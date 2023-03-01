50 years ago

Feb. 21, 1973

Independence girl named St. Paul Rodeo princess

The St. Paul Rodeo Association has selected a queen and court to reign over its 38th annual 4th of July Rodeo.

Chosen to carry the royal quirt, as queen of the 1973 rodeo was 20-year-old Rebecca Ingram, of Newberg. Miss Ingram, a graduate of Newberg High School, presently works as a secretary in her hometown. She served as a princess on the 1971 St. Paul Rodeo court.

The Rodeo Association also chose two high school seniors to serve as princesses on the 1973 court. They are Sharon Nicks, 18, of Independence, Oregon, and Pamela Meisner, 18, of Vancouver, Washington. The three girls were selected from among 10 who tried out for the court at the Yamhill County Fairgrounds.

Jeff Garren selected to West All-American team

Jeff Garren, Dallas High school senior defensive tackle, was named to the Who’s Who American Football team. Besides being named to this list of excellent high school football players, Garren was also a Second Team All-Stater.

Head football coach Ron August had nothing but praise for Garren. “Jeff is a good football player, an outstanding player. He really deserves this award.”

Falls City, Dallas Masonic lodges reorganize into one

Jennings Lodge No. 9, AR&AM of Dallas, which was instituted in 1854 before Oregon was a state, will be re-organized into new Jennings Lodge No. 9, AF&AM on Feb. 24.

The Most Worshipful Grand Master of Masons in Oregon, Daniel H. Schulze, will open Grand Lodge in occasional session on that date for the purpose of consolidating Jennings Lodge with Luckiamute Lodge No. 150 of Falls City, to constitute a new Jennings Lodge No. 9 Charters of both lodges will be surrendered and a new charter will be issued to the new combined lodge.

Luckiamute Lodge was instituted in Falls City on June 13, 1912 and was a very active lodge. In recent years, with the departure of the new mills and logging operations it has been more and more difficult to continue.

40 years ago

Feb. 23, 1983

Terry expands video displays, adds services

Rocky will no longer have to fight with Arthur for elbow room on the shelves of video cassettes at Ron Terry’s International Video center at 150 Main Street.

Terry, who also operates a used car business from the same location, is expected to open a new addition to his building Thursday that will increase his display and coverage area for his video center from 200 to 800 square feet.

“My business has grown to the point that I don’t have a choice (to expand),” said Terry of his video center that he started in June with 125 video cassettes and has now increased to 450.

Club collects $2,200 for computer

The 4-H Community Pride club collected $2,200 through donations and fundraisers to outfit the Polk County Extension office with a computer system for local use.

Frank Barick, the public affairs manager for the Portland office of Standard Oil of California, which sponsors the 4-H program in the Western United States, presented the club members individual certificates honoring the fundraising at a ceremony last week.

Since November 1981, the club has collected money by sponsoring bake sales and a flea market last spring and selling an afghan. The club also received a $500 donation from the County Extension Alumni Committee that sponsors the Holiday Fair in November and $200 from the Ballston 4-H club that held a rummage sale last May.

Perrydale rolls on way to Casco crown

Eastern Oregon in winter is not the most hospitable of places, but it’s just where the Perrydale Pirates want to be.

The Pirates traveled Tuesday to Baker in preparation for the Oregon Class A basketball finals in the eastern Oregon town.

The Perrydale squad goes against Helix (of eastern Oregon) in round one Thursday. The outside may be cold, but the gym promises to be warm with Perrydale’s hopes: it is the first time Perrydale has gone to the tournament since 1961.

The trip east was paid for with Perrydale’s 59-37 defeat of Eddyville for the Casco Legeaue Championship Friday night.