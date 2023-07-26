50 years ago

Jul. 25, 1973

‘Kraze Daze’ activities offer variety

The annual Dallas ‘Kraze Daze’ activities will begin this Thursday evening with the Dallas Volunteer Fire Department putting on their “Water Ball” competition on Court Street between Main and Jefferson Streets starting at 7:30 p.m. Eight teams from various fire departments from throughout the area and groups organized from local clubs will take part in the activities. Even an occasional member of the audience can join in by getting squirted by a fire hose.

Water ball teams coming from this and other areas include ones from Amity, Keizer, Monmouth, KROW radio, and teams from Dallas High School and the Dallas Merchants slow pitch team.

Kiddie rides will also be in town for the youngsters to enjoy starting on Thursday at T&T produce in North Dallas. The rides will move to the downtown area on Saturday.

‘Winter Olympics’ association reports profits, large crowds

The Monmouth-Independence Festival wound up its first Fourth of July Winter Olympics about $500 in the black, and crowds were about double most expectations.

That was the summary of reports at a post-celebration meeting of the association Thursday.

“Any time we can break even on a celebration like this in its first year, we have to consider it a success,” commented Ves R. Garner, president at MIFA. “We’ve learned a few things this year, and next year we’ll want to do some things differently. But the response from both communities has been overwhelmingly favorable. We plan on doing it again next year.”

Grads of old Monmouth school attend reunion

About 55 persons attended the annual picnic of the students of the old Monmouth High School July 15 at the Monmouth City Park.

The group voted to meet the third Sunday in July next year at Gentle Woods Park in Monmouth and to continue plans to install a drinking fountain in Gentle Woods when funds are sufficient.

Five of the 20 graduates of the 50-year class, class of 1923, were present. They were Irving Swenson and Mrs. Thelma Lane, both of Monmouth, Mrs. Minnie Keene Weene of Portland, Mrs. Mary Bowersox Cobb of Salem and Mrs. Matilda Winkleman of Molalla.

Out-of-town persons included Mrs. Winifred Ebbert Peery of Haleiwa, Hawaii; Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Ebbert of Moses Lake, Washington, and James Chatzauk of Everett, Washington.

One former principal was present, Mat Thompson of Monmouth.

40 years ago

Jul. 26, 1983

Festival features local royalty

Queen Gabriella Molinari and the first Krazy Dayz Court will add a new dimension to the annual mid-summer Dallas festival, when it is launched Thursday night.

The 1983 Dallas Krazy Dayz, “A Country Hoedown,” is a four-day spree of fun, sales, games and benefits that organizers at the sponsor Dallas Chamber of Commerce say will be bigger than ever.

The festival begins Thursday at 7 p.m. when the Dallas Volunteer Fire Department holds its water games on Court Street in front of City Hall. The festivities wind up Sunday with a variety of events in the Dallas City Park: Breakfast in the Park, antique car show, live children’s theatre, arboretum tour and Society for Creative Anachronism’s “Quest.”

Molinari was chosen the 1983 Krazy Dayz Queen, the first year that Krazy Dayz has featured royalty. Princesses are Kim St. John and Nova Hedrick. All three are Polk County high school students.

Farmers salvage rain-soaked crops

The toll has been severe during the 1983 harvest season that has pitted Polk County farmers against record rainfall.

Polk County may have lost 20 percent of its grass and legume seed harvest, which was valued at nearly $6 million for all varieties last year, according to John Burt, Polk County Extension agent.

Throughout Oregon, at least 25 percent of early-maturing grass seed has been lost in the $80 million state grass seed industry, according to the OSU Extension Service.

In Polk County, the cherry harvest was reduced between 10 and 15 percent, which is about an annual average, Burt said.

County dairies get state recognition

Thirteen Polk County dairies were recently awarded the Dairy of Honor sign and certificate for their neatness and general appearance.

Dairies were evaluated and rated in the inspection which is designed to upgrade the state’s dairy farms. The contest is sponsored by the Oregon Dairymen’s Association, the Oregon State University Extension Service and the Oregon Dairy Products Association.

Valley Creek Dairy and Sidney Van Dyke, both West Salem dairies, were among only 52 farms in the state to receive the superior rating, the highest classification.

Those local dairies receiving the award for the first time were Young’s Family Farm of Dallas, DeJong’s Dairy of Independence, Cal-Gon Dairy of West Salem and Shenk’s Dairy of Willamina.