dec. 7, at Volunteer Hall, 144 S. Warren St. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Same day as Making Spirits Bright. Join us for a festive afternoon of holiday shopping. We will have goods from local crafters and artisans, as well as delicious holiday treats. Don’t miss this chance to buy lovingly handmade items as gifts for your family and friends.

Breakfast will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S. $6 for all-you-can-eat eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy. For more information or to be a vendor: 503-838-5678.

St. Thomas Episcopal Annual Holiday Bazaar and Rummage Sale

DALLAS — Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1486 SW Levens St. Gifts, Christmas decorations, fresh swags, bake and candy shop and warm cinnamon rolls. There will be a chocolate gift basket drawing.

For more information: www.stthomasdallasor.org.

St. Philip Catholic Church Annual Holiday Bazaar

DALLAS — Saturday, Dec. 7, at 825 SW Mill St. Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.

Features crafted holiday gifts and decorations, homemade holiday cookies, breads and candies, swags, centerpieces, poinsettias, wreaths. Soup and pie luncheon served all day. Raffle tickets are $2 each. RAFFLE PRIZES: a trip to the coast for two, $300 Lowe’s gift card, and other cash prizes. Proceeds benefit educational scholarships, community projects,and charitable parish activities. Wheelchair and handicapped accessible.

Norwegian Bake Sale

SALEM -- Want a taste of Norway? Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the annual bake sale by Thor Lodge, Sons of Norway will be held at the Salem Masonic Lodge, 1625 Brush College Rd. NW.

Homemade lefse, which is like a Norwegian tortilla made with potato, is the star of the show. They will be $10 for a package of 3 or 4 rounds. Since it usually sells out, arriving early is recommended. There will also be a variety of Scandinavian and other baked goods for sale, made with love by semi-Norwegian grandmas, grandpas, aunties and uncles.

For more information, contact Connie Bowers at 503-362-8388 or Evelyn Moreland at 503-393-8570.

Dallas School District

DALLAS — Saturday, Dec. 7, at 1250 SE Holman Ave. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Features more than 75 vendors. For more information or to be a vendor: debbie.mccleery@dsd2.org.

Dallas Holiday Bazaar

DALLAS — Saturday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dallas Event Center, 939 Main St.

Monmouth Garden Club Holiday Greens Sale

MONMOUTH — Dec. 4 to 9 at Cultivate Community Church, 655 S. Pacific Ave. (Highway 99W). Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday. Fresh-made on site holiday wreaths, plus table and coffee mug arrangements will be available. Proceeds go to community beautification and park projects. Special orders may be placed in advance by calling Donna Schmidt 971-600-4642.

Making Spirits Bright Holiday Bazaar

MONMOUTH — Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Monmouth Main Street Park.

This year, vendors will be located close to the action in one large 30’ x 30’ tent with heaters on Warren Street between Main and Jackson streets. Crafters, bakers, and woodworkers are just a few of the individuals and civic organizations already signed up to sell seasonal goodies. For vendor or event information, email monmouthmakingspiritsbright@gmail.com.

Evangelical Bible Church Christmas Craft Bazaar

DALLAS — Saturday, Dec. 7, at 1175 SE Howe St. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free. Features all handmade crafts and baked goods. Proceeds benefit women’s ministries. For information: 503-623-2331.