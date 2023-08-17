Editor’s Note: Polk County Health Department conducts a bi-annual, unannounced inspection of licensed restaurants. The establishments receive an overall grade on food temperatures, food preparation practices, worker hygiene, dish washing and sanitizing and equipment and facility cleanliness. The restaurants are scored on a 100-point scale. They receive a 5-point deduction for priority violation and a 3-point deduction for priority foundation violations. Deductions are doubled if recorded on consecutive inspections. Restaurants are compliant if they receive a score of 70 or higher. They must be reinspected within 30 days if they receive a score below 70 or face closure or other administrative action. Restaurants display a placard by the entrance that indicate passing or failing their most recent inspection.

Panda Express

655 Taggart Drive, No. 150, West Salem

Inspection Date: July 28

Score: 100

Odd Moes Pizza

1594 Edgewater St., No. 160, West Salem

Inspection Date: July 28

Score: 95 - Potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures, specifically several bottles of sauce are sitting out at room temperature - salsa is 65F, ranch is 60F. operator states these were brought out very recently - 5-10 minutes ago.

Independent Ice Cream

226 S Main St., Independence

Inspection Date: July 28

Score: 100

Casa Burrito Pushcart

564 Powell St E. Monmouth,

Inspection Date: July 27 Score: 89 - Food employees eat, drink or use tobacco in unapproved areas or use an inappropriate beverage container for drinking, specifically foodhandler is eating behind the counter in the food prep area; food is in contact with surfaces of equipment and utensils that are not properly cleaned and sanitized, specifically a large container of tripe is sitting on the floor in the wastewater. this food is served at the mobile unit; food-contact surfaces are not clean, specifically cheese grater has cheese debris on the blade and in the funnel chute, not clean. According to the foodhandler, the cheese grater machine was used yesterday but not cleaned.

Main Street Ice Cream Parlor Inc.

109 Main St. E. Monmouth

Inspection Date: July 26

Score: 100

Rookie’s

641 E Clay St., Monmouth

Inspection Date: July 26

Score: 95 - Potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures, specifically metal container of butter is sitting out at room temperature (78f). operator states butter has been out for an hour to soften.

Starbucks

1505 Monmouth-Independence Highway, Monmouth

Inspection Date: July 26

Score: 100

Pink House Cafe

242 D St., Independence

Inspection Date: July 26

Score: 95 - Potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures, specifically: several items on bottom shelves of glass reach in are 49-55F (dressing, mashed potatoes, sliced apples, salsa, butter). whipped cream and blueberry cobbler on the top-most shelf are 41F.

Abby’s Legendary Pizza

174 W Ellendale, Dallas

Inspection Date: July 25

Score: 100

McDonald’s,

570 Wallace Road NW,

West Salem

Inspection Date: July 24

Score: 92 - Food-contact surfaces are not clean, specifically pull-out drawer holding whipped cream can without lid has an accumulation of sticky/dried whipped cream residue; the use of time as a public health control is not properly applied, specifically two containers of chopped onions on prep line have discard times marked as 12:30 p.m. onions are still being served at 3 p.m.

Dutch Bros Coffee

165 Pacific Ave., Monmouth

Inspection Date: July 24

Score: 95 - The chlorine sanitizer concentration, pH, or temperature is not adequate, specifically sanitizer in three-compartment sink is at 0 ppm.

Dairy Queen

320 Pacific Ave S., Monmouth

Inspection Date: July 24

Score: 87 - Potentially hazardous food is improperly reheated for hot holding, specifically gravy reheating in warmer is at 132 F; potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures, specifically several items in prep unit are between 53 to 56 F (mayo and ranch); incorrect methods are used to cool potentially hazardous foods, specifically large metal pot with gravy is cooling in walk-in cooler.

Corby’s Public House

962 Main St., Dallas

Inspection Date: July 21

Score: 97 - Food employees eat, drink or use tobacco in unapproved areas or use an inappropriate beverage container for drinking, specifically box of donuts is sitting on prep counter.

Carl’s Jr.

555 Edgewater St. NW,

Ste 150, West Salem

Inspection Date: July 20

Score: 97 - Food employees eat, drink or use tobacco in unapproved areas or use an inappropriate beverage container for drinking, specifically box of donuts is sitting on prep counter.

Taco Bell

450 Wallace Road NW,

West Salem

Inspection Date: July 20

Score: 100

Pizza Hut

560 Wallace Road NW, Salem

Inspection Date: July 20

Score: 100

Muchas Gracias

601 Clay St. E., Monmouth

Inspection Date: July 18

Score: 95 - Cooked potentially hazardous food is improperly cooled, specifically large pot of beans is 53F. operator states beans were cooked this morning about 7 hours ago.

Tater’s Cafe

683 SE Jefferson St., Dallas

Inspection Date: July 18

Score: 100

Dreaming of Sushi

1233 Riverbend Road NW, West Salem

Inspection Date: July 18

Score: 92 - A hand washing sink is not accessible for employee use at all times, is used for purposes other than hand washing or is not operated properly, specifically large bottle of water is sitting in hand washing sink; the use of time as a public health control is not properly applied, specifically two coolers of sushi rice are sitting on counter with no indication of time when sushi rice was made.

