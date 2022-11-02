50 years ago

Nov. 2, 1972

Dallas serviceman aboard hijacked jet

A Dallas man on his way to his first assignment in the U. S. Air Force had a harrowing experience Sunday when the airliner on which he was a passenger was hijacked and flown to Cuba.

Sheldon W. Roy, 20, husband of the former Mary Panter and son of Mr. and Mrs. Albert A. Roy, Dallas, was one of the 40 passengers aboard an Eastern Airlines 727 The jet-liner hijacked at Houston, Texas, and forced to fly four armed hijackers to Cuba.

One airline employee was killed and another was wounded in a shooting incident with the hijackers at Houston.

Jefferson Manor dedication planned

Dedication ceremonies and an open house are planned at Jefferson Manor for senior citizen retirement residents in Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 4. Starting at noon, the dedication ceremony will feature U.S. Senator Mark O. Hatfield as keynote speaker.

Following the dedication the facility will be open to public tours until 5 p.m. Jefferson Manor is located at 217 Jefferson Street.

Airmen to sponsor Polk Explorer Post

The Polk County Pilots Association voted Monday night to become the sponsoring organization for the county-wide Aviation Explorer Post. The motion to sponsor the group came after the matter was brought before the group by John Schall of Dallas.

Schall told the local pilots group that the plan to form an Explorer Post in aviation had been in the planning stages for some time, however, the scout group needed an official sponsor to serve in an advisory and informational function.

40 years ago

Nov. 3, 1982

Bill McArthur announces end to coaching-teaching career

Bill McArthur, one of Oregon sports’ most successful and long-lasting figures, will retire as head football coach and athletic director of Western Oregon State College in June, ending nearly 36 years with the school.

McArthur made the announcement Monday. WOSC interim president James Beaird accepted the resignation, calling him a man with “invaluable and unparalleled dedication to the college.

McArthur came to then Oregon College of Education in September of 1947 and 19 days later, the team went up against Linfield on the football field. McArthur recalled that OCE won the game.

176-pound pumpkin tops Polk records

The biggest pumpkin in 4-H Halloween festival history was exhibited at the Oct. 28 event. It weighed 176 pounds and was grown by Spencer Whitlow of Ballston.

According to Dallas Men’s Garden Club members, who judge the event, this is the biggest pumpkin they have judged in 30 years.

Second place went to a 115-pound pumpkin grown by Dan Fanning of Ballston.

Dallas volleyball team clinches league title

Dallas clinched the Willamette Valley League volleyball title last week with wins over Molalla and Silverton. The Dragons, 10-1, have just one league match remaining before the state tournament Nov. 18-20. That match is tomorrow at Newberg.

The Dragons needed both wins to ensure the trophy. Had they lost one of their final three matches, the team would have needed to win over Newberg to get the title.