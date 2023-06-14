An online question-and-answer section will be posted to the city’s website to provide information and address concerns about micro-shelters proposed for construction in the city, according to an announcement at the Monmouth City Council meeting. City Manager Marty Wine reiterated that no formal request has been made to the city about the proposed temporary housing or services on church property, which would not ordinarily be allowed in a residential zone.

The designated lot, by Christ’s Church, prompted an outcry from Monmouth residents who suggest the proposed site is not appropriate for the project that would temporarily house 40 houseless locals. The topic was first discussed at a gathering at Christ’s Church, but most recently at a town-hall forum in “the annex,” a school district building on 16th Street.

Following that meeting on June 3, Wine directed staff to develop a “Frequently Asked Questions” site to answer questions about the issue and update information on the Monmouth City website.

At the June 6 city council meeting , Mayor Cec Koontz suggested the informational site could also include a “decision matrix,” a list of actions that could take place if a proposal comes to the city, and a description of what could follow.

Meanwhile, the church has not asked the city for permits or variances that would allow proposed housing to be built on church property, and time is running out. The state rule that overrides some city procedures for emergency housing expires June 30.

If such a proposal does come before the city, those interested may request notification by emailing Sabra Jewell, communications coordinator, sjewell@ci.monmouth.or.us.

