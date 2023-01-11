50 years ago

Jan. 3, 1973

Dallas post office growth seen in most operations

Increases in most phases of postal work were noted at the Dallas post office during the calendar year 1972. Postmaster Carl Black reports that postal revenue increased $22,507.77 over the previous year. This increase was 13.18 percent.

Sales of postage stamps totaled $120.977.77, which was an increase of $10,420 over 1971. Another $48,562 was received from users of postage meter machines which affix postage by imprint or tapes. Income from other sources such as box rents, printed envelopes, newspaper postage, postage for non-metered circular matter, and miscellaneous fees totaled $23,685.

Girls win honors in contest

The girls seemed to have it all–at least as far as the first baby contest was concerned.

Jennifer Elaine Holbrook, daughter of Charles and Lori Holbrook of Dallas, was the first baby born in the Polk Community Hospital in 1973. Seven pound 13 ounce Jennifer greeted the world on New year’s day, shortly after 9 p.m. She is also the first child born to the Holbrooks.

Jennifer,, the winning baby in the 18th Annual First Baby Contest sponsored by the Dallas area merchants, is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Holbrook and Wesley T. Southwick, all of Dallas.

Dallas tire dealer announces promotion

Ron Wilson, owner and manager of Ron Wilson Tire Service in Dallas, announced today that the Les Schwab Tire Centers, in cooperation with the Oregon Beef Council, will sponsor their ninth annual free Beef Tire Promotion Sale. The tire firm has purchased $10,000 in Oregon Beef Council Certificates to be used in the promotion.

The Les Schwab Tire Centers have been the leading retail business firm in Oregon in the promotion of the Oregon Beef Council Free Beef Certificates.

40 years ago

Jan. 5, 1983

Shenk competes Jan. 16 for dairy princess title

Polk County Dairy Princess Detonia Shenk, 20, will compete as a finalist in the 24th annual Oregon Dairy Princess contest, Jan. 16 and 17 at the Thunderbird Motor Inn, Jantzen Beach, Portland.

She is the daughter of Wesley and Sharon Shenk, who own a 400 acre farm with 60 to 70 Holsteins.

Shenk graduated from Willamina High School in 1980 and attended Chemeketa Community College for one year.

Lillegard moves into Dallas Chamber presidency

Attorney Chris Lillegard will head the Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce during 1983.

Elected at a meeting of the Chamber’s board of directors Monday, Lillegard is a 3-year board member and served as vice president during 1982, under president Cliff Russell.

He I a partner in the Dallas law firm of Lillegard and Luukinen.

Other officers elected at the Monday session are: Vice-President Ken Woods, Jr., of Craven Insurance; Treasurer Bill Copenhaver, of Oregon Bank; Secretary Linda Fox of Pacific Northwest Bell. All will serve during the calendar year of 1983.

White opens medical office

Dr. Keith White brings his experience as a widely-traveled doctor to Monmouth where the physician-surgeon opened his new office at 110 N. Monmouth.

White has been “helping out and being helped” at the medical offices of Drs. L.V. Casey and William Charles in Dallas, and continues to see patients at the 641 Miller Ave. offices on Wednesdays and Thursdays. White is board certified in family practice and practices obstetrics.