50 years ago

Nov. 15, 1972

Former publisher dies; owned I-O for 40 years

Lifelong Oregon resident and retired newspaper publisher, Earle Richardson of Dallas, died Nov. 13 in Polk Community Hospital at the age of 76.

He was born on Nov. 25, 1895, near McMinnville, the son of Milton and Alice Hibbs Richardson. On Sept. 14, 1921, he married Elizabeth Stewart in McMinnville. She preceded him in death in April of 1944. Richardson married the former Melba Kirts Stewart in Corvallis on Oct. 19, 1944.

Richardson attended Linfield College for three years and graduated from the University of Oregon School of Journalism in 1920. He came to Dallas in March 1924 when he purchased the Observer newspaper and in 1927 he purchased the Itemizer, consolidating the two newspapers.

Central board hears school building needs

Central school board heard a list of building needs at the Monday night meeting from Gordon Pratt, principal of Central High School.

Pratt said the most needed facility at the present was a new wing for the social sciences and home economics. He said the expanded course offered in the two subjects has caused overcrowding of the present space and some classes are being held in the school cafeteria.

Over 400 units donated at OCE

More than 400 units of blood were donated during a two-day Red Cross Bloodmobile visit to the Oregon College of Education campus Thursday and Wednesday, Oct. 31-Nov. 1.

A total of 418 students, faculty and townspeople donated blood, 30 more than donated during a similar blood drive during spring term, 24 prospective donors were deferred.

40 years ago

Nov. 17, 1982

MID wants to spark local economy, add more jobs

A group of attorneys, store owners, school officials and other Monmouth and Independence area residents have formed a corporation with one purpose in mind – to stimulate the local economy.

The corporation, called the Monmouth/Independence Development (MID) Corporation, is charting a variety of programs to attract new industry to the area and assist existing businesses.

Tomorrow’s leaders learn skills today

If Darren Loiselle or some of his fellow student leaders ever join the city council or the state legislature, they will probably credit one high school class in particular.

That class is a student leadership course that emphasizes responsibility.

Loiselle, Falls City’s High School’s student body vice president, and nine other student leaders meet from 1:15 to 2:05 p.m. each day to learn parliamentary procedure, plan community service events and school activities and study the school constitution.

“It is a leadership training class,” said Lucille Dunaway, the student council advisor and the courses teacher, who initiated the course last year with the school district superintendent Earl Jambura.

McArthur: ‘I feel like I’ve done what I set out to do’

Don’t give Bill McArthur his gold watch yet.

The Western Oregon State College athletic director has something in common with boxer Sugar Ray Leonard: both have announced their retirements but will have the sporting world wondering what’s true.

Leonard has caused this by his words. McArthur will cause it by his actions.

If McArthur does wear a gold watch, it may turn green from all the sweat and work he will do in the first three years of his “retirement.” McArthur coached his last game Saturday, after 36 years on the sidelines, but he may never stop working.

“The most significant aspect of my retirement is that I chose the time,” said McArthur. He’ll retire June 30 but he said he’ll do “college-related work for the next two to three years.” Take your pick: he might teach part-time or on a one-term-a-year basis, he might continue coaching the golf team he led to the nationals last year or he might work on aquatic instruction, which is his specialty.