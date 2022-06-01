50 years ago

May 31, 1972

Land purchased for Rickreall park

County commissioners accepted a bargain and sale deed from the State Highway Commission Tuesday for title to four and one-half acres of land adjoining Nesmith Park in Rickreall. The county agreed to the purchase price of $425 for the property, which has been declared surplus to the right-of-way needs of the state.

Commissioners indicated that the property is located across Rickreall Creek from Nesmith Park on a flat behind the candle factory. They said that future development plans call for the construction of a foot bridge to tie the park property together. Nesmith Park is located near the county fairgrounds in Rickreall.

Senior class night honors Dragon graduates

Dallas High School graduating seniors were honored during senior class night on May 25 at the high school, sponsored jointly by the Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs of Dallas.

Selected for top honors in the class of 1972 were Eunice Elliott, valedictorian and Maribeth Buhler, salutatorian. The girls were presented with awards from Gordon Kunke, superintendent of Dallas School District No. 2.

OSU Dad’s club certificates were awarded to Lita Larson and Guy Anderson by Ray Speulda, assistant superintendent of Dallas School District No. 2. Ed Jones, Dallas High School counselor, presented Oregon Scholar awards to Maribeth Buhler, Janice Robertson, Kathy Baker, Cathey Arms, Steve Kunke, Lita Larson, Debbie Falser, Eunice Elliott and Judy Peters.

Dallas student wins speech event

Marilyn Kliever, 17, who listed her primary future goal as “just to become a good human being,” captured first place in the Monmouth - Independence - Dallas Toastmasters annual high school speech contest. The event was held Tuesday evening, May 23 at the Monmouth Blue Garden Restaurant and featured four Dallas High school speech students in strenuous competition.

Miss Kliever spoke on “the Constitution – worth having – worth defending,” and held the entire audience literally awestricken.

Gordon Elliott, 15, Dallas high sophomore was the first runner up to Miss Kliever. The total of his speech was “Stuttering and its explanation.”

40 years ago

June 2, 1982

Ellendale Vineyards sell first wine today

Hoping to turn Ellendale Vineyards into “the number one tourist attraction in Polk County,” Robert and Ella Mae Hudson open their winery to the public today at 1 p.m. The tasting room will open until 6 p.m. The vineyards will be open regularly Wednesday through Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m.

Ellendale Vineyards is west of Dallas on Reuben-Boise Road, a 13-acre expanse of vineyards producing a dozen different grapes, the tasting room and winery and the Hudsons’ home. The opening of the winery is the fruit of more than three years labor for the Hudsons.

Four varieties of wine will be fore dale at Ellendale, the 31st winery to open in Oregon and the first in Polk County.

Debbie Eide beaten only by Decker-Tabb

Mary Decker-Tabb, the premier woman’s running in the world won the mile at the Beaver Track Club Invitational in Corvallis at Wayne Valley Field last week, providing Debbie Eide with some of her best competition ever. Eide took second in the race with a 4:42, behind Decker-Tabb’s 4:31.

Deckeer-Tabb, running for Athletics West broke the field record of 4:40.08 in her first outdoor meet of the year. She set the world indoor mile record in February with 4:20.5.

Eide is a teacher at Academy Junior High School in Dallas and is the Dallas High School cross country and distance coach.

Towmotor will let go another 70 employees

Friday will be the last day of work for 70 people laid off at the Dallas Towmotor plant last week, according to George Fulton, public affairs representative for the plant.

In a press release, plant manager Mike Flexsenhar was quoted as saying, “the current conditions necessitated downgrading some management, office and factory employees resulting in placing nine office employees and 61 factory employees on indefinite layoff.”

The layoff is the second at the plant in less than two months. As of April 19, 54 persons at the plant were laid off.