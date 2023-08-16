50 years ago

Aug. 15, 1973

Dallas businessman, former council member found dead

George M. DeGraff, 61, owner of DeGraff Church Furniture Company and former member of the Dallas City Council from 1960 to 1970, was found dead in his Main Street apartment Monday afternoon. DeGraff apparently took his own life by hanging.

A native of Montana, Degraff first came to Dallas in 1932. He started a cabinet shop here in 1946 and two years later made his first church furniture for a local church in 1948.

In recent years he had expanded the Church Furniture Company into other lines of furniture, although his firm had become well known and has furnished churches of many denominations throughout the country.

Watermelon Feed attracts 200 participants

Falls City’s very first Watermelon Feed, held Sunday in Riverside Park was a total success for the community! Young and old alike participated in the various contests and watermelon seeds were seen squirting every which way.

According to Mrs. Pat Jose, chairman of the event, about 200 people were in attendance – which was considered a good number for this first-time event. Contests included the traditional watermelon eating contest, a seed-spitting contest, a picture contest using watermelon seeds for props, a watermelon weight-guessing event and a ‘guess the number of seeds in the bottle’ contest.

Junior Livestock Auction to sell project animals

Sixty-four lambs, 32 hogs and 17 steers being fed as 4H and FFA livestock projects by Polk County young people will be sold at the second annual Polk County Junior Livestock Auction, reports N.C. Anderson, county extension agent.

The sale, initiated in 1972 is part of the Polk County Fair. The sale will be held on Saturday, Aug. 18 at the fairgrounds. With the advent of the 1972 auction, market animal projects have become quite popular with the young people. This is as it was intended, says Alva Mitchell, president, Polk County Livestock Association, who developed the market sale last year and is continuing with the sponsorship in 1973.

“The future of our livestock industry lies in our younger generation and the Polk County Livestock Association is doing what it can in encouraging an early experience in livestock raising by our young people,” Mitchell adds.

40 years ago

Aug. 17, 1983

Owner plans to rebuild his business

Part of Falls City died Monday night when Mike’s Falls City Market was destroyed by a fire.

But like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Mike Schmitt, the store’s owner, is already optimistic about its reopening.

“My interests are to start right away. I have to. The people depend on me too much,” said Schmitt Tuesday morning just hours after watching firefighters battle a three-alarm blaze in his business.

Hospital celebrates 10th anniversary

Polk Community Hospital will observer its 10th anniversary Aug. 25 with one of Dallas’ most famous native sons, Oregon Sen. Mark Hatfield.

Anniversary activities start this week at the Polk County Fair where the hospital is sponsoring a trailer with displays and personnel to answer questions and give free health tests.

“We care about (for) you” is the theme of the anniversary, said Rodger Morrison, hospital administrator. “We would like people to see what we have done as a company to upgrade the facility for the community and for use by physicians,” he said.

Hammers win State B

After taking second in the Oregon Class C USSSA championships two weeks ago, the Ponderosa Hammers turned around and won the Oregon Class B championship last weekend.

Lori Guerriagiotia was named tournament most valuable player. Joining her on the all-star team were Sherry McIntosh, Lillian Reed, Colleen Simpson and Lisa Kirk.

They defeated Magoo’s 14-6 in the championship, after winning their first two games over Main Event, 10-0 and Magoo’s 6-5.