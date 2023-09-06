50 years ago

Sept. 5, 1973

New teachers begin in 13J Dist. Schools

There were 14 new teachers in District 13 at the opening of school this week.

The group included a new vice principal at Talmadge Junior High School, Robert Anderson, who comes from the Bethel School District near Eugene. He fills the vacancy caused by the resignation of Charles Vawter.

New to Talmadge are: Mrs. Nancy Krosner, former Valsetz teacher; Dana Barricklow, intern from Oregon College of Education; Mrs. Linda Jobe, a former substitute in the district; Michael Kopp, a 1973 graduate from OCE and Greg Bradstreet, a 1973 graduate from OCE.

New at Central are: Mrs. Kathleen Stairs, a new intern teacher from OCE; Joseph Sharp, a 1973 graduate from OCE who student taught at Central last spring term; and Glen Clark from Chico, California.

Dallas girls spend summer touring with Flamingo group

Four Dallas students, Lynn and Patti Kidd, Lori Briggs and Tami Fletcher, have spent their supper months touring Oregon, Washington, California and Canada with the Flamingo Drum and Bugle Corps.

Traveling over 10,000 miles in Flamingo-owned air-conditioned diesel buses, they performed in Disneyland, Concord and Redwood City in California; Bremerton, Spokane and the Seattle area in Washington; Nanaimo, Calgary, Red Deer and Edmonton in Canada; and Portland, Seaside, Oregon City, Gervais, Toledo, and Salem in Oregon.

Court of Honor held for Pedee scout group

A large group of parents, Boy Scouts and friends of Pedee Scouting met for a pot-luck dinner Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Pedee Women’s Clubhouse. Jeff Abbout, District Scout Executive from Salem spoke briefly on scouting in the afternoon.

During the afternoon a Court of Honor was held for the Boy Scouts in Troop 37. Those receiving advancements were Mike Bennett, Jerry Loflin and Matt Weisensee to Tenderfoot and Steve South and Gary Bullock to Second Class. Other troop members present were Peter Osgood, Senior Patrol Leader and Rick Bennett and Fred Weinsensee Patrol Leaders.

The Court of Honor was conducted by John Kaiser, Scoutmaster, Ray Bullock, Assistant Scoutmaster, and Pete Bennett, Committee Chairman.

40 years ago

Sept. 7, 1983

Dougherty declines to seek third commission term

Psychology rather than campaign strategies will be the study material this year for Polk County Commissioner Hank Dougherty, who will not seek a third term on the board.

In a surprise announcement, Dougherty, a 47-year-old Republican, announced that we would not file for another term at the end of the board of commissioner’s meeting last Wednesday morning.

“I tried to grapple with this for the last year. I just decided to further my own education and opportunities,” said Dougherty.

Mannenbach brings law practice to Dallas

Steve Mannenbach is Dallas’ newest lawyer. The 35-year-old graduate of the University of Oregon and Willamette University jointed Shetterley, Irick and Shetterley as an associate last week.

Mannenbach came from Warren, Kirkman and Allen, a Portland legal firm, for whom he worked three years. Mannenbach graduated from Newberg High School in 1966, and followed his 1970 U of O degree with a masters from Indiana University. He gained a second masters, in administration, from Willamette in 1980, and earned his law degree from Willamette in the same year.

Dallas pair win state lane titles

Gene Pyle and Sherri Martinelli of Dallas were first place winners at the State Bowling Tournament at Walnut City Bowl in McMinnville.

Pyle, a DHS student, won the Class A sings (150-164 average) with a 660 series. He averaged 220 in the series, up from his 157 average.

Martinelli, 12, was the winner in Class E (90-104), All Events competition. She averaged 150 in the nine games she bowled, but went in with a 101 average.