Java Crew

779 Wallace Road,

West Salem

Inspection Date: July 17

Score: 97 - Soap is not provided at a hand washing sink, specifically no hand washing soap at the kitchen and drive through window hand washing sinks.

McDonald’s

1315 Monmouth, Independence

Inspection Date: July 14

Score: 100

New York Squares

240 Monmouth St., Independence

Inspection Date: July 14

Score: 87 - A hand washing sink is not accessible for employee use at all times, is used for purposes other than hand washing or is not operated properly, specifically sponges and spoon are sitting in the bottom of hand washing sink; raw or ready-to eat food is not properly protected from cross contamination, specifically packages of raw sausage are above ready to eat drinks, cheese, and sauce in reach in refrigerator and small reach in; potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures, specifically several items in small reach in are 55-56F (pepperoni, cheese, sauce). Operator states these have been in and out of the unit for preparation. Cheese which has stayed in the unit for several hours is 40F.

Taqueria Arandas

1233 Riverbend Road NW, West Salem

Inspection Date: July 14

Score: 90 - Raw or ready-to eat food is not properly protected from cross contamination, specifically raw eggs and raw beef are stored above vegetables (peppers/green onions) in reach-in refrigerator; potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures, specifically beans and beef are at 101F and 125F in steam table.

Dairy Queen

1141 Wallace Road NW,

West Salem

Score: 95 - Potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures, specifically hot dogs in the hot holding device in the kitchen are between 118F - 121F, less than 135F.

Dairy Queen

586 SE Jefferson St., Dallas

Inspection Date: July 13

Score: 92 - A hand washing sink is not accessible for employee use at all times, is used for purposes other than hand washing or is not operated properly, specifically sanitizer hose and scrubbing brush are sitting in the basin of hand washing sink in the back; potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures, specifically two cans of whipped cream are sitting in an empty tub next to ice cream toppings and whipped cream is 61F.

West Valley Taphouse

957 Main St Dallas

Inspection Date: July 12

Score: 100

Ugo’s Pizza Parlor

967 Main St., Dallas

Inspection Date: July 12

Score: 100

Starbucks Coffee

1124 Wallace Road NW, Suite 105, West Salem

Inspection Date: July 11

Score: 100

Baskin Robbins

1124 Wallace Road

West Salem

Inspection Date: July 11

Score: 100

KFC/A&W

444 S Pacific Highway, Monmouth

Inspection Date: July 10

Score: 91 - Hand towels or a hand drying device is not provided at the hand washing sink, specifically hand washing sink by ice cream machine and hand washing sink by raw chicken station both have no paper towels; soap is not provided at a hand washing sink, specifically hand washing sink for raw chicken breading station has no soap; food-contact surfaces are not clean, specifically interior of glass pepsi reach in has an accumulation of fruit juice and food debris on shelving.

Brew Coffee And Tap House

211 S Main St Independence

Inspection Date: July 7

Score: 100

Pizza Hut

244 Main St., Dallas

Inspection Date: July 7

Score: 100

Monmouth Subway

113 Main St. E., Monmouth

Inspection Date: July 7

Score: 100

Pastatastic

1233 Riverbend Road NW., West Salem

Inspection Date: July 6

Score: 100

Bobablastic,

1233 Riverbend Road NW, West Salem

Inspection Date: July 6

Score: 100

Domino’s Pizza

590 Taggart Drive NW,

West Salem

Inspection Date: July 5

Score: 95 - Potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures, specifically a squirt bottle of garlic parmesan sauce (potentially hazardous according to the manufacturer) is sitting out at room temperature on the prep counter, currently at 64F.

Jamba Juice

515 Taggart Drive NW,

West Salem

Inspection Date: July 6

Score: 97 - Unnecessary poisonous or toxic materials are on the premises, specifically a can of paint and paint supplies are located on the bottom shelf in the food dry storage area.

Cafe Brarlin

413 S Main St., Independence

Inspection Date: July 6

Score: 100

Subway

242 Main St., Dallas

Inspection Date: July 6

Score: 100

Fro-zone Yogurt

1389 Monmouth St., Independence

Inspection Date: July 5

Score: 95 - Raw or ready-to eat food is not properly protected from cross contamination, specifically carton of raw eggs is sitting above ready to eat whipped cream and Reeces in reach in fridge.

Burgerville USA

615 E Main St., Monmouth

Inspection Date: July 5

Score: 100

Dreamies Creamery

141 SW Court St., Dallas

Inspection Date: July 5

Score: 100

Starbucks

244 E Ellendale Ave., Dallas

Inspection Date: July 3

Score: 100

The Tap Station

87 S Main St., Independence

Inspection Date: July 3

Score: 100

Yeasty Beasty

167 Main St. Monmouth

Inspection Date: July 3

Score: 97 - Hand towels or a hand drying device is not provided at the hand washing sink, specifically no paper towels in the dispenser in the restroom.