The Monmouth City Council last week approved a $56.6 million budget for the coming fiscal year, raising water, sewer, power and other fees to support city expenses.

The budget includes $40.1 million in expenses – most of the rest is in reserves to pay for current and future debts, construction and repairs. The council June 6 levied a $3.60 property tax rate to pay for general fund expenses – a fixed amount unchanged since 1998, according to the budget presented by Janet Chenard, Monmouth financial director.

The cost for Monmouth city programs and services is expected to increase by 10 percent over last year, the result of added staff and increased costs – insurance and pensions, for example – to support them. However, despite increased costs, the budget’s total is 2 percent less than last year, as city hall construction expenses decline in anticipation of the new building’s completion in October.

In May 2021, voters approved a $3 million general obligation bond to pay for the new $9 million city hall, raising the property rate by $.19 per thousand. The rest of the cost of construction is paid for with Urban Renewal Funds ($5.4 million), grants, and city reserves, all reflected in the new and past two year’s budgets.

Separate from the new construction, the city’s 2023-24 operating budget, which begins July 1, includes 3.5 more full-time equivalent employee positions, and raises pay by 3.5 percent and 4 percent, depending on the job. Staff time and positions were added in the police, senior center, human resources, public works, parks, and stormwater departments.

The 2023-24 budget process began with budget committee meetings in January, included a public hearing in May, and concluded with the City Council’s final hearing June 6. The entire budget is on the city’s website. In addition to the city council, the committee includes six community members.

Utility rate increases are needed to continue basic services for the expanding population of the city, Chenard said. In the near future the city is planning larger sewer and stormwater projects. To responsibly prepare for those projects, the city is slowly and smoothly increasing rates, Chenard said.

“We remain among the lowest rates for all our utilities in the region,” she said.

The Council approved these rate increases, most of which will appear in Monmouth residents’ July 1 bill:

2 percent increase in electric charges, levied to support a 5-year improvement plan, as well as additional staff costs, increasing the monthly rate an average of $1.89, according to Chenard.

A 2 percent increase in sewer charges, the first in any years, according to Chenard, aimed at saving for future improvements to lines.

A 5.5 percent increase in water rates, the third such increase in three years aimed at preparing for increased water use combined with decreased availability. Depending on usage, the monthly rates could increase between $1.56 and $2.82 per 1,000 cubic feet.

A 5 percent increase in stormwater utility charges boosts this three-year-old fund to support additional staff aimed at removing leaves and other obstructions to drains. Beginning next month, the flat fee will rise to $13.73.