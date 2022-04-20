50 years ago

Apr 19, 1972

Street light service goes ‘underground’

The city’s first totally underground electrical-serviced residential streetlight has been installed by Pacific Power & Light Company as part of this year’s city program to upgrade and install new lighting.

City manager Howard Brandvold and PP&L local manager, Jerry Warner were on hand to witness the event that marked the first time in Dallas that a residential streetlight had been installed without the familiar overhead electrical wires. The new type of light was installed in north Dallas on Denton Avenue, in an underground utility subdivision, and was the last among 33 in the city-wide lighting program this year, Warner said.

‘Gentle Ben’ creator meets with educators

The creator of the famous television personality, Gentle Ben. Paid a visit to Dallas Tuesday. Walk Morey, whose book about the famous bear won him several literary awards, met with the county school district librarians and curriculum directors at a Polk County I.E.D. luncheon held at the Blue Garden restaurant.

Morey explained to the educators the important role of children’s books and had noted that he had not read a book till he was 13 years of age. At that time he came across a book that inspired him to become an avid reader and eventually launch him as an author.

Spikers tip Dragons

The powerful St. Helens track team came to town Thursday. They took 13 of 16 events and won the point total 96-40. The point spread was closer than expected according to head coach Paul Ward.

“We did much better than expected. Our team is young but improving. We are really pleased with Larry Bryant’s performance in the 2 mile and Mel Lang’s showing in the 440. Mark Tilgner’s 14.9 in the high hurdles is the second fastest time in the state. (A Springfield lad has a 14.7). Scott Michaels, Dieter VanArsdale and Guy Souter are coming on in the field events. Ken Quiring pulled a muscle last week and didn’t participate. He may miss another meet or two. Our mile relay team is running well, as soon as the 440 relayers master the hand-offs they could win some matches.”

40 years ago

Apr 21, 1982

Dallas speech team places at state

Aaron Forsberg of Dallas High School placed second in impromptu speaking at the Oregon High School State Speech tournament Saturday at the University of Oregon, Eugene.

Forsberg was one of 12 Dallas High students who competed in the tournament last weekend. Glenn Knight, Dallas High speech teacher. Coached the team.

Forsberg was also a finalist in extemporaneous speaking. Others placing were Suzanne Kovash, Gail Hart, and David Montgomery, Arna Robins, Kurt Proctor, Michael Bogdan and Wade Gentry.

Oliver chosen as scholar

Brenda Oliver, a student at Central High School, independence, has been chosen as a finalist in the Presidential Scholars Program. She was one of 17 Oregon high school students chosen. In May, 141 presidential scholars will be chosen from all U.S. students.

Selection of scholars is based on leadership, scholarship, contributions to school, and accomplishments in the arts, sciences and other fields of interest.

The program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education.

Dallas tops South Albany on the links

Joey Friesen hit a 44 to lead Dallas to a 193-212 non-league golf win over South Albany last Friday.

Mark Chase hit a 45, Mike Davis followed with a 51 and Mike Bollman and Ted Fisher marked 53s.

The junior varsity squad upped their record to 3-4 with a 165-178 defeat of the Rebels. Ken Graber hit a 53, Scott Rosenbaum a 50, Darrell Mach and Jimmy Baxter 62s.