50 years ago

Oct. 11, 1972

Oregon’s state 4-H center designed for education, fun

With National 4-H Week just past, Polk County residents should take special pride in the fact that this county has the distinction of being the site for the Oregon 4-H Education Center, the 720-acre home of the state 4-H Club Foundation. Also unique, is the fact that Oregon and the Polk County site is the only such 4-H center in the nation that is owned by the 4-H foundation, while others in Kansas and several Southern states in the U.S. are owned and run by the extension service.

Punt, pass, kick winners

Trophy winners in the Independence – Monmouth Punt, Pass and Kick contest held Sept. 30 at the Monmouth – Independence Kids, Inc. (MIKI) field are: Eight-year olds – Greg Geubelle and Larry Stoe; nine-year olds – Mark Geubelle, Gerald Williams and Joe Timpani; 10-year olds – Tom Shone, Steve Smith and Dana Azure; 11-year olds – Kevin Braziel and Dave Kuhns; 12-year olds– Jimmy Britton; 13-year olds – Ron Vickers, Mark Dale and Jeff Pratt.

Plans delayed for bicycle path

Plans for bicycle paths between the Independence “Y” and Rickreall will be held up until the Polk County commissioners learn more about the facilities and traffic problems.

The state highway department informed the Polk County commissioners that after the new highway between Salem and Rickreall is completed the old road between the Independence Y and Rickerall would be turned over to Polk County patched and repaired for use. But there is one hitch. The state wants the county to sign an agreement allowing the construction of a bicycle path on the old road.

During their Tuesday meeting Commissioner Cliff Jones stated he was not yet ready to sign the agreement “because he was concerned that the bike paths would make the road smaller than it already is.”

40 years ago

Oct. 13, 1982

Black leads Dallas Kiwanis Club

New officers of the Kiwanis Club of Dallas were installed during a dinner meeting last Tuesday evening, Oct. 5.

Carl Black is president of the club. Other officers are James L. Riede, president elect; Mark H. Smith, vice president; Milton Oleman, secretary; and Joe Cochrane, treasurer. They will serve in those offices until Sept. 30.

11-year working relationship ends

A change in ownership at one of Dallas’ landmark businesses. Haas Drugs, was announced this week as Ray and Betty Thomas bought out their partners, Jim and Trudy Biotti.

According to Ray Thomas, customers shouldn’t notice too many changes in the operation as “we’re going to continue giving service and provide the mix of drug and variety items that keep people shopping in Dallas.”

For Jim Biotti, the comments include, “I have no intention of leaving Dallas. I’m going to spend some time away from business – continuing my education, visiting relatives and other activities.”

Valsetz in 41-6 win over Christ Center

Valsetz won its third straight football game last week, beating Christ Center 41-6.

“It could have been a lot higher, but we held back,” said Cougar coach Louie Kaiser. “I’ve been beaten 70 or 80 to nothing enough times to know it’s embarrassing to have the score run up.”

Nonetheless, Valsetz did a lot of scoring, starting with Dale Howe’s 4-yard run in the first quarter. Tony Johnson scored in the second quarter on a 12-yard run and Larry Richards ran the conversion.