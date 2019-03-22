Police logs

Police logs are entries from the daily reports from Dallas Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s office. Not all calls are included. The status of incidents reported may change after investigation.

March 15 at 3:44 a.m., in the 100 block of Southwest Washington Street in Dallas: Officer helped a man in parking his broken down car.

March 15 at 8:58 a.m. in the 100 block of Southwest Court Street in Dallas: Graffiti was reported in two locations on the street.

March 15 at 11:18 p.m. in the 500 block of Southeast Jefferson Street in Dallas: Report of a rock thrown through a vehicle window.

March 16 at 3:37 a.m. in the 200 block of Main Street in Dallas: Report of a baseball-sized rock thrown through a businesses’s window.

March 16 at 4:18 a.m. in the 500 block of Main Street in Dallas: Report of multiple broken windows at Academy Square businesses.

March 16 at 12:44 a.m., in the 16000 block of McBee Road: A resident reported hearing heavy footsteps and two male voices in her backyard. When deputies arrived at the scene, a herd of deer came out from the backyard. There was no apparent criminal activity. It appeared likely the deer were the culprits.

March 16 at 7:50 p.m., at Highway 99, milepost 66: A deputy headed south on Highway 99 to assist with a pursuit that the Monmouth Police Department was involved with. After hearing the vehicle had crashed, the deputy assisted the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in looking for the driver who fled. They were unable to locate the driver.

March 16 at 8:52 a.m., near Monmouth Avenue N and Jackson Street W: A group of people were trying to jumpstart a vehicle. A deputy stopped to help and got the vehicle running.

March 18 at 8:12 a.m., near Oakdale Road and Cochrane Lane: Deputies removed a deer carcass from the roadway.

March 18 at 9:12, Highway 22 W, milepost 18: A deputy saw a male hitchhiking. The man identified himself and said he was trying to get to Salem to search for a job. The deputy gave him a ride to the Chevron station off Highway 22.

March 18 at 9:50 a.m., at Falls City Falls, Mitchell Street: A deputy was flagged down by a couple in town and had questions about the falls and the Valley of the Giants. The deputy directed them to the falls and gave them a map to the Valley of the Giants.

March 21 at 4:01 p.m. at the corner of Loganberry and Fowler in Dallas: A trailer was reported stolen from the location.

March 21 at 11:13 p.m. on Northwest Howard Lane in Dallas: “Ding-dong ditchers” were reported. Police searched the area but were unable to find the culprits.

Arrest report

Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Dallas

Jose M. Guzman, 25, of Salem, in the 1200 block of Southeast Godsey Road on March 13 on a probation violation.

Suzette L. Hollman, 56, of Dallas in the 200 block of East Ellendale Avenue on March 13 on second-degree theft.

Monmouth

Mark Allen Strutton, 31, of Willamina, near Clay Street E and Pacific Highway S, on March 12 for failure to carry/present operator’s license.

Fidel De Jesus Torres, 21, no known permanent address, in the 200 block of Main Street W, on March 13 for menacing and third-degree criminal mischief.

Rusty Amos Arp, 35, of Monmouth, in the 100 block of Main Street E, on March 14 for parole violation.

Independence

Russsell Prescott Smith, Jr., 56, of Corvallis, near Hoffman Road and James Street, on March 9 for restraining order violations.

Brandon Verdell Brown, 48, of Albany, in the 1400 block of Monmouth Street, on March 14 for a Marion County failure to appear warrant.

Stephen Dale Olds, Jr., 41, of Independence, in the 800 block of Wild Rose Court, on March 15 for probation violation.

Jesus Palafox Molina, 22, of Independence, in the 800 block of Main Street, on March 16 for failure to perform the duties of a driver, property damage and possession of methamphetamine.

Polk County

Manuel Zavala-Martinez on March 15 on a Douglas County warrant for DUII.

Elin Ruth Ericsson on March 16 for on a Dallas failure to appear warrant for DUII.

Michael Artigo on March 16 for DUII.

Jose Alejandre-Rodriguez on March 18 for Marion County probation violation.

Fidencio Arenas Ceja on March 18 for DUII.