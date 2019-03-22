The Monmouth Arts and Culture Commission is accepting grant applications for arts-related activities and projects.

The grant program, in its third year, was started when Mark Fancey was the staff support to the commission.

Phyllis Bolman, city recorder, is now in that role.

“We’ve had dance, we have music, we have pottery, we’ve had arts and crafts in the park with the Ash Creek Arts Studio,” she said. “I just want people who are interested in giving the citizens of Monmouth the opportunity to experience different kinds of art or culture.”

Grant amounts range from $100 to $1,000 and are available to individuals who have lived in the city limits for six months or longer and Monmouth-based nonprofits.

Nonprofit organizations based outside of Monmouth must have a project leader who meets the individual eligibility.

Projects must take place on public property located within the Monmouth city limits.

According to the grant guidelines, the Arts and Culture Commission, under special circumstances, may provide a grant award for a project that does not take place on public property in Monmouth.

The activity or performance must be open to all Monmouth residents, although age-specific activities and projects are permitted.

Past recipients provided activities including art during the Music in the Park series, an acting camp for youth, a pottery project. An orchestra and a dance group also gave performances.

Grant applications are due by 5 p.m. on April 1, 2019.

To apply for a grant: ci.monmouth.or.us

For more information: Phyllis Bolman at 503-751-0145