News briefs

Red Cross fears donation shortfall may impact blood supply

The American Red Cross has seen a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations in the first two months of the summer, which makes it hard to keep hospital shelves stocked with lifesaving blood products. By making an appointment to give blood or platelets in August, donors can keep the national blood supply from falling to shortage levels.

Right now, the Red Cross especially needs type O negative, type O positive, type B negative and type A negative blood donors, as well as platelet donors. For those who don’t know their blood type, making a donation is an easy way to find out this important personal health information. The Red Cross will notify new donors of their blood type soon after they give.

The Red Cross needs donors now. Schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

All who come to give throughout the month of August will get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Movie.

Dallas man sentenced on sodomy charges

George Joseph Hillebrand II, of Dallas, has been convicted of three counts of sodomy in the first degree after a trial in Polk County Circuit Court. Hillebrand, 26, was sentenced to serve 200 months (16.6 years) in prison by Judge Norman R. Hill. Hillebrand was also sentenced to serve a 10 year period of post-prison supervision and to register as a sex offender.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Shannon Clausen of the Polk County District Attorney’s Office and investigated by the Dallas Police Department.

Salinas touts CHIPS and Science Act anniversary

Congresswoman Andrea Salinas (D-6th District) praised the success of the CHIPS and Science Act becoming law at its one-year anniversary.

“One year ago, President Biden signed the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act into law and, with the stroke of a pen, helped America take a massive step into the future. This landmark legislation championed by Democrats in the 117th Congress made historic investments in the world’s most cutting-edge, lucrative industries – and its wide-reaching benefits are already echoing across our state. From Intel to Analog Devices, Oregon is experiencing a semiconductor revolution as our most productive manufacturing sector continues to enjoy exponential growth. Even before the CHIPS and Science Act, semiconductor manufacturing was Oregon’s top manufacturing sector in terms of employment, exports, and contribution to our state’s gross domestic product. Now, thanks in part to sweeping federal investments, our state is well-positioned to maintain dominance in this vitally important and profitable industry. I look forward to working with federal, state, and local partners to ensure Oregon reaps the benefits of the transformative CHIPS and Science Act. It’s in every Oregonian’s best interest to cement our status as a hub of innovation and progress for generations to come.”