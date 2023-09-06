News Briefs

WOU offers new Healthcare Administration Graduate Certificate

Western Oregon University offers a new Healthcare Administration Graduate Certificate which will support the growing healthcare industry and increasing healthcare needs of Salem and surrounding areas. According to The Occupational Information Network, over the next decade, 600 jobs will open annually in Oregon for medical and health services management.

The certificate can be applied to a master’s degree in organizational leadership with a healthcare administration emphasis and eventually to an MBA with a healthcare concentration.

The certificate offers a local professional development opportunity for current healthcare administrators in the Willamette Valley taught by local experts who are intimately familiar with issues and challenges impacting healthcare in Oregon. It can also be “stacked” with other organizational leadership certificates, that could become a master’s degree in organizational leadership with an emphasis in healthcare administration.

This certificate provides a need highlighted by former Oregon Governor Kate Brown in the Future Ready Oregon program, which aims to advance opportunities for historically underserved communities seeking employment or career advancement in healthcare and other select fields.

For more information, contact Paul Disney at disneyp@wou.edu.

Dallas Police seek help with tire slasher

Sometime overnight on Aug. 31, someone slashed over 14 vehicle tires in the area of Southwest Uglow Avenue between E Ellendale Avenue and Southeast Hankle Street. If you live in this area and have security camera footage between 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. of suspicious persons or vehicles, please contact the Dallas Police Department at (503) 831-3516 and reference case #23-4431.

Willamette Slough to get Ludwigia removal treatment

Willamette Slough will see a follow-up treatment to remove invasive Ludwigia. Treatment runs through Sept. 8. Willamette Riverkeeper representatives will be providing outreach on the subject at Riverfront Park on September 5, while the work is visible from the park.

Ludwigia forms dense mats in slow-moving backwater channels, oxbow lakes, and sloughs. While this yellow-flowered plant may appear quite pretty, it has the potential to choke entire waterways, severely restricting recreational access, degrading water quality, and creating an environment that is unfriendly to native fish and wildlife.

Groups up and down the Willamette River have been working to stop the spread of this highly invasive plant.

Learn more about Ludwigia Treatments in the Willamette Slough at www.cityofsalem.net/Home/Components/News/News/835.

Rep. Salinas touts Suicide Prevention Month

On Sept. 1, U.S. House Representative Andrea Salinas (OR-06) issued the following statement on the first day of National Suicide Prevention Month:

“September is National Suicide Prevention Month – a time to spread awareness about the resources and treatment options available to those struggling with their mental health. Oregon has the 17th highest rate of suicide in the nation, despite being the 27th most populous state in America. This disparity paints a grim picture of the prevalence of suicide in our communities and underscores the pressing need to take further action.

“For the last several months, I’ve championed my HOPE and Mental Wellbeing Act, bold legislation that would make mental health care more accessible to some of the most at-risk individuals in our communities. I’ve also dedicated myself to raising awareness and shattering stigma by speaking openly about the many mental health challenges that Oregonians face. Today, I commit to continuing to seek solutions to the mental health crisis in our state, including the devastating and disproportionately high number of suicides we suffer each year. I will work with federal, state, and local partners, as well as stakeholders, health care providers, and those directly impacted by this epidemic to ensure that suicide prevention and other important mental health issues don’t fade into the background of our political dialogue. This month and every month, we must speak out and step up – it’s the only way we’re going to save lives.”

Willamette Valley dams discussions are Sept. 13 & 14

The Portland District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will discuss in two virtual public information sessions the role of hydropower at their Willamette Valley dams, and how they’re answering Congress’ call to look at the future of that hydropower. The virtual meetings are noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 13 and 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 14. Log into Webex at https://usace1.webex.com/meet/WVSHydropower-WRDA22-InformationSession, or call toll-free 1-844-800-2712 and use access code: 1998 06 7062. The virtual sessions will include time for questions from the public.

Later this year, the Corps will also host separate public “listening” sessions, during which the public can provide their perspective and opinions on the future of hydropower across the Corps’ Willamette Valley system of dams. The Corps will record the comments during those sessions and include them in its report to Congress verbatim to help inform Congress’ decision-making process. The dates of these future sessions will be published on the Portland District website.

Additional information about the Corps’ report to Congress is available at www.nwp.usace.army.mil/WRDA22-Rep.